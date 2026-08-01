Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Arcium price today is 0.1304 USD.ARX market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ARX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Arcium price today is 0.1304 USD.ARX market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ARX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ARX

ARX Price Info

What is ARX

ARX Whitepaper

ARX Official Website

ARX Tokenomics

ARX Price Forecast

ARX History

ARX Buying Guide

ARX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ARX Spot

ARX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Arcium Logo

Arcium Price(ARX)

1 ARX to USD Live Price:

$0.1304
$0.1304$0.1304
+0.07%1D
USD
Arcium (ARX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:13:48 (UTC+8)

Arcium Market Statistics

Arcium price today is $ 0.1304, up 0.07% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1304 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1279 - $ 0.1394 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 112.18K
Circulating Supply-- ARX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 130.40M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:13:48

Arcium Price Today

The live Arcium (ARX) price today is $ 0.1304, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1304 per ARX.

Arcium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARX. During the last 24 hours, ARX traded between $ 0.1279 (low) and $ 0.1394 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARX moved +0.15% in the last hour and +15.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 112.18K.

Arcium (ARX) Market Information

--
----

$ 112.18K
$ 112.18K$ 112.18K

$ 130.40M
$ 130.40M$ 130.40M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Arcium is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 112.18K. The circulating supply of ARX is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.40M.

Arcium Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1279
$ 0.1279$ 0.1279
24H Low
$ 0.1394
$ 0.1394$ 0.1394
24H High

$ 0.1279
$ 0.1279$ 0.1279

$ 0.1394
$ 0.1394$ 0.1394

--
----

--
----

+0.15%

+0.07%

+15.19%

+15.19%

Trade Arcium (ARX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ARX spot and futures markets, compare Arcium trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARX/USDC
$0.1302
$0.1302$0.1302
+0.54%
403.49K (USDT)
ARX/USDT
$0.1301
$0.1301$0.1301
+0.15%
843.88K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Arcium: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Arcium (ARX)

Arcium is an encrypted computing infrastructure network that provides trustless, scalable MPC-based execution over fully encrypted data for applications across blockchain, AI, enterprise, and government.

Arcium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arcium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arcium Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Arcium (ARX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:13:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Arcium

ARXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARX with leverage. Explore ARXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1530
$0.1530$0.1530

+410.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.3775
$1.3775$1.3775

+1,277.50%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007974
$0.007974$0.007974

+3.84%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7223
$0.7223$0.7223

-2.28%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4051
$2.4051$2.4051

-7.49%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.3775
$1.3775$1.3775

+1,277.50%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1530
$0.1530$0.1530

+410.00%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007349
$0.0007349$0.0007349

+18.43%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000251
$0.0000251$0.0000251

+25.50%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.029314
$0.029314$0.029314

+3.98%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARX
ARX
USD
USD

1 ARX = 0.1303 USD