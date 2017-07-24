Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Bitcoin Cash Node price today is 266.4 USD.BCH market cap is 5,340,786,367.5 USD. Track real-time BCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Bitcoin Cash Node price today is 266.4 USD.BCH market cap is 5,340,786,367.5 USD. Track real-time BCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About BCH

BCH Price Info

What is BCH

BCH Whitepaper

BCH Official Website

BCH Tokenomics

BCH Price Forecast

BCH History

BCH Buying Guide

BCH-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BCH Spot

BCH Coin-M Futures

BCH USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bitcoin Cash Node Logo

Bitcoin Cash Node Price(BCH)

1 BCH to USD Live Price:

$266.5
$266.5$266.5
-0.92%1D
USD
Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:34:53 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin Cash Node Market Statistics

Bitcoin Cash Node price today is $ 266.4, down 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 266.4 USD
24-Hour Range$ 262.2 - $ 281.9 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.34B USD (rank #22)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 4.33M
Circulating Supply20.05M BCH of 100,000,000,000 max supply (95.46%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.59B USD
All-Time High$ 4,355.6201171875 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:34:53

Bitcoin Cash Node Price Today

The live Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) price today is $ 266.4, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCH to USD conversion rate is $ 266.4 per BCH.

Bitcoin Cash Node currently ranks #22 by market capitalization at $ 5.34B, with a circulating supply of 20.05M BCH. During the last 24 hours, BCH traded between $ 262.2 (low) and $ 281.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,355.6201171875, while the all-time low was $ 75.0753135706.

In short-term performance, BCH moved -0.53% in the last hour and +30.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.33M.

Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Market Information

No.22

$ 5.34B
$ 5.34B$ 5.34B

$ 4.33M
$ 4.33M$ 4.33M

$ 5.59B
$ 5.59B$ 5.59B

20.05M
20.05M 20.05M

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

20,047,996.875
20,047,996.875 20,047,996.875

95.46%

0.18%

2017-07-24 00:00:00

$ 555.89
$ 555.89$ 555.89

BCH

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cash Node is $ 5.34B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.33M. The circulating supply of BCH is 20.05M, with a total supply of 20047996.875. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59B.

Bitcoin Cash Node Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 262.2
$ 262.2$ 262.2
24H Low
$ 281.9
$ 281.9$ 281.9
24H High

$ 262.2
$ 262.2$ 262.2

$ 281.9
$ 281.9$ 281.9

$ 4,355.6201171875
$ 4,355.6201171875$ 4,355.6201171875

$ 75.0753135706
$ 75.0753135706$ 75.0753135706

-0.53%

-0.91%

+30.39%

+30.39%

About Bitcoin Cash Node

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork from Bitcoin. The primary objective of BCH is to increase the number of transactions that can be processed by the network, which it achieves by increasing the block size from 1MB to 8MB, and later to 32MB. This makes Bitcoin Cash a practical solution for day-to-day transactions, aiming to serve as a digital cash system. It follows a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism similar to Bitcoin, and its supply is capped at 21 million coins. Bitcoin Cash is often used for fast, low-cost transactions, including micro-transactions, due to its larger block size.

Trade Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BCH spot and futures markets, compare Bitcoin Cash Node trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BCH/USDT
$266.9
$266.9$266.9
-0.74%
16.02K (USDT)
BCH/USDC
$266.2
$266.2$266.2
-0.89%
116.69 (USDT)
BCH/BTC
$0.003374
$0.003374$0.003374
-0.22%
37.78 (USDT)
BCH/USD1
$267.1
$267.1$267.1
-0.74%
200.25 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Bitcoin Cash Node: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH)

Bitcoin ABC is a full node implementation of the Bitcoin Cash protocol, which aims to provide a solid, stable software and help lead Bitcoin Cash protocol development with an open and collaborative process.

Whitepaper

Bitcoin Cash Node Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin Cash Node, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bitcoin Cash Node Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:34:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Bitcoin Cash Node

BCHUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BCH with leverage. Explore BCHUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1545
$0.1545$0.1545

+415.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1803
$1.1803$1.1803

+1,080.30%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007453
$0.007453$0.007453

-2.94%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7260
$0.7260$0.7260

-1.78%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4349
$2.4349$2.4349

-6.35%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1803
$1.1803$1.1803

+1,080.30%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1545
$0.1545$0.1545

+415.00%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000281
$0.0000281$0.0000281

+40.50%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007100
$0.0007100$0.0007100

+14.42%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.0010000
$0.0010000$0.0010000

+19.04%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BCH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BCH
BCH
USD
USD

1 BCH = 266.4 USD