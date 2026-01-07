Wrapped eETH Price Today

The live Wrapped eETH (WEETH) price today is $ 3,216.15, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEETH to USD conversion rate is $ 3,216.15 per WEETH.

Wrapped eETH currently ranks #8756 by market capitalization at $ 9.70B, with a circulating supply of 3.02M WEETH. During the last 24 hours, WEETH traded between $ 3,186.17 (low) and $ 3,265.16 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,298.907072826084, while the all-time low was $ 1,500.4746650708223.

In short-term performance, WEETH moved 0.00% in the last hour and -10.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.08K.

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Market Information

Rank No.8756 Market Cap $ 9.70B$ 9.70B $ 9.70B Volume (24H) $ 7.08K$ 7.08K $ 7.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.70B$ 9.70B $ 9.70B Circulation Supply 3.02M 3.02M 3.02M Total Supply 3,017,001.12969617 3,017,001.12969617 3,017,001.12969617 Public Blockchain ETH

