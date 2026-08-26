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The live Rainbow price today is 0.0132 USD.RNBW market cap is 2,772,000 USD. Track real-time RNBW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rainbow price today is 0.0132 USD.RNBW market cap is 2,772,000 USD. Track real-time RNBW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Rainbow Price(RNBW)

1 RNBW to USD Live Price:

$0.0132
$0.0132$0.0132
-4.41%1D
USD
Rainbow (RNBW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:27:24 (UTC+8)

Rainbow Market Statistics

Rainbow price today is $ 0.0132, down 4.41% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0132 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01319 - $ 0.01484 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.77M USD (rank #1444)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.57K
Circulating Supply210.00M RNBW of 100,000,000,000 max supply (21.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.20M USD
All-Time High$ 0.11209897198741755 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:27:24

Rainbow Price Today

The live Rainbow (RNBW) price today is $ 0.0132, with a 4.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNBW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0132 per RNBW.

Rainbow currently ranks #1444 by market capitalization at $ 2.77M, with a circulating supply of 210.00M RNBW. During the last 24 hours, RNBW traded between $ 0.01319 (low) and $ 0.01484 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11209897198741755, while the all-time low was $ 0.01083167288707386.

In short-term performance, RNBW moved 0.00% in the last hour and -3.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.57K.

Rainbow (RNBW) Market Information

No.1444

$ 2.77M
$ 2.77M$ 2.77M

$ 59.57K
$ 59.57K$ 59.57K

$ 13.20M
$ 13.20M$ 13.20M

210.00M
210.00M 210.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

21.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Rainbow is $ 2.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.57K. The circulating supply of RNBW is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.20M.

Rainbow Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01319
$ 0.01319$ 0.01319
24H Low
$ 0.01484
$ 0.01484$ 0.01484
24H High

$ 0.01319
$ 0.01319$ 0.01319

$ 0.01484
$ 0.01484$ 0.01484

$ 0.11209897198741755
$ 0.11209897198741755$ 0.11209897198741755

$ 0.01083167288707386
$ 0.01083167288707386$ 0.01083167288707386

0.00%

-4.41%

-3.65%

-3.65%

Trade Rainbow (RNBW) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RNBW spot and futures markets, compare Rainbow trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RNBW/USDT
$0.01319
$0.01319$0.01319
-4.42%
4.32M (USDT)
RNBW/USDC
$0.01321
$0.01321$0.01321
-4.27%
3.99M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rainbow: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Rainbow (RNBW)

The wallet that rewards you for having fun onchain.

Rainbow Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rainbow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rainbow Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Rainbow (RNBW)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:27:24 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Rainbow

RNBWUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RNBW with leverage. Explore RNBWUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RNBW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RNBW
RNBW
USD
USD

1 RNBW = 0.0132 USD