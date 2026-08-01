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The live Jasmy price today is 0.004992 USD.JASMY market cap is 246,829,438.38843053896704 USD. Track real-time JASMY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Jasmy price today is 0.004992 USD.JASMY market cap is 246,829,438.38843053896704 USD. Track real-time JASMY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About JASMY

JASMY Price Info

What is JASMY

JASMY Whitepaper

JASMY Official Website

JASMY Tokenomics

JASMY Price Forecast

JASMY History

JASMY Buying Guide

JASMY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

JASMY Spot

JASMY USDT-M Futures

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Jasmy Price(JASMY)

1 JASMY to USD Live Price:

$0.004992
$0.004992$0.004992
-3.48%1D
USD
Jasmy (JASMY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:08:08 (UTC+8)

Jasmy Market Statistics

Jasmy price today is $ 0.004992, down 3.48% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.004992 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.004472 - $ 0.005371 USD
Market Capitalization$ 246.83M USD (rank #116)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 320.02K
Circulating Supply49.44B JASMY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (98.88%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 249.60M USD
All-Time High$ 4.99431527 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:08:08

Jasmy Price Today

The live Jasmy (JASMY) price today is $ 0.004992, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current JASMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004992 per JASMY.

Jasmy currently ranks #116 by market capitalization at $ 246.83M, with a circulating supply of 49.44B JASMY. During the last 24 hours, JASMY traded between $ 0.004472 (low) and $ 0.005371 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.99431527, while the all-time low was $ 0.00274702452385226.

In short-term performance, JASMY moved -3.47% in the last hour and +41.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 320.02K.

Jasmy (JASMY) Market Information

No.116

$ 246.83M
$ 246.83M$ 246.83M

$ 320.02K
$ 320.02K$ 320.02K

$ 249.60M
$ 249.60M$ 249.60M

49.44B
49.44B 49.44B

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

98.88%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Jasmy is $ 246.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 320.02K. The circulating supply of JASMY is 49.44B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.60M.

Jasmy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004472
$ 0.004472$ 0.004472
24H Low
$ 0.005371
$ 0.005371$ 0.005371
24H High

$ 0.004472
$ 0.004472$ 0.004472

$ 0.005371
$ 0.005371$ 0.005371

$ 4.99431527
$ 4.99431527$ 4.99431527

$ 0.00274702452385226
$ 0.00274702452385226$ 0.00274702452385226

-3.47%

-3.47%

+41.57%

+41.57%

About Jasmy

JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency that operates within the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. It was designed to facilitate data democratization, enabling individuals to have control over their personal data and monetize it if they choose to do so. The JASMY platform uses a decentralized model to ensure data security and privacy, with the JASMY token serving as the medium of exchange for transactions within the system. The token is also used to incentivize data sharing and to reward users who contribute to the platform's development and growth. The supply and issuance model of JASMY is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which it uses for its transactions and smart contract functionality.

Trade Jasmy (JASMY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JASMY spot and futures markets, compare Jasmy trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JASMY/USDT
$0.004987
$0.004987$0.004987
-3.40%
64.09M (USDT)
JASMY/USDC
$0.004988
$0.004988$0.004988
-3.71%
6.85M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Jasmy: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Jasmy (JASMY)

Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.

Jasmy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jasmy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Jasmy Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Jasmy (JASMY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:08:08 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Jasmy

JASMYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JASMY with leverage. Explore JASMYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JASMY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JASMY
JASMY
USD
USD

1 JASMY = 0.004992 USD