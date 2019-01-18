V Systems Price(VSYS)
V Systems price today is $ 0.0002503, down 0.15% in the last 24 hours.
The live V Systems (VSYS) price today is $ 0.0002503, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current VSYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002503 per VSYS.
V Systems currently ranks #1972 by market capitalization at $ 928.91K, with a circulating supply of 3.71B VSYS. During the last 24 hours, VSYS traded between $ 0.0002498 (low) and $ 0.0002525 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.297542300258, while the all-time low was $ 0.00017504123384874.
In short-term performance, VSYS moved +0.03% in the last hour and -1.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 43.26K.
No.1972
2019-01-18 00:00:00
VSYS
The current Market Cap of V Systems is $ 928.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.26K. The circulating supply of VSYS is 3.71B, with a total supply of 5719800563. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.43M.
+0.03%
-0.15%
-1.31%
-1.31%
V Systems (VSYS) is a blockchain platform designed to support the development and implementation of decentralized applications (dApps). The platform's primary objective is to address the issues of scalability, security, and usability that often hinder the mass adoption of blockchain technology. V Systems employs a unique consensus algorithm known as Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) to ensure network security and speed, and it also features a modular structure that allows for the creation of sidechains for specific applications. The VSYS coin, the native cryptocurrency of the V Systems platform, is used for transaction fees, staking, and minting on the network.
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V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
For a more in-depth understanding of V Systems, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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