Internet Computer Price(ICP)
Internet Computer price today is $ 2.413, down 0.12% in the last 24 hours.
The live Internet Computer (ICP) price today is $ 2.413, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICP to USD conversion rate is $ 2.413 per ICP.
Internet Computer currently ranks #48 by market capitalization at $ 1.34B, with a circulating supply of 554.13M ICP. During the last 24 hours, ICP traded between $ 2.378 (low) and $ 2.496 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 750.73047694, while the all-time low was $ 1.9772524244681915.
In short-term performance, ICP moved +0.08% in the last hour and +9.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 341.33K.
No.48
0.06%
ICP
The current Market Cap of Internet Computer is $ 1.34B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 341.33K. The circulating supply of ICP is 554.13M, with a total supply of 554134935.29136547. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34B.
+0.08%
-0.12%
+9.78%
+9.78%
Internet Computer (ICP) is a blockchain-based platform designed by the Dfinity Foundation with the aim of expanding the functionality of the public internet. The project's primary goal is to become a decentralized, global computing system, effectively eliminating the need for traditional, centralized servers. ICP's protocol uses a consensus mechanism known as Threshold Relay, which supports high-speed network transactions and smart contract computations. The ICP token serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including facilitating network governance through a system called the Network Nervous System (NNS), as well as being used for transaction fees and rewarding participants.
Explore live ICP spot and futures markets, compare Internet Computer trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Internet Computer: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The Internet Computer is a decentralized cloud blockchain. It hosts secure and resilient apps, websites and enterprise systems, and enables trustless multi-chain. It is also a "self-writing cloud," where AI creates apps for mass-market users who provide instructions over chat. Try caffeine.ai and icp.ninja. Onchain compute burns the ICP token.
For a more in-depth understanding of Internet Computer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on ICP with leverage. Explore ICPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.