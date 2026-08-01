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The live Audiera price today is 0.12831 USD.BEAT market cap is 20,595,893.41446 USD. Track real-time BEAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Audiera price today is 0.12831 USD.BEAT market cap is 20,595,893.41446 USD. Track real-time BEAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Audiera Price(BEAT)

1 BEAT to USD Live Price:

$0.12811
$0.12811$0.12811
+2.67%1D
USD
Audiera (BEAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:36:16 (UTC+8)

Audiera Market Statistics

Audiera price today is $ 0.12831, up 2.67% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.12831 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.12239 - $ 0.13207 USD
Market Capitalization$ 20.60M USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 572.33K
Circulating Supply160.52M BEAT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (16.05%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 128.31M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:36:16

Audiera Price Today

The live Audiera (BEAT) price today is $ 0.12831, with a 2.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12831 per BEAT.

Audiera currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20.60M, with a circulating supply of 160.52M BEAT. During the last 24 hours, BEAT traded between $ 0.12239 (low) and $ 0.13207 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BEAT moved +1.89% in the last hour and -43.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 572.33K.

Audiera (BEAT) Market Information

$ 20.60M
$ 20.60M$ 20.60M

$ 572.33K
$ 572.33K$ 572.33K

$ 128.31M
$ 128.31M$ 128.31M

160.52M
160.52M 160.52M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

16.05%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Audiera is $ 20.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 572.33K. The circulating supply of BEAT is 160.52M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.31M.

Audiera Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.12239
$ 0.12239$ 0.12239
24H Low
$ 0.13207
$ 0.13207$ 0.13207
24H High

$ 0.12239
$ 0.12239$ 0.12239

$ 0.13207
$ 0.13207$ 0.13207

--
----

--
----

+1.89%

+2.67%

-43.39%

-43.39%

Trade Audiera (BEAT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BEAT spot and futures markets, compare Audiera trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BEAT/USDT
$0.12831
$0.12831$0.12831
+2.84%
4.50M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Audiera: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Audiera (BEAT)

Audiera ($BEAT) pioneers the agent-native participation economy: humans & autonomous AI agents as equal participants. Agents hold wallets, earn/spend on-chain, create music, battle in rhythms — no longer just tools. Powered by $BEAT on BNB Chain for incentives & shared prosperity.

Audiera Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Audiera, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Audiera Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Audiera (BEAT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:36:16 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Audiera

BEATUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BEAT with leverage. Explore BEATUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BEAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BEAT
BEAT
USD
USD

1 BEAT = 0.12831 USD