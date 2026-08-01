GMX Price(GMX)
GMX price today is $ 7.247, up 0.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live GMX (GMX) price today is $ 7.247, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMX to USD conversion rate is $ 7.247 per GMX.
GMX currently ranks #352 by market capitalization at $ 75.48M, with a circulating supply of 10.42M GMX. During the last 24 hours, GMX traded between $ 7.125 (low) and $ 7.459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 90.88797255032739, while the all-time low was $ 4.878502133196772.
In short-term performance, GMX moved +0.73% in the last hour and +9.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.37K.
No.352
78.60%
ARB
The current Market Cap of GMX is $ 75.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.37K. The circulating supply of GMX is 10.42M, with a total supply of 10415338.94765688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.02M.
+0.73%
+0.04%
+9.37%
+9.37%
GMX (Gambit) is a crypto asset that functions as a decentralized trading platform. It is designed to offer traders the ability to trade both spot and futures contracts with leverage, while also providing a unique mechanism for earning yield on assets. The platform utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) model, which allows for the creation of liquidity pools that traders can use to swap between different assets. GMX operates on the Arbitrum network, a layer 2 solution on Ethereum, which enables faster and cheaper transactions. The GMX token itself is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals related to the platform's development and operation.
Explore live GMX spot and futures markets, compare GMX trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for GMX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that supports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.
For a more in-depth understanding of GMX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on GMX with leverage. Explore GMXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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