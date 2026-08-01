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The live Capinfra price today is 0.09407 USD.CAPINFRA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time CAPINFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Capinfra price today is 0.09407 USD.CAPINFRA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time CAPINFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CAPINFRA

CAPINFRA Price Info

What is CAPINFRA

CAPINFRA Whitepaper

CAPINFRA Official Website

CAPINFRA Tokenomics

CAPINFRA Price Forecast

CAPINFRA History

CAPINFRA Buying Guide

CAPINFRA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CAPINFRA Spot

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Capinfra Price(CAPINFRA)

1 CAPINFRA to USD Live Price:

$0.09386
$0.09386$0.09386
-0.64%1D
USD
Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:58:53 (UTC+8)

Capinfra Market Statistics

Capinfra price today is $ 0.09407, down 0.64% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.09407 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.09274 - $ 0.09591 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3838)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.21K
Circulating Supply0.00 CAPINFRA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 18.81M USD
All-Time High$ 0.6809465801783078 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:58:53

Capinfra Price Today

The live Capinfra (CAPINFRA) price today is $ 0.09407, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPINFRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09407 per CAPINFRA.

Capinfra currently ranks #3838 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CAPINFRA. During the last 24 hours, CAPINFRA traded between $ 0.09274 (low) and $ 0.09591 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.6809465801783078, while the all-time low was $ 0.016317247952418467.

In short-term performance, CAPINFRA moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.21K.

Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Market Information

No.3838

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 53.21K
$ 53.21K$ 53.21K

$ 18.81M
$ 18.81M$ 18.81M

0.00
0.00 0.00

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Capinfra is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.21K. The circulating supply of CAPINFRA is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.81M.

Capinfra Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09274
$ 0.09274$ 0.09274
24H Low
$ 0.09591
$ 0.09591$ 0.09591
24H High

$ 0.09274
$ 0.09274$ 0.09274

$ 0.09591
$ 0.09591$ 0.09591

$ 0.6809465801783078
$ 0.6809465801783078$ 0.6809465801783078

$ 0.016317247952418467
$ 0.016317247952418467$ 0.016317247952418467

-0.02%

-0.64%

+0.33%

+0.33%

About Capinfra

CAP is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is primarily used as a governance token for the Capsule protocol, a decentralized social media platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform aims to provide users with control over their data and the ability to monetize their content. CAP tokens are used to vote on proposals and changes to the platform, giving holders a say in its development and future direction. The token operates on a fixed supply model, with a capped total supply to ensure scarcity. The Capsule protocol and CAP token represent an attempt to decentralize and democratize social media, putting control back in the hands of users.

Trade Capinfra (CAPINFRA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CAPINFRA spot and futures markets, compare Capinfra trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CAPINFRA/USDT
$0.09378
$0.09378$0.09378
-0.60%
567.17K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Capinfra: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Capinfra (CAPINFRA)

$CAP is the core utility and governance token of Cap Infra, with a fixed total supply. Its value is backed by real protocol revenue (Real Yield) rather than token inflation. Key utilities include: • Governance: RWA curation, fee parameters, treasury allocation, and Launchpad approvals • Value Accrual: Protocol revenue distributed to $CAP stakers • Ecosystem Incentives: Bootstrapping liquidity and rewarding high-quality participation • Priority Access: Early and higher allocation access to high-yield and newly launched RWA products

Capinfra Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Capinfra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Capinfra Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Capinfra (CAPINFRA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:58:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Capinfra

CAPINFRAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CAPINFRA with leverage. Explore CAPINFRAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CAPINFRA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CAPINFRA
CAPINFRA
USD
USD

1 CAPINFRA = 0.09407 USD