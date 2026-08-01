Audiera Price Today

The live Audiera (BEAT) price today is $ 0.12831, with a 2.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12831 per BEAT.

Audiera currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20.60M, with a circulating supply of 160.52M BEAT. During the last 24 hours, BEAT traded between $ 0.12239 (low) and $ 0.13207 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BEAT moved +1.89% in the last hour and -43.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 572.33K.

Audiera (BEAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.60M$ 20.60M $ 20.60M Volume (24H) $ 572.33K$ 572.33K $ 572.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.31M$ 128.31M $ 128.31M Circulation Supply 160.52M 160.52M 160.52M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.05% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Audiera is $ 20.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 572.33K. The circulating supply of BEAT is 160.52M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.31M.