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The live Ethereum Classic price today is 7.84 USD.ETC market cap is 1,231,725,511.042328736 USD. Track real-time ETC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ethereum Classic price today is 7.84 USD.ETC market cap is 1,231,725,511.042328736 USD. Track real-time ETC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Ethereum Classic Price(ETC)

1 ETC to USD Live Price:

$7.85
$7.85$7.85
-1.00%1D
USD
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:01:06 (UTC+8)

Ethereum Classic Market Statistics

Ethereum Classic price today is $ 7.84, down 1.00% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 7.84 USD
24-Hour Range$ 7.69 - $ 8.1 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.23B USD (rank #53)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 244.00K
Circulating Supply157.11M ETC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (74.56%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.65B USD
All-Time High$ 176.15769168 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:01:06

Ethereum Classic Price Today

The live Ethereum Classic (ETC) price today is $ 7.84, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETC to USD conversion rate is $ 7.84 per ETC.

Ethereum Classic currently ranks #53 by market capitalization at $ 1.23B, with a circulating supply of 157.11M ETC. During the last 24 hours, ETC traded between $ 7.69 (low) and $ 8.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 176.15769168, while the all-time low was $ 0.45244601368904114.

In short-term performance, ETC moved -0.64% in the last hour and +28.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 244.00K.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Information

No.53

$ 1.23B
$ 1.23B$ 1.23B

$ 244.00K
$ 244.00K$ 244.00K

$ 1.65B
$ 1.65B$ 1.65B

157.11M
157.11M 157.11M

210,700,000
210,700,000 210,700,000

210,700,000
210,700,000 210,700,000

74.56%

0.05%

2015-11-01 00:00:00

$ 0.7523
$ 0.7523$ 0.7523

ETC

The current Market Cap of Ethereum Classic is $ 1.23B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 244.00K. The circulating supply of ETC is 157.11M, with a total supply of 210700000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.65B.

Ethereum Classic Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 7.69
$ 7.69$ 7.69
24H Low
$ 8.1
$ 8.1$ 8.1
24H High

$ 7.69
$ 7.69$ 7.69

$ 8.1
$ 8.1$ 8.1

$ 176.15769168
$ 176.15769168$ 176.15769168

$ 0.45244601368904114
$ 0.45244601368904114$ 0.45244601368904114

-0.64%

-1.00%

+28.52%

+28.52%

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is an open-source, blockchain-based cryptocurrency that supports smart contracts. It was created in 2016 following a hard fork from the original Ethereum (ETH) network, due to disagreements about how to handle the DAO attack. ETC operates under the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, similar to Bitcoin, and it maintains the original Ethereum blockchain, keeping the old transaction records intact. The general purpose of ETC is to facilitate decentralized applications (dApps) and agreements via its blockchain, allowing developers to build and manage applications and users to interact with them. The asset's issuance model is capped, with a maximum supply of 210 million ETC.

Trade Ethereum Classic (ETC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ETC spot and futures markets, compare Ethereum Classic trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ETC/USDT
$7.83
$7.83$7.83
-1.01%
30.84K (USDT)
ETC/USDC
$7.839
$7.839$7.839
-1.14%
7.16K (USDT)
ETC/BTC
$0.00009917
$0.00009917$0.00009917
-0.52%
1.35K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Ethereum Classic: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.

Whitepaper

Ethereum Classic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethereum Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ethereum Classic Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:01:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Ethereum Classic

ETCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ETC with leverage. Explore ETCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ETC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ETC
ETC
USD
USD

1 ETC = 7.84 USD