Bitcoin Cash Node Price Today

The live Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) price today is $ 266.4, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCH to USD conversion rate is $ 266.4 per BCH.

Bitcoin Cash Node currently ranks #22 by market capitalization at $ 5.34B, with a circulating supply of 20.05M BCH. During the last 24 hours, BCH traded between $ 262.2 (low) and $ 281.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,355.6201171875, while the all-time low was $ 75.0753135706.

In short-term performance, BCH moved -0.53% in the last hour and +30.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.33M.

Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Market Information

Rank No.22 Market Cap $ 5.34B$ 5.34B $ 5.34B Volume (24H) $ 4.33M$ 4.33M $ 4.33M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.59B$ 5.59B $ 5.59B Circulation Supply 20.05M 20.05M 20.05M Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 20,047,996.875 20,047,996.875 20,047,996.875 Circulation Rate 95.46% Market Share 0.18% Issue Date 2017-07-24 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 555.89$ 555.89 $ 555.89 Public Blockchain BCH

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cash Node is $ 5.34B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.33M. The circulating supply of BCH is 20.05M, with a total supply of 20047996.875. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59B.