GMX Price Today

The live GMX (GMX) price today is $ 7.247, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMX to USD conversion rate is $ 7.247 per GMX.

GMX currently ranks #352 by market capitalization at $ 75.48M, with a circulating supply of 10.42M GMX. During the last 24 hours, GMX traded between $ 7.125 (low) and $ 7.459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 90.88797255032739, while the all-time low was $ 4.878502133196772.

In short-term performance, GMX moved +0.73% in the last hour and +9.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.37K.

GMX (GMX) Market Information

Rank No.352 Market Cap $ 75.48M$ 75.48M $ 75.48M Volume (24H) $ 81.37K$ 81.37K $ 81.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.02M$ 96.02M $ 96.02M Circulation Supply 10.42M 10.42M 10.42M Max Supply 13,250,000 13,250,000 13,250,000 Total Supply 10,415,338.94765688 10,415,338.94765688 10,415,338.94765688 Circulation Rate 78.60% Public Blockchain ARB

The current Market Cap of GMX is $ 75.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.37K. The circulating supply of GMX is 10.42M, with a total supply of 10415338.94765688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.02M.