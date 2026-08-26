RE Price Today

The live RE (RE) price today is $ 0.55382, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current RE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.55382 per RE.

RE currently ranks #291 by market capitalization at $ 88.39M, with a circulating supply of 159.60M RE. During the last 24 hours, RE traded between $ 0.53565 (low) and $ 0.5938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5914719985653581, while the all-time low was $ 0.3940713865220335.

In short-term performance, RE moved +1.15% in the last hour and +39.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 724.38K.

RE (RE) Market Information

Rank No.291 Market Cap $ 88.39M$ 88.39M $ 88.39M Volume (24H) $ 724.38K$ 724.38K $ 724.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 553.82M$ 553.82M $ 553.82M Circulation Supply 159.60M 159.60M 159.60M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 15.96% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of RE is $ 88.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 724.38K. The circulating supply of RE is 159.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 553.82M.