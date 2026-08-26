Spain National Fan Price(SNFT)
Spain National Fan price today is $ 0.00183, up 1.49% in the last 24 hours.
The live Spain National Fan (SNFT) price today is $ 0.00183, with a 1.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00183 per SNFT.
Spain National Fan currently ranks #2593 by market capitalization at $ 41.91K, with a circulating supply of 22.90M SNFT. During the last 24 hours, SNFT traded between $ 0.001795 (low) and $ 0.001863 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8633461742541345, while the all-time low was $ 0.00695952651458921.
In short-term performance, SNFT moved +0.82% in the last hour and +13.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.00K.
No.2593
22.90%
BITCI
The current Market Cap of Spain National Fan is $ 41.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.00K. The circulating supply of SNFT is 22.90M, with a total supply of 22903472. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.00K.
+0.82%
+1.49%
+13.10%
+13.10%
SNFT is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain network, primarily used within the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). It serves as an integral part of the NFT ecosystem, enabling the creation, purchase, and sale of unique digital assets on various platforms. SNFT's role is to provide a standard for representing non-fungible digital assets across the blockchain, making it possible for artists, creators, and collectors to interact with unique pieces of digital content. Its issuance and supply model is determined by the demand and creation of NFTs within the ecosystem. SNFT's utility extends beyond art and collectibles, encompassing a wide range of unique digital assets such as virtual real estate, digital identities, and more.
Explore live SNFT spot and futures markets, compare Spain National Fan trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Spain National Fan: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The Spain National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize the fan experience. With Token, Spain National Football Team gives fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.
For a more in-depth understanding of Spain National Fan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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