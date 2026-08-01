Arcium Price Today

The live Arcium (ARX) price today is $ 0.1304, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1304 per ARX.

Arcium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARX. During the last 24 hours, ARX traded between $ 0.1279 (low) and $ 0.1394 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARX moved +0.15% in the last hour and +15.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 112.18K.

Arcium (ARX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 112.18K$ 112.18K $ 112.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.40M$ 130.40M $ 130.40M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Arcium is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 112.18K. The circulating supply of ARX is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.40M.