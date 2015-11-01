Ethereum Classic Price(ETC)
Ethereum Classic price today is $ 7.84, down 1.00% in the last 24 hours.
The live Ethereum Classic (ETC) price today is $ 7.84, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETC to USD conversion rate is $ 7.84 per ETC.
Ethereum Classic currently ranks #53 by market capitalization at $ 1.23B, with a circulating supply of 157.11M ETC. During the last 24 hours, ETC traded between $ 7.69 (low) and $ 8.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 176.15769168, while the all-time low was $ 0.45244601368904114.
In short-term performance, ETC moved -0.64% in the last hour and +28.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 244.00K.
No.53
74.56%
0.05%
2015-11-01 00:00:00
ETC
The current Market Cap of Ethereum Classic is $ 1.23B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 244.00K. The circulating supply of ETC is 157.11M, with a total supply of 210700000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.65B.
-0.64%
-1.00%
+28.52%
+28.52%
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is an open-source, blockchain-based cryptocurrency that supports smart contracts. It was created in 2016 following a hard fork from the original Ethereum (ETH) network, due to disagreements about how to handle the DAO attack. ETC operates under the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, similar to Bitcoin, and it maintains the original Ethereum blockchain, keeping the old transaction records intact. The general purpose of ETC is to facilitate decentralized applications (dApps) and agreements via its blockchain, allowing developers to build and manage applications and users to interact with them. The asset's issuance model is capped, with a maximum supply of 210 million ETC.
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Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.
For a more in-depth understanding of Ethereum Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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