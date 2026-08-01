DEAPcoin Price(DEP)
DEAPcoin price today is $ 0.0009864, down 0.13% in the last 24 hours.
The live DEAPcoin (DEP) price today is $ 0.0009864, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009864 per DEP.
DEAPcoin currently ranks #561 by market capitalization at $ 29.49M, with a circulating supply of 29.89B DEP. During the last 24 hours, DEP traded between $ 0.0009779 (low) and $ 0.0009922 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09212663297622997, while the all-time low was $ 0.00069351763648054.
In short-term performance, DEP moved +0.24% in the last hour and -0.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 134.61K.
No.561
ETH
The current Market Cap of DEAPcoin is $ 29.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 134.61K. The circulating supply of DEP is 29.89B, with a total supply of 29892900001.32895446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.49M.
+0.24%
-0.13%
-0.40%
-0.40%
DEP (Depth Token) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. DEP is the native utility token of the Depth platform, a decentralized stablecoin exchange that aims to provide liquidity, lending, and yield farming services to users in the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. The token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, and as a means of earning rewards through staking and liquidity provision. The issuance of DEP tokens is governed by a deflationary model, with a portion of the tokens being burned during each transaction, reducing the overall supply over time. This token plays a significant role in maintaining the stability and security of the Depth platform.
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For a more in-depth understanding of DEAPcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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