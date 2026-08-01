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The live Yei Finance price today is 0.08166 USD.CLO market cap is 10,542,306 USD. Track real-time CLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Yei Finance price today is 0.08166 USD.CLO market cap is 10,542,306 USD. Track real-time CLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Yei Finance Logo

Yei Finance Price(CLO)

1 CLO to USD Live Price:

$0.08166
$0.08166$0.08166
+0.19%1D
USD
Yei Finance (CLO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:12:10 (UTC+8)

Yei Finance Market Statistics

Yei Finance price today is $ 0.08166, up 0.19% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.08166 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.08005 - $ 0.09253 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.54M USD (rank #602)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 224.66K
Circulating Supply129.10M CLO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (12.91%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 81.66M USD
All-Time High$ 0.9109493178810242 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:12:10

Yei Finance Price Today

The live Yei Finance (CLO) price today is $ 0.08166, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08166 per CLO.

Yei Finance currently ranks #602 by market capitalization at $ 10.54M, with a circulating supply of 129.10M CLO. During the last 24 hours, CLO traded between $ 0.08005 (low) and $ 0.09253 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9109493178810242, while the all-time low was $ 0.05372445202247966.

In short-term performance, CLO moved +0.82% in the last hour and -43.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 224.66K.

Yei Finance (CLO) Market Information

No.602

$ 10.54M
$ 10.54M$ 10.54M

$ 224.66K
$ 224.66K$ 224.66K

$ 81.66M
$ 81.66M$ 81.66M

129.10M
129.10M 129.10M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,919,717.4101555
999,919,717.4101555 999,919,717.4101555

12.91%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Yei Finance is $ 10.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 224.66K. The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M, with a total supply of 999919717.4101555. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.66M.

Yei Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.08005
$ 0.08005$ 0.08005
24H Low
$ 0.09253
$ 0.09253$ 0.09253
24H High

$ 0.08005
$ 0.08005$ 0.08005

$ 0.09253
$ 0.09253$ 0.09253

$ 0.9109493178810242
$ 0.9109493178810242$ 0.9109493178810242

$ 0.05372445202247966
$ 0.05372445202247966$ 0.05372445202247966

+0.82%

+0.19%

-43.25%

-43.25%

Trade Yei Finance (CLO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CLO spot and futures markets, compare Yei Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CLO/USDT
$0.08169
$0.08169$0.08169
+0.03%
2.62M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Yei Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Yei Finance (CLO)

Yei Finance (Clovis) is a liquidity-abstraction layer that reunifies fragmented capital with turnkey cross chain DEX, money market, and bridge with on-demand global liquidity for any network and any assets. The newly developed architecture provides higher yields (lend + swap fees + bridge) for liquidity providers and near instant bridging liquidity for cross-network users.

Yei Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Yei Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Yei Finance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Yei Finance (CLO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:12:10 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Yei Finance

CLOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CLO with leverage. Explore CLOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CLO
CLO
USD
USD

1 CLO = 0.08166 USD