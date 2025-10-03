The live Newton Protocol price today is 0.2065 USD. Track real-time NEWT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NEWT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Newton Protocol price today is 0.2065 USD. Track real-time NEWT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NEWT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Newton Protocol Price(NEWT)

$0.2065
Newton Protocol (NEWT) Live Price Chart
Newton Protocol (NEWT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1978
24H Low
$ 0.2074
24H High

$ 0.1978
$ 0.2074
$ 0.83373560557428
$ 0.18424447847964207
-0.05%

+3.56%

+1.97%

+1.97%

Newton Protocol (NEWT) real-time price is $ 0.2065. Over the past 24 hours, NEWT traded between a low of $ 0.1978 and a high of $ 0.2074, showing active market volatility. NEWT's all-time high price is $ 0.83373560557428, while its all-time low price is $ 0.18424447847964207.

In terms of short-term performance, NEWT has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, +3.56% over 24 hours, and +1.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Market Information

No.636

$ 44.40M
$ 377.97K
$ 206.50M
215.00M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
21.50%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Newton Protocol is $ 44.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 377.97K. The circulating supply of NEWT is 215.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 206.50M.

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Newton Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.007099+3.56%
30 Days$ -0.0519-20.09%
60 Days$ -0.1388-40.20%
90 Days$ -0.1159-35.95%
Newton Protocol Price Change Today

Today, NEWT recorded a change of $ +0.007099 (+3.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Newton Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0519 (-20.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Newton Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEWT saw a change of $ -0.1388 (-40.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Newton Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1159 (-35.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Newton Protocol (NEWT)

Newton Protocol is the verifiable automation layer for onchain finance that lets users delegate complex, cross-chain actions to AI agents while retaining cryptographic guarantees that each step respects user guardrails. It combines ERC-4337/EIP-7702 smart accounts for granular delegation, trusted-execution-environment (TEE) attestations, and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to prove correctness of every off-chain decision. The goal is to turn automation itself into a trust-minimized primitive and unlock agentic finance across multiple blockchains.

Newton Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Newton Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Newton Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Tokenomics

How to buy Newton Protocol (NEWT)

NEWT to Local Currencies

1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to VND
5,434.0475
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to AUD
A$0.311815
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to GBP
0.15281
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to EUR
0.175525
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to USD
$0.2065
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MYR
RM0.8673
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to TRY
8.600725
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to JPY
¥30.3555
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to ARS
ARS$294.15925
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to RUB
16.976365
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to INR
18.322745
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to IDR
Rp3,441.66529
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to KRW
290.844925
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to PHP
11.95635
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to EGP
￡E.9.856245
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BRL
R$1.100645
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to CAD
C$0.287035
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BDT
25.120725
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to NGN
302.34078
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to COP
$803.501825
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to ZAR
R.3.55593
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to UAH
8.51606
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to TZS
T.Sh.507.3705
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to VES
Bs37.583
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to CLP
$199.2725
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to PKR
Rs58.086385
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to KZT
113.02571
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to THB
฿6.67821
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to TWD
NT$6.275535
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to AED
د.إ0.757855
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to CHF
Fr0.163135
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to HKD
HK$1.60657
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to AMD
֏79.11841
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MAD
.د.م1.877085
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MXN
$3.797535
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to SAR
ريال0.77231
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to ETB
Br29.961085
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to KES
KSh26.66741
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to JOD
د.أ0.1464085
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to PLN
0.74753
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to RON
лв0.894145
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to SEK
kr1.934905
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BGN
лв0.34279
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to HUF
Ft68.28542
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to CZK
4.26629
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to KWD
د.ك0.0629825
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to ILS
0.68145
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BOB
Bs1.42485
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to AZN
0.35105
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to TJS
SM1.922515
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to GEL
0.56168
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to AOA
Kz189.275835
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BHD
.د.ب0.077644
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BMD
$0.2065
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to DKK
kr1.31334
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to HNL
L5.399975
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MUR
9.356515
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to NAD
$3.557995
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to NOK
kr2.054675
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to NZD
$0.353115
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to PAB
B/.0.2065
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to PGK
K0.877625
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to QAR
ر.ق0.75166
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to RSD
дин.20.602505
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to UZS
soʻm2,487.951235
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to ALL
L17.013535
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to ANG
ƒ0.369635
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to AWG
ƒ0.3717
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BBD
$0.413
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BAM
KM0.34279
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BIF
Fr607.3165
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BND
$0.26432
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BSD
$0.2065
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to JMD
$33.15564
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to KHR
829.31639
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to KMF
Fr86.5235
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to LAK
4,489.130345
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to LKR
Rs62.44147
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MDL
L3.45681
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MGA
Ar921.87382
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MOP
P1.654065
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MVR
3.15945
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MWK
MK358.506715
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to MZN
MT13.19535
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to NPR
Rs29.3643
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to PYG
1,454.173
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to RWF
Fr298.8055
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to SBD
$1.70156
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to SCR
3.01903
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to SRD
$7.86765
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to SVC
$1.80481
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to SZL
L3.55593
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to TMT
m0.72275
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to TND
د.ت0.601328
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to TTD
$1.398005
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to UGX
Sh714.49
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to XAF
Fr115.227
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to XCD
$0.55755
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to XOF
Fr115.227
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to XPF
Fr20.8565
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BWP
P2.74232
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to BZD
$0.415065
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to CVE
$19.392415
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to DJF
Fr36.757
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to DOP
$12.9269
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to DZD
د.ج26.73762
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to FJD
$0.464625
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to GNF
Fr1,795.5175
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to GTQ
Q1.58179
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to GYD
$43.181215
1 Newton Protocol(NEWT) to ISK
kr24.78

Newton Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Newton Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Newton Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Newton Protocol

How much is Newton Protocol (NEWT) worth today?
The live NEWT price in USD is 0.2065 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NEWT to USD price?
The current price of NEWT to USD is $ 0.2065. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Newton Protocol?
The market cap for NEWT is $ 44.40M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NEWT?
The circulating supply of NEWT is 215.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEWT?
NEWT achieved an ATH price of 0.83373560557428 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEWT?
NEWT saw an ATL price of 0.18424447847964207 USD.
What is the trading volume of NEWT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEWT is $ 377.97K USD.
Will NEWT go higher this year?
NEWT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NEWT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Newton Protocol (NEWT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

