IOSToken Price(IOST)
IOSToken price today is $ 0.0005815, down 0.47% in the last 24 hours.
The live IOSToken (IOST) price today is $ 0.0005815, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current IOST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005815 per IOST.
IOSToken currently ranks #612 by market capitalization at $ 19.77M, with a circulating supply of 34.00B IOST. During the last 24 hours, IOST traded between $ 0.0005731 (low) and $ 0.0005952 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.13649600744247437, while the all-time low was $ 0.00075804275724889.
In short-term performance, IOST moved -0.47% in the last hour and +9.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.85K.
No.612
37.77%
2018-01-11 00:00:00
IOST
The current Market Cap of IOSToken is $ 19.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.85K. The circulating supply of IOST is 34.00B, with a total supply of 48298553487. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.34M.
-0.47%
-0.47%
+9.16%
+9.16%
IOST (Internet of Services Token) is a decentralized platform designed to provide scalable and secure blockchain services for online service providers. It utilizes a unique consensus algorithm called "Proof-of-Believability" (PoB) to ensure high transaction speeds while maintaining a secure and decentralized network. The IOST token is used within the ecosystem to facilitate transactions, pay for services, and participate in community governance. The platform's primary focus is on the Internet of Services, with the aim of providing a robust infrastructure for online service providers to develop and deploy high-quality decentralized applications (dApps).
Explore live IOST spot and futures markets, compare IOSToken trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for IOSToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The IOS(Internet of Services) offers a solid infrastructure for all kinds of online service providers. Its ultra-high TPS, privacy protection, scalable and secure blockchain provide infinitely many new possibilities for online service providers to serve their customer base.
For a more in-depth understanding of IOSToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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