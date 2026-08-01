Brazil National Fan Price(BFT)
Brazil National Fan price today is $ 0.001112, up 0.39% in the last 24 hours.
The live Brazil National Fan (BFT) price today is $ 0.001112, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001112 per BFT.
Brazil National Fan currently ranks #2620 by market capitalization at $ 32.00K, with a circulating supply of 28.77M BFT. During the last 24 hours, BFT traded between $ 0.0011044 (low) and $ 0.0012478 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.7131523790128653, while the all-time low was $ 0.00570924666345764.
In short-term performance, BFT moved +0.21% in the last hour and -11.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.67K.
No.2620
28.77%
BITCI
The current Market Cap of Brazil National Fan is $ 32.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.67K. The circulating supply of BFT is 28.77M, with a total supply of 28772500. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.20K.
+0.21%
+0.39%
-11.01%
-11.01%
BnkToTheFuture (BFT) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is an online investment platform that primarily focuses on fintech, blockchain, and digital asset companies. BFT is used within the BnkToTheFuture ecosystem to reward, incentivize, and provide access to certain benefits and features. The platform utilizes a tokenized system where BFT tokens are used to access priority deals, deal flow, and other premium features. The token's issuance is based on the Ethereum blockchain's ERC-20 standard, which allows for seamless integration with other decentralized applications on the Ethereum network. BnkToTheFuture aims to bring transparency to the investment process while providing a platform for companies to attract funding from a wider range of investors.
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The Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences.
For a more in-depth understanding of Brazil National Fan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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