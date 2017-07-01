Tron Price Today

The live Tron (TRX) price today is $ 0.3363, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3363 per TRX.

Tron currently ranks #8 by market capitalization at $ 31.89B, with a circulating supply of 94.83B TRX. During the last 24 hours, TRX traded between $ 0.3359 (low) and $ 0.3468 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.44067471530141733, while the all-time low was $ 0.00109125999733806.

In short-term performance, TRX moved -0.39% in the last hour and +0.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.49M.

Tron (TRX) Market Information

Rank No.8 Market Cap $ 31.89B$ 31.89B $ 31.89B Volume (24H) $ 9.49M$ 9.49M $ 9.49M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.89B$ 31.89B $ 31.89B Circulation Supply 94.83B 94.83B 94.83B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 94,831,167,511.389864 94,831,167,511.389864 94,831,167,511.389864 Market Share 1.35% Issue Date 2017-07-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0015$ 0.0015 $ 0.0015 Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of Tron is $ 31.89B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.49M. The circulating supply of TRX is 94.83B, with a total supply of 94831167511.389864. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.89B.