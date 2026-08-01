Jasmy Price(JASMY)
Jasmy price today is $ 0.004992, down 3.48% in the last 24 hours.
The live Jasmy (JASMY) price today is $ 0.004992, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current JASMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004992 per JASMY.
Jasmy currently ranks #116 by market capitalization at $ 246.83M, with a circulating supply of 49.44B JASMY. During the last 24 hours, JASMY traded between $ 0.004472 (low) and $ 0.005371 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.99431527, while the all-time low was $ 0.00274702452385226.
In short-term performance, JASMY moved -3.47% in the last hour and +41.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 320.02K.
No.116
98.88%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Jasmy is $ 246.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 320.02K. The circulating supply of JASMY is 49.44B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.60M.
-3.47%
-3.47%
+41.57%
+41.57%
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency that operates within the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. It was designed to facilitate data democratization, enabling individuals to have control over their personal data and monetize it if they choose to do so. The JASMY platform uses a decentralized model to ensure data security and privacy, with the JASMY token serving as the medium of exchange for transactions within the system. The token is also used to incentivize data sharing and to reward users who contribute to the platform's development and growth. The supply and issuance model of JASMY is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which it uses for its transactions and smart contract functionality.
Explore live JASMY spot and futures markets, compare Jasmy trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Jasmy: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.
For a more in-depth understanding of Jasmy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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