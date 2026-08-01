Hedera Price Today

The live Hedera (HBAR) price today is $ 0.07901, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07901 per HBAR.

Hedera currently ranks #24 by market capitalization at $ 3.43B, with a circulating supply of 43.37B HBAR. During the last 24 hours, HBAR traded between $ 0.07901 (low) and $ 0.08423 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.57014605196947, while the all-time low was $ 0.0100124401134.

In short-term performance, HBAR moved -1.48% in the last hour and +19.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 709.32K.

Hedera (HBAR) Market Information

Rank No.24 Market Cap $ 3.43B$ 3.43B $ 3.43B Volume (24H) $ 709.32K$ 709.32K $ 709.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.95B$ 3.95B $ 3.95B Circulation Supply 43.37B 43.37B 43.37B Max Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Total Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 86.74% Market Share 0.15% Public Blockchain HBAR

The current Market Cap of Hedera is $ 3.43B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 709.32K. The circulating supply of HBAR is 43.37B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.95B.