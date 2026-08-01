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The live GMX price today is 7.247 USD.GMX market cap is 75,479,961.35366940936 USD. Track real-time GMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live GMX price today is 7.247 USD.GMX market cap is 75,479,961.35366940936 USD. Track real-time GMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GMX Price Info

What is GMX

GMX Whitepaper

GMX Official Website

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GMX Price Forecast

GMX History

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GMX Price(GMX)

1 GMX to USD Live Price:

$7.247
$7.247$7.247
+0.04%1D
USD
GMX (GMX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:31:04 (UTC+8)

GMX Market Statistics

GMX price today is $ 7.247, up 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 7.247 USD
24-Hour Range$ 7.125 - $ 7.459 USD
Market Capitalization$ 75.48M USD (rank #352)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 81.37K
Circulating Supply10.42M GMX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (78.60%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 96.02M USD
All-Time High$ 90.88797255032739 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:31:04

GMX Price Today

The live GMX (GMX) price today is $ 7.247, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMX to USD conversion rate is $ 7.247 per GMX.

GMX currently ranks #352 by market capitalization at $ 75.48M, with a circulating supply of 10.42M GMX. During the last 24 hours, GMX traded between $ 7.125 (low) and $ 7.459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 90.88797255032739, while the all-time low was $ 4.878502133196772.

In short-term performance, GMX moved +0.73% in the last hour and +9.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.37K.

GMX (GMX) Market Information

No.352

$ 75.48M
$ 75.48M$ 75.48M

$ 81.37K
$ 81.37K$ 81.37K

$ 96.02M
$ 96.02M$ 96.02M

10.42M
10.42M 10.42M

13,250,000
13,250,000 13,250,000

10,415,338.94765688
10,415,338.94765688 10,415,338.94765688

78.60%

ARB

The current Market Cap of GMX is $ 75.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.37K. The circulating supply of GMX is 10.42M, with a total supply of 10415338.94765688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.02M.

GMX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 7.125
$ 7.125$ 7.125
24H Low
$ 7.459
$ 7.459$ 7.459
24H High

$ 7.125
$ 7.125$ 7.125

$ 7.459
$ 7.459$ 7.459

$ 90.88797255032739
$ 90.88797255032739$ 90.88797255032739

$ 4.878502133196772
$ 4.878502133196772$ 4.878502133196772

+0.73%

+0.04%

+9.37%

+9.37%

About GMX

GMX (Gambit) is a crypto asset that functions as a decentralized trading platform. It is designed to offer traders the ability to trade both spot and futures contracts with leverage, while also providing a unique mechanism for earning yield on assets. The platform utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) model, which allows for the creation of liquidity pools that traders can use to swap between different assets. GMX operates on the Arbitrum network, a layer 2 solution on Ethereum, which enables faster and cheaper transactions. The GMX token itself is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals related to the platform's development and operation.

Trade GMX (GMX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GMX spot and futures markets, compare GMX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GMX/USDT
$7.235
$7.235$7.235
-0.19%
11.18K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for GMX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is GMX (GMX)

GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that supports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.

GMX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GMX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GMX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About GMX (GMX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:31:04 (UTC+8)

Explore More about GMX

GMXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GMX with leverage. Explore GMXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GMX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GMX
GMX
USD
USD

1 GMX = 7.247 USD