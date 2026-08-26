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The live Spain National Fan price today is 0.00183 USD.SNFT market cap is 41,913.35376 USD. Track real-time SNFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Spain National Fan price today is 0.00183 USD.SNFT market cap is 41,913.35376 USD. Track real-time SNFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Spain National Fan Logo

Spain National Fan Price(SNFT)

1 SNFT to USD Live Price:

$0.00183
$0.00183$0.00183
+1.49%1D
USD
Spain National Fan (SNFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:56:19 (UTC+8)

Spain National Fan Market Statistics

Spain National Fan price today is $ 0.00183, up 1.49% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00183 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001795 - $ 0.001863 USD
Market Capitalization$ 41.91K USD (rank #2593)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.00K
Circulating Supply22.90M SNFT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (22.90%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 183.00K USD
All-Time High$ 0.8633461742541345 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:56:19

Spain National Fan Price Today

The live Spain National Fan (SNFT) price today is $ 0.00183, with a 1.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00183 per SNFT.

Spain National Fan currently ranks #2593 by market capitalization at $ 41.91K, with a circulating supply of 22.90M SNFT. During the last 24 hours, SNFT traded between $ 0.001795 (low) and $ 0.001863 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8633461742541345, while the all-time low was $ 0.00695952651458921.

In short-term performance, SNFT moved +0.82% in the last hour and +13.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.00K.

Spain National Fan (SNFT) Market Information

No.2593

$ 41.91K
$ 41.91K$ 41.91K

$ 53.00K
$ 53.00K$ 53.00K

$ 183.00K
$ 183.00K$ 183.00K

22.90M
22.90M 22.90M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

22,903,472
22,903,472 22,903,472

22.90%

BITCI

The current Market Cap of Spain National Fan is $ 41.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.00K. The circulating supply of SNFT is 22.90M, with a total supply of 22903472. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.00K.

Spain National Fan Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001795
$ 0.001795$ 0.001795
24H Low
$ 0.001863
$ 0.001863$ 0.001863
24H High

$ 0.001795
$ 0.001795$ 0.001795

$ 0.001863
$ 0.001863$ 0.001863

$ 0.8633461742541345
$ 0.8633461742541345$ 0.8633461742541345

$ 0.00695952651458921
$ 0.00695952651458921$ 0.00695952651458921

+0.82%

+1.49%

+13.10%

+13.10%

About Spain National Fan

SNFT is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain network, primarily used within the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). It serves as an integral part of the NFT ecosystem, enabling the creation, purchase, and sale of unique digital assets on various platforms. SNFT's role is to provide a standard for representing non-fungible digital assets across the blockchain, making it possible for artists, creators, and collectors to interact with unique pieces of digital content. Its issuance and supply model is determined by the demand and creation of NFTs within the ecosystem. SNFT's utility extends beyond art and collectibles, encompassing a wide range of unique digital assets such as virtual real estate, digital identities, and more.

Trade Spain National Fan (SNFT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SNFT spot and futures markets, compare Spain National Fan trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SNFT/USDT
$0.001842
$0.001842$0.001842
+2.10%
29.01M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Spain National Fan: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Spain National Fan (SNFT)

The Spain National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize the fan experience. With Token, Spain National Football Team gives fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.

Spain National Fan Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Spain National Fan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Spain National Fan Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Spain National Fan (SNFT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:56:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Spain National Fan

SNFTUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SNFT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SNFT
SNFT
USD
USD

1 SNFT = 0.00183 USD