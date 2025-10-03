What is Newton Protocol (NEWT)

Newton Protocol is the verifiable automation layer for onchain finance that lets users delegate complex, cross-chain actions to AI agents while retaining cryptographic guarantees that each step respects user guardrails. It combines ERC-4337/EIP-7702 smart accounts for granular delegation, trusted-execution-environment (TEE) attestations, and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to prove correctness of every off-chain decision. The goal is to turn automation itself into a trust-minimized primitive and unlock agentic finance across multiple blockchains.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Newton Protocol How much is Newton Protocol (NEWT) worth today? The live NEWT price in USD is 0.2065 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NEWT to USD price? $ 0.2065 . Check out The current price of NEWT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Newton Protocol? The market cap for NEWT is $ 44.40M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NEWT? The circulating supply of NEWT is 215.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEWT? NEWT achieved an ATH price of 0.83373560557428 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEWT? NEWT saw an ATL price of 0.18424447847964207 USD . What is the trading volume of NEWT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEWT is $ 377.97K USD . Will NEWT go higher this year? NEWT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NEWT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

