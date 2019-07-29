WINK Price Today

The live WINK (WIN) price today is $ 0.00003376, with a 2.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003376 per WIN.

WINK currently ranks #765 by market capitalization at $ 33.55M, with a circulating supply of 993.70B WIN. During the last 24 hours, WIN traded between $ 0.00003298 (low) and $ 0.00003472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00296486, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001621172343389.

In short-term performance, WIN moved +0.11% in the last hour and +11.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.04K.

WINK (WIN) Market Information

Rank No.765 Market Cap $ 33.55M$ 33.55M $ 33.55M Volume (24H) $ 56.04K$ 56.04K $ 56.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.55M$ 33.55M $ 33.55M Circulation Supply 993.70B 993.70B 993.70B Max Supply 993,701,859,243.3864 993,701,859,243.3864 993,701,859,243.3864 Total Supply 993,701,854,154.286054 993,701,854,154.286054 993,701,854,154.286054 Circulation Rate 99.99% Issue Date 2019-07-29 00:00:00 Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of WINK is $ 33.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.04K. The circulating supply of WIN is 993.70B, with a total supply of 993701854154.286054. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.55M.