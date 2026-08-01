DEAPcoin Price Today

The live DEAPcoin (DEP) price today is $ 0.0009864, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009864 per DEP.

DEAPcoin currently ranks #561 by market capitalization at $ 29.49M, with a circulating supply of 29.89B DEP. During the last 24 hours, DEP traded between $ 0.0009779 (low) and $ 0.0009922 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09212663297622997, while the all-time low was $ 0.00069351763648054.

In short-term performance, DEP moved +0.24% in the last hour and -0.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 134.61K.

DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Information

Rank No.561 Market Cap $ 29.49M$ 29.49M $ 29.49M Volume (24H) $ 134.61K$ 134.61K $ 134.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.49M$ 29.49M $ 29.49M Circulation Supply 29.89B 29.89B 29.89B Total Supply 29,892,900,001.32895446 29,892,900,001.32895446 29,892,900,001.32895446 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of DEAPcoin is $ 29.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 134.61K. The circulating supply of DEP is 29.89B, with a total supply of 29892900001.32895446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.49M.