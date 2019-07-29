WINK Price(WIN)
WINK price today is $ 0.00003376, down 2.31% in the last 24 hours.
The live WINK (WIN) price today is $ 0.00003376, with a 2.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003376 per WIN.
WINK currently ranks #765 by market capitalization at $ 33.55M, with a circulating supply of 993.70B WIN. During the last 24 hours, WIN traded between $ 0.00003298 (low) and $ 0.00003472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00296486, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001621172343389.
In short-term performance, WIN moved +0.11% in the last hour and +11.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.04K.
No.765
99.99%
2019-07-29 00:00:00
TRX
The current Market Cap of WINK is $ 33.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.04K. The circulating supply of WIN is 993.70B, with a total supply of 993701854154.286054. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.55M.
+0.11%
-2.31%
+11.23%
+11.23%
WINk (WIN) is a blockchain-based gaming platform that allows users to play, socialize, and stake across multiple blockchain ecosystems. Its primary purpose is to provide a decentralized platform for a wide variety of games, including those involving gambling, social, and skill-based games. WINk uses the WIN token for staking and governance, enabling token holders to earn dividends from the platform's profits and participate in decision-making processes. The platform operates on the TRON blockchain, utilizing its high throughput and scalability to provide a seamless gaming experience. The WIN token's supply is fixed, with a deflationary model in place that involves regular token burns.
Explore live WIN spot and futures markets, compare WINK trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for WINK: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
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The first TRON ecosystem comprehensive oracle WINkLink fully integrates the real world with the blockchain space will be able to provide reliable, unpredictable and verifiable random numbers, and fully restore trust and improve user experience by tapping into data, events, and payment systems etc.
For a more in-depth understanding of WINK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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