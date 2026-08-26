D. Energy Price Today

The live D. Energy (WATT) price today is $ 0.03767, with a 3.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03767 per WATT.

D. Energy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- WATT. During the last 24 hours, WATT traded between $ 0.02773 (low) and $ 0.03818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WATT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -6.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.69K.

D. Energy (WATT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 2.69K$ 2.69K $ 2.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.20M$ 45.20M $ 45.20M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000 Public Blockchain WATT

The current Market Cap of D. Energy is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.69K. The circulating supply of WATT is --, with a total supply of 1200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.20M.