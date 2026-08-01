Internet Computer Price Today

The live Internet Computer (ICP) price today is $ 2.413, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICP to USD conversion rate is $ 2.413 per ICP.

Internet Computer currently ranks #48 by market capitalization at $ 1.34B, with a circulating supply of 554.13M ICP. During the last 24 hours, ICP traded between $ 2.378 (low) and $ 2.496 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 750.73047694, while the all-time low was $ 1.9772524244681915.

In short-term performance, ICP moved +0.08% in the last hour and +9.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 341.33K.

Internet Computer (ICP) Market Information

Rank No.48 Market Cap $ 1.34B$ 1.34B $ 1.34B Volume (24H) $ 341.33K$ 341.33K $ 341.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.34B$ 1.34B $ 1.34B Circulation Supply 554.13M 554.13M 554.13M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 554,134,935.29136547 554,134,935.29136547 554,134,935.29136547 Market Share 0.06% Public Blockchain ICP

The current Market Cap of Internet Computer is $ 1.34B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 341.33K. The circulating supply of ICP is 554.13M, with a total supply of 554134935.29136547. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34B.