Yei Finance Price Today

The live Yei Finance (CLO) price today is $ 0.08166, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08166 per CLO.

Yei Finance currently ranks #602 by market capitalization at $ 10.54M, with a circulating supply of 129.10M CLO. During the last 24 hours, CLO traded between $ 0.08005 (low) and $ 0.09253 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9109493178810242, while the all-time low was $ 0.05372445202247966.

In short-term performance, CLO moved +0.82% in the last hour and -43.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 224.66K.

Yei Finance (CLO) Market Information

Rank No.602 Market Cap $ 10.54M$ 10.54M $ 10.54M Volume (24H) $ 224.66K$ 224.66K $ 224.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.66M$ 81.66M $ 81.66M Circulation Supply 129.10M 129.10M 129.10M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,919,717.4101555 999,919,717.4101555 999,919,717.4101555 Circulation Rate 12.91% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Yei Finance is $ 10.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 224.66K. The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M, with a total supply of 999919717.4101555. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.66M.