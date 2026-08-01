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The live Brazil National Fan price today is 0.001112 USD.BFT market cap is 31,995.02 USD. Track real-time BFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Brazil National Fan price today is 0.001112 USD.BFT market cap is 31,995.02 USD. Track real-time BFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Brazil National Fan Logo

Brazil National Fan Price(BFT)

1 BFT to USD Live Price:

$0.0011112
$0.0011112$0.0011112
+0.39%1D
USD
Brazil National Fan (BFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:38:36 (UTC+8)

Brazil National Fan Market Statistics

Brazil National Fan price today is $ 0.001112, up 0.39% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001112 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0011044 - $ 0.0012478 USD
Market Capitalization$ 32.00K USD (rank #2620)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.67K
Circulating Supply28.77M BFT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (28.77%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 111.20K USD
All-Time High$ 1.7131523790128653 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:38:36

Brazil National Fan Price Today

The live Brazil National Fan (BFT) price today is $ 0.001112, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001112 per BFT.

Brazil National Fan currently ranks #2620 by market capitalization at $ 32.00K, with a circulating supply of 28.77M BFT. During the last 24 hours, BFT traded between $ 0.0011044 (low) and $ 0.0012478 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.7131523790128653, while the all-time low was $ 0.00570924666345764.

In short-term performance, BFT moved +0.21% in the last hour and -11.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.67K.

Brazil National Fan (BFT) Market Information

No.2620

$ 32.00K
$ 32.00K$ 32.00K

$ 53.67K
$ 53.67K$ 53.67K

$ 111.20K
$ 111.20K$ 111.20K

28.77M
28.77M 28.77M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

28,772,500
28,772,500 28,772,500

28.77%

BITCI

The current Market Cap of Brazil National Fan is $ 32.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.67K. The circulating supply of BFT is 28.77M, with a total supply of 28772500. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.20K.

Brazil National Fan Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0011044
$ 0.0011044$ 0.0011044
24H Low
$ 0.0012478
$ 0.0012478$ 0.0012478
24H High

$ 0.0011044
$ 0.0011044$ 0.0011044

$ 0.0012478
$ 0.0012478$ 0.0012478

$ 1.7131523790128653
$ 1.7131523790128653$ 1.7131523790128653

$ 0.00570924666345764
$ 0.00570924666345764$ 0.00570924666345764

+0.21%

+0.39%

-11.01%

-11.01%

About Brazil National Fan

BnkToTheFuture (BFT) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is an online investment platform that primarily focuses on fintech, blockchain, and digital asset companies. BFT is used within the BnkToTheFuture ecosystem to reward, incentivize, and provide access to certain benefits and features. The platform utilizes a tokenized system where BFT tokens are used to access priority deals, deal flow, and other premium features. The token's issuance is based on the Ethereum blockchain's ERC-20 standard, which allows for seamless integration with other decentralized applications on the Ethereum network. BnkToTheFuture aims to bring transparency to the investment process while providing a platform for companies to attract funding from a wider range of investors.

Trade Brazil National Fan (BFT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BFT spot and futures markets, compare Brazil National Fan trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BFT/USDT
$0.0011112
$0.0011112$0.0011112
+0.36%
46.37M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Brazil National Fan: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Brazil National Fan (BFT)

The Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences.

Brazil National Fan Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Brazil National Fan, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Brazil National Fan Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Brazil National Fan (BFT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:38:36 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BFT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BFT
BFT
USD
USD

1 BFT = 0.001112 USD