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The live DEAPcoin price today is 0.0009864 USD.DEP market cap is 29,486,356.561310875609248 USD. Track real-time DEP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DEAPcoin price today is 0.0009864 USD.DEP market cap is 29,486,356.561310875609248 USD. Track real-time DEP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is DEP

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DEAPcoin Price(DEP)

1 DEP to USD Live Price:

$0.0009864
$0.0009864$0.0009864
-0.13%1D
USD
DEAPcoin (DEP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:38:53 (UTC+8)

DEAPcoin Market Statistics

DEAPcoin price today is $ 0.0009864, down 0.13% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0009864 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0009779 - $ 0.0009922 USD
Market Capitalization$ 29.49M USD (rank #561)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 134.61K
Circulating Supply29.89B DEP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 29.49M USD
All-Time High$ 0.09212663297622997 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:38:53

DEAPcoin Price Today

The live DEAPcoin (DEP) price today is $ 0.0009864, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009864 per DEP.

DEAPcoin currently ranks #561 by market capitalization at $ 29.49M, with a circulating supply of 29.89B DEP. During the last 24 hours, DEP traded between $ 0.0009779 (low) and $ 0.0009922 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09212663297622997, while the all-time low was $ 0.00069351763648054.

In short-term performance, DEP moved +0.24% in the last hour and -0.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 134.61K.

DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Information

No.561

$ 29.49M
$ 29.49M$ 29.49M

$ 134.61K
$ 134.61K$ 134.61K

$ 29.49M
$ 29.49M$ 29.49M

29.89B
29.89B 29.89B

29,892,900,001.32895446
29,892,900,001.32895446 29,892,900,001.32895446

ETH

The current Market Cap of DEAPcoin is $ 29.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 134.61K. The circulating supply of DEP is 29.89B, with a total supply of 29892900001.32895446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.49M.

DEAPcoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0009779
$ 0.0009779$ 0.0009779
24H Low
$ 0.0009922
$ 0.0009922$ 0.0009922
24H High

$ 0.0009779
$ 0.0009779$ 0.0009779

$ 0.0009922
$ 0.0009922$ 0.0009922

$ 0.09212663297622997
$ 0.09212663297622997$ 0.09212663297622997

$ 0.00069351763648054
$ 0.00069351763648054$ 0.00069351763648054

+0.24%

-0.13%

-0.40%

-0.40%

About DEAPcoin

DEP (Depth Token) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. DEP is the native utility token of the Depth platform, a decentralized stablecoin exchange that aims to provide liquidity, lending, and yield farming services to users in the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. The token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, and as a means of earning rewards through staking and liquidity provision. The issuance of DEP tokens is governed by a deflationary model, with a portion of the tokens being burned during each transaction, reducing the overall supply over time. This token plays a significant role in maintaining the stability and security of the Depth platform.

Trade DEAPcoin (DEP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DEP spot and futures markets, compare DEAPcoin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DEP/USDT
$0.0009876
$0.0009876$0.0009876
+0.06%
136.37M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DEAPcoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is DEAPcoin (DEP)

PlayMining is the leading NFT game platform of the global GameFi (Game-based Decentralized Finance) industry. Launching on May 26th, 2020 as the world’s first Play to Earn token economy, the service now has over 2 million players from 100 countries.

DEAPcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DEAPcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DEAPcoin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About DEAPcoin (DEP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:38:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about DEAPcoin

DEPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DEP with leverage. Explore DEPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DEP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DEP
DEP
USD
USD

1 DEP = 0.0009863 USD