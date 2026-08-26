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The live D. Energy price today is 0.03767 USD.WATT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time WATT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live D. Energy price today is 0.03767 USD.WATT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time WATT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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D. Energy Logo

D. Energy Price(WATT)

1 WATT to USD Live Price:

$0.03767
$0.03767$0.03767
+3.85%1D
USD
D. Energy (WATT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:05:39 (UTC+8)

D. Energy Market Statistics

D. Energy price today is $ 0.03767, up 3.85% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.03767 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02773 - $ 0.03818 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 2.69K
Circulating Supply-- WATT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 45.20M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:05:39

D. Energy Price Today

The live D. Energy (WATT) price today is $ 0.03767, with a 3.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03767 per WATT.

D. Energy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- WATT. During the last 24 hours, WATT traded between $ 0.02773 (low) and $ 0.03818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WATT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -6.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.69K.

D. Energy (WATT) Market Information

--
----

$ 2.69K
$ 2.69K$ 2.69K

$ 45.20M
$ 45.20M$ 45.20M

--
----

1,200,000,000
1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000

WATT

The current Market Cap of D. Energy is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.69K. The circulating supply of WATT is --, with a total supply of 1200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.20M.

D. Energy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02773
$ 0.02773$ 0.02773
24H Low
$ 0.03818
$ 0.03818$ 0.03818
24H High

$ 0.02773
$ 0.02773$ 0.02773

$ 0.03818
$ 0.03818$ 0.03818

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+3.85%

-6.92%

-6.92%

Trade D. Energy (WATT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live WATT spot and futures markets, compare D. Energy trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WATT/USDT
$0.03767
$0.03767$0.03767
+3.85%
85.64K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for D. Energy: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is D. Energy (WATT)

D.Energy is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for global clean-energy markets. It tokenizes renewable energy certificates (EACs) as digital assets, enabling real-time trading, automated offsetting, and transparent verification on-chain. The network powers an open energy marketplace where users, corporates, and governments can buy, sell, stake, and redeem certified clean energy.

D. Energy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of D. Energy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official D. Energy Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About D. Energy (WATT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:05:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about D. Energy

WATTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WATT with leverage. Explore WATTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WATT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WATT
WATT
USD
USD

1 WATT = 0.03767 USD