Tron Price(TRX)
Tron price today is $ 0.3363, down 1.66% in the last 24 hours.
The live Tron (TRX) price today is $ 0.3363, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3363 per TRX.
Tron currently ranks #8 by market capitalization at $ 31.89B, with a circulating supply of 94.83B TRX. During the last 24 hours, TRX traded between $ 0.3359 (low) and $ 0.3468 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.44067471530141733, while the all-time low was $ 0.00109125999733806.
In short-term performance, TRX moved -0.39% in the last hour and +0.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.49M.
No.8
1.35%
2017-07-01 00:00:00
TRX
The current Market Cap of Tron is $ 31.89B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.49M. The circulating supply of TRX is 94.83B, with a total supply of 94831167511.389864. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.89B.
-0.39%
-1.66%
+0.99%
+0.99%
TRON (TRX) is a blockchain-based decentralized platform that aims to build a free, global digital content entertainment system with distributed storage technology, and allows easy and cost-effective sharing of digital content. It was founded by the Singapore-based non-profit organization, the Tron Foundation. TRON is dedicated to providing a foundation for decentralized applications (dApps) by offering high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the TRON ecosystem. The TRON Protocol uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which allows for greater speed and efficiency in its transactions. TRX, the native cryptocurrency of the TRON network, is used for transactions and computational services within the ecosystem.
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TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.
For a more in-depth understanding of Tron, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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