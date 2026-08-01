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The live Hedera price today is 0.07901 USD.HBAR market cap is 3,426,919,028.8050580714668 USD. Track real-time HBAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Hedera price today is 0.07901 USD.HBAR market cap is 3,426,919,028.8050580714668 USD. Track real-time HBAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Hedera Logo

Hedera Price(HBAR)

1 HBAR to USD Live Price:

$0.07901
$0.07901$0.07901
-1.58%1D
USD
Hedera (HBAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:43:06 (UTC+8)

Hedera Market Statistics

Hedera price today is $ 0.07901, down 1.58% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07901 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07901 - $ 0.08423 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.43B USD (rank #24)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 709.32K
Circulating Supply43.37B HBAR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (86.74%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.95B USD
All-Time High$ 0.57014605196947 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:43:06

Hedera Price Today

The live Hedera (HBAR) price today is $ 0.07901, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07901 per HBAR.

Hedera currently ranks #24 by market capitalization at $ 3.43B, with a circulating supply of 43.37B HBAR. During the last 24 hours, HBAR traded between $ 0.07901 (low) and $ 0.08423 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.57014605196947, while the all-time low was $ 0.0100124401134.

In short-term performance, HBAR moved -1.48% in the last hour and +19.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 709.32K.

Hedera (HBAR) Market Information

No.24

$ 3.43B
$ 3.43B$ 3.43B

$ 709.32K
$ 709.32K$ 709.32K

$ 3.95B
$ 3.95B$ 3.95B

43.37B
43.37B 43.37B

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

86.74%

0.15%

HBAR

The current Market Cap of Hedera is $ 3.43B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 709.32K. The circulating supply of HBAR is 43.37B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.95B.

Hedera Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07901
$ 0.07901$ 0.07901
24H Low
$ 0.08423
$ 0.08423$ 0.08423
24H High

$ 0.07901
$ 0.07901$ 0.07901

$ 0.08423
$ 0.08423$ 0.08423

$ 0.57014605196947
$ 0.57014605196947$ 0.57014605196947

$ 0.0100124401134
$ 0.0100124401134$ 0.0100124401134

-1.48%

-1.58%

+19.18%

+19.18%

About Hedera

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a public network designed to provide a secure, fast, and fair platform for decentralized applications and microtransactions. Unlike traditional blockchain technology, it uses a directed acyclic graph (DAG) structure known as a Hashgraph, which allows it to process transactions more quickly and with lower fees. HBAR, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, is used for transaction fees, node services, and to incentivize network stakeholders. The platform is governed by the Hedera Governing Council, which consists of a group of global organizations across multiple industries. With its unique technology and governance model, Hedera Hashgraph aims to provide a scalable and secure platform for a wide range of applications, from payments and smart contracts to file storage and identity verification.

Trade Hedera (HBAR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live HBAR spot and futures markets, compare Hedera trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HBAR/USDT
$0.07916
$0.07916$0.07916
-1.14%
8.76M (USDT)
HBAR/USDC
$0.07908
$0.07908$0.07908
-1.29%
1.14M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Hedera: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

Hedera Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hedera, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hedera Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Hedera (HBAR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:43:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Hedera

HBARUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on HBAR with leverage. Explore HBARUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HBAR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HBAR
HBAR
USD
USD

1 HBAR = 0.07901 USD