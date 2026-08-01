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The live Jimothy The Raccoon price today is 0.017617 USD.JIMOTHY market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JIMOTHY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Jimothy The Raccoon price today is 0.017617 USD.JIMOTHY market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JIMOTHY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Jimothy The Raccoon Logo

Jimothy The Raccoon Price(JIMOTHY)

1 JIMOTHY to USD Live Price:

$0.017617
$0.017617$0.017617
-6.42%1D
USD
Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:09:48 (UTC+8)

Jimothy The Raccoon Market Statistics

Jimothy The Raccoon price today is $ 0.017617, down 6.42% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.017617 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008526 - $ 0.021658 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 515.95K
Circulating Supply-- JIMOTHY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 17.62M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:09:48

Jimothy The Raccoon Price Today

The live Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) price today is $ 0.017617, with a 6.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current JIMOTHY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.017617 per JIMOTHY.

Jimothy The Raccoon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JIMOTHY. During the last 24 hours, JIMOTHY traded between $ 0.008526 (low) and $ 0.021658 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JIMOTHY moved -2.72% in the last hour and +193.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 515.95K.

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Market Information

--
----

$ 515.95K
$ 515.95K$ 515.95K

$ 17.62M
$ 17.62M$ 17.62M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Jimothy The Raccoon is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 515.95K. The circulating supply of JIMOTHY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.62M.

Jimothy The Raccoon Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008526
$ 0.008526$ 0.008526
24H Low
$ 0.021658
$ 0.021658$ 0.021658
24H High

$ 0.008526
$ 0.008526$ 0.008526

$ 0.021658
$ 0.021658$ 0.021658

--
----

--
----

-2.72%

-6.41%

+193.61%

+193.61%

Trade Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JIMOTHY spot and futures markets, compare Jimothy The Raccoon trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JIMOTHY/USD1
$0.017983
$0.017983$0.017983
-6.88%
3.98M (USDT)
JIMOTHY/USDT
$0.01775
$0.01775$0.01775
-5.89%
35.11M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Jimothy The Raccoon: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY)

JIMOTHY is a meme coin.

Jimothy The Raccoon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jimothy The Raccoon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:09:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Jimothy The Raccoon

JIMOTHYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JIMOTHY with leverage. Explore JIMOTHYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JIMOTHY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JIMOTHY
JIMOTHY
USD
USD

1 JIMOTHY = 0.017617 USD