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The live Tron price today is 0.3363 USD.TRX market cap is 31,891,707,067.3659703632 USD. Track real-time TRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Tron price today is 0.3363 USD.TRX market cap is 31,891,707,067.3659703632 USD. Track real-time TRX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Tron Price(TRX)

1 TRX to USD Live Price:

$0.3363
$0.3363$0.3363
-1.66%1D
USD
Tron (TRX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:35:25 (UTC+8)

Tron Market Statistics

Tron price today is $ 0.3363, down 1.66% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.3363 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3359 - $ 0.3468 USD
Market Capitalization$ 31.89B USD (rank #8)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 9.49M
Circulating Supply94.83B TRX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 31.89B USD
All-Time High$ 0.44067471530141733 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:35:25

Tron Price Today

The live Tron (TRX) price today is $ 0.3363, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3363 per TRX.

Tron currently ranks #8 by market capitalization at $ 31.89B, with a circulating supply of 94.83B TRX. During the last 24 hours, TRX traded between $ 0.3359 (low) and $ 0.3468 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.44067471530141733, while the all-time low was $ 0.00109125999733806.

In short-term performance, TRX moved -0.39% in the last hour and +0.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.49M.

Tron (TRX) Market Information

No.8

$ 31.89B
$ 31.89B$ 31.89B

$ 9.49M
$ 9.49M$ 9.49M

$ 31.89B
$ 31.89B$ 31.89B

94.83B
94.83B 94.83B

--
----

94,831,167,511.389864
94,831,167,511.389864 94,831,167,511.389864

1.35%

2017-07-01 00:00:00

$ 0.0015
$ 0.0015$ 0.0015

TRX

The current Market Cap of Tron is $ 31.89B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.49M. The circulating supply of TRX is 94.83B, with a total supply of 94831167511.389864. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.89B.

Tron Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3359
$ 0.3359$ 0.3359
24H Low
$ 0.3468
$ 0.3468$ 0.3468
24H High

$ 0.3359
$ 0.3359$ 0.3359

$ 0.3468
$ 0.3468$ 0.3468

$ 0.44067471530141733
$ 0.44067471530141733$ 0.44067471530141733

$ 0.00109125999733806
$ 0.00109125999733806$ 0.00109125999733806

-0.39%

-1.66%

+0.99%

+0.99%

About Tron

TRON (TRX) is a blockchain-based decentralized platform that aims to build a free, global digital content entertainment system with distributed storage technology, and allows easy and cost-effective sharing of digital content. It was founded by the Singapore-based non-profit organization, the Tron Foundation. TRON is dedicated to providing a foundation for decentralized applications (dApps) by offering high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the TRON ecosystem. The TRON Protocol uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which allows for greater speed and efficiency in its transactions. TRX, the native cryptocurrency of the TRON network, is used for transactions and computational services within the ecosystem.

Trade Tron (TRX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TRX spot and futures markets, compare Tron trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TRX/USDT
$0.3364
$0.3364$0.3364
-1.60%
27.82M (USDT)
TRX/USDC
$0.3363
$0.3363$0.3363
-1.60%
106.55K (USDT)
TRX/BTC
$0.000004272
$0.000004272$0.000004272
-0.69%
35.22K (USDT)
TRX/EUR
$0.2883
$0.2883$0.2883
-1.60%
192.67K (USDT)
TRX/USD1
$0.3363
$0.3363$0.3363
-1.75%
1.34M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Tron: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Tron (TRX)

TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.

Whitepaper

Tron Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tron, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tron Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Tron (TRX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:35:25 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Tron

TRXUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TRX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TRX
TRX
USD
USD

1 TRX = 0.3363 USD