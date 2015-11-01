Ethereum Classic Price Today

The live Ethereum Classic (ETC) price today is $ 7.84, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETC to USD conversion rate is $ 7.84 per ETC.

Ethereum Classic currently ranks #53 by market capitalization at $ 1.23B, with a circulating supply of 157.11M ETC. During the last 24 hours, ETC traded between $ 7.69 (low) and $ 8.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 176.15769168, while the all-time low was $ 0.45244601368904114.

In short-term performance, ETC moved -0.64% in the last hour and +28.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 244.00K.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Information

Rank No.53 Market Cap $ 1.23B$ 1.23B $ 1.23B Volume (24H) $ 244.00K$ 244.00K $ 244.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.65B$ 1.65B $ 1.65B Circulation Supply 157.11M 157.11M 157.11M Max Supply 210,700,000 210,700,000 210,700,000 Total Supply 210,700,000 210,700,000 210,700,000 Circulation Rate 74.56% Market Share 0.05% Issue Date 2015-11-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.7523$ 0.7523 $ 0.7523 Public Blockchain ETC

The current Market Cap of Ethereum Classic is $ 1.23B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 244.00K. The circulating supply of ETC is 157.11M, with a total supply of 210700000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.65B.