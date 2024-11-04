What is Beam (BEAMX)

The $BEAM token serves as the native crypto asset for the Beam network, a gaming network empowered by the Merit Circle DAO. Beam is an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beam What is BeamX and what does it entail? BeamX is a confidential DeFi ecosystem that aims to provide privacy-focused decentralized applications (DAPPs) for various use-cases in the financial sector. It offers opt-in auditability to ensure regulatory compliance while maintaining full privacy. BeamX will be governed by the BeamX DAO and will be issued as a Confidential Asset on the Beam blockchain. What is Beam coin? Beam coin is the native cryptocurrency of the Beam platform. It is a deflationary coin, meaning that the number of coins in circulation decreases over time, which helps to maintain and increase its value. What is the difference between Beam and BeamX? Beam is a crypto coin, while BeamX is the platform where developers can create smart contracts called "Beam Shaders". BeamX is currently in the Testnet phase and developers can refer to the developer documentation guide for more information. How does Beam address the lack of privacy in current DeFi protocols? Beam addresses the lack of privacy in current DeFi protocols by offering opt-in auditability and full privacy without compromising regulatory compliance. It utilizes a best-in-class privacy blockchain, smart contracts called Shaders, and various governance and financial DAPPs to create a confidential DeFi ecosystem. What is the infrastructure layer of BeamX and what services does it consist of? The infrastructure layer of BeamX consists of Smart Contracts (Shaders), Oracles, and Decentralized Bridges. The Smart Contracts are divided into Contract Shaders and App Shaders, each with their own capabilities and limitations. BeamX aims to provide full privacy in the DeFi space while remaining regulatorily compliant. What is the total supply of BeamX? The total supply of BeamX is 100 million tokens, which will be issued as a Confidential Asset on the Beam blockchain and distributed through staking Beam. What are Beam Shaders? Beam Shaders are smart contracts that can be created on the BeamX platform, which is a platform for developers to create and deploy smart contracts. Beam Shaders are currently in the Testnet phase and developers can refer to the BeamX developer guide for more information. How can I get started on the BeamX platform? To get started on the BeamX platform, download the latest version of BeamX and refer to the developer documentation guide. BeamX is a platform where developers can create smart contracts called "Beam Shaders" in the Testnet phase.

