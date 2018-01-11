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The live IOSToken price today is 0.0005815 USD.IOST market cap is 19,770,448.6641495 USD. Track real-time IOST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live IOSToken price today is 0.0005815 USD.IOST market cap is 19,770,448.6641495 USD. Track real-time IOST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About IOST

IOST Price Info

What is IOST

IOST Whitepaper

IOST Official Website

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IOST History

IOST Buying Guide

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IOSToken Price(IOST)

1 IOST to USD Live Price:

$0.0005815
$0.0005815$0.0005815
-0.47%1D
USD
IOSToken (IOST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:01:01 (UTC+8)

IOSToken Market Statistics

IOSToken price today is $ 0.0005815, down 0.47% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0005815 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0005731 - $ 0.0005952 USD
Market Capitalization$ 19.77M USD (rank #612)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.85K
Circulating Supply34.00B IOST of 100,000,000,000 max supply (37.77%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 52.34M USD
All-Time High$ 0.13649600744247437 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:01:01

IOSToken Price Today

The live IOSToken (IOST) price today is $ 0.0005815, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current IOST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005815 per IOST.

IOSToken currently ranks #612 by market capitalization at $ 19.77M, with a circulating supply of 34.00B IOST. During the last 24 hours, IOST traded between $ 0.0005731 (low) and $ 0.0005952 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.13649600744247437, while the all-time low was $ 0.00075804275724889.

In short-term performance, IOST moved -0.47% in the last hour and +9.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.85K.

IOSToken (IOST) Market Information

No.612

$ 19.77M
$ 19.77M$ 19.77M

$ 67.85K
$ 67.85K$ 67.85K

$ 52.34M
$ 52.34M$ 52.34M

34.00B
34.00B 34.00B

90,000,000,000
90,000,000,000 90,000,000,000

48,298,553,487
48,298,553,487 48,298,553,487

37.77%

2018-01-11 00:00:00

$ 0.01
$ 0.01$ 0.01

IOST

The current Market Cap of IOSToken is $ 19.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.85K. The circulating supply of IOST is 34.00B, with a total supply of 48298553487. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.34M.

IOSToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0005731
$ 0.0005731$ 0.0005731
24H Low
$ 0.0005952
$ 0.0005952$ 0.0005952
24H High

$ 0.0005731
$ 0.0005731$ 0.0005731

$ 0.0005952
$ 0.0005952$ 0.0005952

$ 0.13649600744247437
$ 0.13649600744247437$ 0.13649600744247437

$ 0.00075804275724889
$ 0.00075804275724889$ 0.00075804275724889

-0.47%

-0.47%

+9.16%

+9.16%

About IOSToken

IOST (Internet of Services Token) is a decentralized platform designed to provide scalable and secure blockchain services for online service providers. It utilizes a unique consensus algorithm called "Proof-of-Believability" (PoB) to ensure high transaction speeds while maintaining a secure and decentralized network. The IOST token is used within the ecosystem to facilitate transactions, pay for services, and participate in community governance. The platform's primary focus is on the Internet of Services, with the aim of providing a robust infrastructure for online service providers to develop and deploy high-quality decentralized applications (dApps).

Trade IOSToken (IOST) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live IOST spot and futures markets, compare IOSToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IOST/USDT
$0.0005816
$0.0005816$0.0005816
-0.49%
116.32M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for IOSToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is IOSToken (IOST)

The IOS(Internet of Services) offers a solid infrastructure for all kinds of online service providers. Its ultra-high TPS, privacy protection, scalable and secure blockchain provide infinitely many new possibilities for online service providers to serve their customer base.

IOSToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IOSToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IOSToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About IOSToken (IOST)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:01:01 (UTC+8)

Explore More about IOSToken

IOSTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on IOST with leverage. Explore IOSTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IOST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IOST
IOST
USD
USD

1 IOST = 0.0005815 USD