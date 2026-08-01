Jimothy The Raccoon Price Today

The live Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) price today is $ 0.017617, with a 6.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current JIMOTHY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.017617 per JIMOTHY.

Jimothy The Raccoon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JIMOTHY. During the last 24 hours, JIMOTHY traded between $ 0.008526 (low) and $ 0.021658 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JIMOTHY moved -2.72% in the last hour and +193.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 515.95K.

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 515.95K$ 515.95K $ 515.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.62M$ 17.62M $ 17.62M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Jimothy The Raccoon is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 515.95K. The circulating supply of JIMOTHY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.62M.