Capinfra Price(CAPINFRA)
Capinfra price today is $ 0.09407, down 0.64% in the last 24 hours.
The live Capinfra (CAPINFRA) price today is $ 0.09407, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPINFRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09407 per CAPINFRA.
Capinfra currently ranks #3838 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CAPINFRA. During the last 24 hours, CAPINFRA traded between $ 0.09274 (low) and $ 0.09591 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.6809465801783078, while the all-time low was $ 0.016317247952418467.
In short-term performance, CAPINFRA moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.21K.
No.3838
0.00%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Capinfra is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.21K. The circulating supply of CAPINFRA is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.81M.
-0.02%
-0.64%
+0.33%
+0.33%
CAP is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is primarily used as a governance token for the Capsule protocol, a decentralized social media platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform aims to provide users with control over their data and the ability to monetize their content. CAP tokens are used to vote on proposals and changes to the platform, giving holders a say in its development and future direction. The token operates on a fixed supply model, with a capped total supply to ensure scarcity. The Capsule protocol and CAP token represent an attempt to decentralize and democratize social media, putting control back in the hands of users.
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$CAP is the core utility and governance token of Cap Infra, with a fixed total supply. Its value is backed by real protocol revenue (Real Yield) rather than token inflation. Key utilities include: • Governance: RWA curation, fee parameters, treasury allocation, and Launchpad approvals • Value Accrual: Protocol revenue distributed to $CAP stakers • Ecosystem Incentives: Bootstrapping liquidity and rewarding high-quality participation • Priority Access: Early and higher allocation access to high-yield and newly launched RWA products
For a more in-depth understanding of Capinfra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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