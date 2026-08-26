Spain National Fan Price Today

The live Spain National Fan (SNFT) price today is $ 0.00183, with a 1.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00183 per SNFT.

Spain National Fan currently ranks #2593 by market capitalization at $ 41.91K, with a circulating supply of 22.90M SNFT. During the last 24 hours, SNFT traded between $ 0.001795 (low) and $ 0.001863 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8633461742541345, while the all-time low was $ 0.00695952651458921.

In short-term performance, SNFT moved +0.82% in the last hour and +13.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.00K.

Spain National Fan (SNFT) Market Information

Rank No.2593 Market Cap $ 41.91K$ 41.91K $ 41.91K Volume (24H) $ 53.00K$ 53.00K $ 53.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 183.00K$ 183.00K $ 183.00K Circulation Supply 22.90M 22.90M 22.90M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 22,903,472 22,903,472 22,903,472 Circulation Rate 22.90% Public Blockchain BITCI

The current Market Cap of Spain National Fan is $ 41.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.00K. The circulating supply of SNFT is 22.90M, with a total supply of 22903472. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.00K.