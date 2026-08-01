Capinfra Price Today

The live Capinfra (CAPINFRA) price today is $ 0.09407, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPINFRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09407 per CAPINFRA.

Capinfra currently ranks #3838 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CAPINFRA. During the last 24 hours, CAPINFRA traded between $ 0.09274 (low) and $ 0.09591 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.6809465801783078, while the all-time low was $ 0.016317247952418467.

In short-term performance, CAPINFRA moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.21K.

Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Market Information

Rank No.3838 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 53.21K$ 53.21K $ 53.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.81M$ 18.81M $ 18.81M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Total Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Capinfra is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.21K. The circulating supply of CAPINFRA is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.81M.