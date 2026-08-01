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The live Internet Computer price today is 2.413 USD.ICP market cap is 1,337,127,598.85806487911 USD. Track real-time ICP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Internet Computer price today is 2.413 USD.ICP market cap is 1,337,127,598.85806487911 USD. Track real-time ICP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Internet Computer Logo

Internet Computer Price(ICP)

1 ICP to USD Live Price:

$2.413
$2.413$2.413
-0.12%1D
USD
Internet Computer (ICP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:52:43 (UTC+8)

Internet Computer Market Statistics

Internet Computer price today is $ 2.413, down 0.12% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2.413 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2.378 - $ 2.496 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.34B USD (rank #48)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 341.33K
Circulating Supply554.13M ICP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.34B USD
All-Time High$ 750.73047694 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:52:43

Internet Computer Price Today

The live Internet Computer (ICP) price today is $ 2.413, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICP to USD conversion rate is $ 2.413 per ICP.

Internet Computer currently ranks #48 by market capitalization at $ 1.34B, with a circulating supply of 554.13M ICP. During the last 24 hours, ICP traded between $ 2.378 (low) and $ 2.496 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 750.73047694, while the all-time low was $ 1.9772524244681915.

In short-term performance, ICP moved +0.08% in the last hour and +9.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 341.33K.

Internet Computer (ICP) Market Information

No.48

$ 1.34B
$ 1.34B$ 1.34B

$ 341.33K
$ 341.33K$ 341.33K

$ 1.34B
$ 1.34B$ 1.34B

554.13M
554.13M 554.13M

--
----

554,134,935.29136547
554,134,935.29136547 554,134,935.29136547

0.06%

ICP

The current Market Cap of Internet Computer is $ 1.34B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 341.33K. The circulating supply of ICP is 554.13M, with a total supply of 554134935.29136547. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34B.

Internet Computer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.378
$ 2.378$ 2.378
24H Low
$ 2.496
$ 2.496$ 2.496
24H High

$ 2.378
$ 2.378$ 2.378

$ 2.496
$ 2.496$ 2.496

$ 750.73047694
$ 750.73047694$ 750.73047694

$ 1.9772524244681915
$ 1.9772524244681915$ 1.9772524244681915

+0.08%

-0.12%

+9.78%

+9.78%

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) is a blockchain-based platform designed by the Dfinity Foundation with the aim of expanding the functionality of the public internet. The project's primary goal is to become a decentralized, global computing system, effectively eliminating the need for traditional, centralized servers. ICP's protocol uses a consensus mechanism known as Threshold Relay, which supports high-speed network transactions and smart contract computations. The ICP token serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including facilitating network governance through a system called the Network Nervous System (NNS), as well as being used for transaction fees and rewarding participants.

Trade Internet Computer (ICP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ICP spot and futures markets, compare Internet Computer trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ICP/USDT
$2.411
$2.411$2.411
-0.16%
140.69K (USDT)
ICP/USDC
$2.412
$2.412$2.412
-0.08%
26.75K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Internet Computer: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Internet Computer (ICP)

The Internet Computer is a decentralized cloud blockchain. It hosts secure and resilient apps, websites and enterprise systems, and enables trustless multi-chain. It is also a "self-writing cloud," where AI creates apps for mass-market users who provide instructions over chat. Try caffeine.ai and icp.ninja. Onchain compute burns the ICP token.

Whitepaper

Internet Computer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Internet Computer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Internet Computer Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Internet Computer (ICP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:52:43 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Internet Computer

ICPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ICP with leverage. Explore ICPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ICP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ICP
ICP
USD
USD

1 ICP = 2.413 USD