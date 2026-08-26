Rainbow Price Today

The live Rainbow (RNBW) price today is $ 0.0132, with a 4.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNBW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0132 per RNBW.

Rainbow currently ranks #1444 by market capitalization at $ 2.77M, with a circulating supply of 210.00M RNBW. During the last 24 hours, RNBW traded between $ 0.01319 (low) and $ 0.01484 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11209897198741755, while the all-time low was $ 0.01083167288707386.

In short-term performance, RNBW moved 0.00% in the last hour and -3.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.57K.

Rainbow (RNBW) Market Information

Rank No.1444 Market Cap $ 2.77M$ 2.77M $ 2.77M Volume (24H) $ 59.57K$ 59.57K $ 59.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.20M$ 13.20M $ 13.20M Circulation Supply 210.00M 210.00M 210.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 21.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Rainbow is $ 2.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.57K. The circulating supply of RNBW is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.20M.