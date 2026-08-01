Brazil National Fan Price Today

The live Brazil National Fan (BFT) price today is $ 0.001112, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001112 per BFT.

Brazil National Fan currently ranks #2620 by market capitalization at $ 32.00K, with a circulating supply of 28.77M BFT. During the last 24 hours, BFT traded between $ 0.0011044 (low) and $ 0.0012478 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.7131523790128653, while the all-time low was $ 0.00570924666345764.

In short-term performance, BFT moved +0.21% in the last hour and -11.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.67K.

Brazil National Fan (BFT) Market Information

Rank No.2620 Market Cap $ 32.00K$ 32.00K $ 32.00K Volume (24H) $ 53.67K$ 53.67K $ 53.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.20K$ 111.20K $ 111.20K Circulation Supply 28.77M 28.77M 28.77M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 28,772,500 28,772,500 28,772,500 Circulation Rate 28.77% Public Blockchain BITCI

The current Market Cap of Brazil National Fan is $ 32.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.67K. The circulating supply of BFT is 28.77M, with a total supply of 28772500. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.20K.