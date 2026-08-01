Hedera Price(HBAR)
Hedera price today is $ 0.07901, down 1.58% in the last 24 hours.
The live Hedera (HBAR) price today is $ 0.07901, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07901 per HBAR.
Hedera currently ranks #24 by market capitalization at $ 3.43B, with a circulating supply of 43.37B HBAR. During the last 24 hours, HBAR traded between $ 0.07901 (low) and $ 0.08423 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.57014605196947, while the all-time low was $ 0.0100124401134.
In short-term performance, HBAR moved -1.48% in the last hour and +19.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 709.32K.
No.24
86.74%
0.15%
HBAR
The current Market Cap of Hedera is $ 3.43B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 709.32K. The circulating supply of HBAR is 43.37B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.95B.
-1.48%
-1.58%
+19.18%
+19.18%
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a public network designed to provide a secure, fast, and fair platform for decentralized applications and microtransactions. Unlike traditional blockchain technology, it uses a directed acyclic graph (DAG) structure known as a Hashgraph, which allows it to process transactions more quickly and with lower fees. HBAR, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, is used for transaction fees, node services, and to incentivize network stakeholders. The platform is governed by the Hedera Governing Council, which consists of a group of global organizations across multiple industries. With its unique technology and governance model, Hedera Hashgraph aims to provide a scalable and secure platform for a wide range of applications, from payments and smart contracts to file storage and identity verification.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Hedera: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.
For a more in-depth understanding of Hedera, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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