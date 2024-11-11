SCARCITY

Scarcity is DESOC, or decentralized social media platform.It was designed and developed to solve the problems inherent in existing centralized social applications and media by creating a social media without a centralized entity.

NameSCARCITY

RankNo.3434

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.427340368394621,2024-11-11

Lowest Price0.16139481843050998,2024-12-27

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.