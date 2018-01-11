IOSToken Price Today

The live IOSToken (IOST) price today is $ 0.0005815, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current IOST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005815 per IOST.

IOSToken currently ranks #612 by market capitalization at $ 19.77M, with a circulating supply of 34.00B IOST. During the last 24 hours, IOST traded between $ 0.0005731 (low) and $ 0.0005952 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.13649600744247437, while the all-time low was $ 0.00075804275724889.

In short-term performance, IOST moved -0.47% in the last hour and +9.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.85K.

IOSToken (IOST) Market Information

Rank No.612 Market Cap $ 19.77M$ 19.77M $ 19.77M Volume (24H) $ 67.85K$ 67.85K $ 67.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.34M$ 52.34M $ 52.34M Circulation Supply 34.00B 34.00B 34.00B Max Supply 90,000,000,000 90,000,000,000 90,000,000,000 Total Supply 48,298,553,487 48,298,553,487 48,298,553,487 Circulation Rate 37.77% Issue Date 2018-01-11 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.01$ 0.01 $ 0.01 Public Blockchain IOST

The current Market Cap of IOSToken is $ 19.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.85K. The circulating supply of IOST is 34.00B, with a total supply of 48298553487. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.34M.