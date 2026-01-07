Wrapped eETH Price(WEETH)
The live Wrapped eETH (WEETH) price today is $ 3,216.15, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEETH to USD conversion rate is $ 3,216.15 per WEETH.
Wrapped eETH currently ranks #8756 by market capitalization at $ 9.70B, with a circulating supply of 3.02M WEETH. During the last 24 hours, WEETH traded between $ 3,186.17 (low) and $ 3,265.16 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,298.907072826084, while the all-time low was $ 1,500.4746650708223.
In short-term performance, WEETH moved 0.00% in the last hour and -10.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.08K.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped eETH is $ 9.70B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.08K. The circulating supply of WEETH is 3.02M, with a total supply of 3017001.12969617. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.70B.
+0.19%
-10.79%
-10.79%
Track the price changes of Wrapped eETH for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +6.0991
|+0.19%
|30 Days
|$ +21.82
|+0.68%
|60 Days
|$ +716.15
|+28.64%
|90 Days
|$ +716.15
|+28.64%
Today, WEETH recorded a change of $ +6.0991 (+0.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +21.82 (+0.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, WEETH saw a change of $ +716.15 (+28.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +716.15 (+28.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
AI-driven insights that analyze Wrapped eETH latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of Wrapped eETH could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
weETH is the first native liquid restaking token on Ethereum.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-22 19:16:51
|Industry Updates
Over $2.1 Billion in Crypto Options Expiring Tomorrow, BTC Maximum Pain Point at $92,000
|01-22 13:05:02
|Industry Updates
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $287 million yesterday, marking two consecutive trading days of net outflows
|01-22 12:06:30
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin deposit sentiment intensifies, with a net inflow of 7,111.20 BTC into CEX in the past 24 hours
|01-20 22:09:49
|Industry Updates
Spot gold surged in the short term, breaking through $4,740/oz, hitting a new high
|01-20 13:14:57
|Industry Updates
Trump Comments on EU Tariffs, Gold Breaks New All-Time High, Bitcoin Drops Briefly
|01-19 16:31:41
|Industry Updates
Privacy Sector Sees Relay Rally, DUSK Surges Over 120% in a Single Day
