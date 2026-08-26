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The live RE price today is 0.55382 USD.RE market cap is 88,389,672 USD. Track real-time RE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RE price today is 0.55382 USD.RE market cap is 88,389,672 USD. Track real-time RE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RE Price Info

What is RE

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RE Official Website

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RE Price(RE)

1 RE to USD Live Price:

$0.55382
$0.55382$0.55382
+0.14%1D
USD
RE (RE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:17:58 (UTC+8)

RE Market Statistics

RE price today is $ 0.55382, up 0.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.55382 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.53565 - $ 0.5938 USD
Market Capitalization$ 88.39M USD (rank #291)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 724.38K
Circulating Supply159.60M RE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (15.96%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 553.82M USD
All-Time High$ 0.5914719985653581 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:17:58

RE Price Today

The live RE (RE) price today is $ 0.55382, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current RE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.55382 per RE.

RE currently ranks #291 by market capitalization at $ 88.39M, with a circulating supply of 159.60M RE. During the last 24 hours, RE traded between $ 0.53565 (low) and $ 0.5938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5914719985653581, while the all-time low was $ 0.3940713865220335.

In short-term performance, RE moved +1.15% in the last hour and +39.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 724.38K.

RE (RE) Market Information

No.291

$ 88.39M
$ 88.39M$ 88.39M

$ 724.38K
$ 724.38K$ 724.38K

$ 553.82M
$ 553.82M$ 553.82M

159.60M
159.60M 159.60M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

15.96%

ETH

The current Market Cap of RE is $ 88.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 724.38K. The circulating supply of RE is 159.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 553.82M.

RE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.53565
$ 0.53565$ 0.53565
24H Low
$ 0.5938
$ 0.5938$ 0.5938
24H High

$ 0.53565
$ 0.53565$ 0.53565

$ 0.5938
$ 0.5938$ 0.5938

$ 0.5914719985653581
$ 0.5914719985653581$ 0.5914719985653581

$ 0.3940713865220335
$ 0.3940713865220335$ 0.3940713865220335

+1.15%

+0.14%

+39.08%

+39.08%

Trade RE (RE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RE spot and futures markets, compare RE trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RE/USDT
$0.55425
$0.55425$0.55425
+0.20%
1.29M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RE (RE)

Re Protocol is a decentralized platform that channels stablecoin capital into fully collateralized reinsurance contracts through licensed insurers. Users deposit stablecoins into Insurance Capital Layers (ICLs), which allocate capital to quota-share reinsurance agreements. In return, depositors earn yield derived from a blend of on-chain and off-chain sources, plus a token-specific spread.

RE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RE Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About RE (RE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:17:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about RE

REUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RE with leverage. Explore REUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RE
RE
USD
USD

1 RE = 0.55382 USD