Bitcoin Cash Node Price(BCH)
Bitcoin Cash Node price today is $ 266.4, down 0.92% in the last 24 hours.
The live Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) price today is $ 266.4, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCH to USD conversion rate is $ 266.4 per BCH.
Bitcoin Cash Node currently ranks #22 by market capitalization at $ 5.34B, with a circulating supply of 20.05M BCH. During the last 24 hours, BCH traded between $ 262.2 (low) and $ 281.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,355.6201171875, while the all-time low was $ 75.0753135706.
In short-term performance, BCH moved -0.53% in the last hour and +30.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.33M.
No.22
95.46%
0.18%
2017-07-24 00:00:00
BCH
The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Cash Node is $ 5.34B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.33M. The circulating supply of BCH is 20.05M, with a total supply of 20047996.875. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59B.
-0.53%
-0.91%
+30.39%
+30.39%
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork from Bitcoin. The primary objective of BCH is to increase the number of transactions that can be processed by the network, which it achieves by increasing the block size from 1MB to 8MB, and later to 32MB. This makes Bitcoin Cash a practical solution for day-to-day transactions, aiming to serve as a digital cash system. It follows a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism similar to Bitcoin, and its supply is capped at 21 million coins. Bitcoin Cash is often used for fast, low-cost transactions, including micro-transactions, due to its larger block size.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Bitcoin Cash Node: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Bitcoin ABC is a full node implementation of the Bitcoin Cash protocol, which aims to provide a solid, stable software and help lead Bitcoin Cash protocol development with an open and collaborative process.
For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin Cash Node, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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