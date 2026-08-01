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The live Bana Protocol price today is 1.117 USD.BANA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time BANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Bana Protocol price today is 1.117 USD.BANA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time BANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Bana Protocol Price(BANA)

1 BANA to USD Live Price:

$1.117
$1.117$1.117
-2.00%1D
USD
Bana Protocol (BANA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:29:48 (UTC+8)

Bana Protocol Market Statistics

Bana Protocol price today is $ 1.117, down 2.00% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.117 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.9199 - $ 1.2269 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 21.21K
Circulating Supply-- BANA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.12B USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:29:48

Bana Protocol Price Today

The live Bana Protocol (BANA) price today is $ 1.117, with a 2.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BANA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.117 per BANA.

Bana Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BANA. During the last 24 hours, BANA traded between $ 0.9199 (low) and $ 1.2269 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BANA moved +1.64% in the last hour and +9.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.21K.

Bana Protocol (BANA) Market Information

--
----

$ 21.21K
$ 21.21K$ 21.21K

$ 1.12B
$ 1.12B$ 1.12B

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Bana Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.21K. The circulating supply of BANA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12B.

Bana Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.9199
$ 0.9199$ 0.9199
24H Low
$ 1.2269
$ 1.2269$ 1.2269
24H High

$ 0.9199
$ 0.9199$ 0.9199

$ 1.2269
$ 1.2269$ 1.2269

--
----

--
----

+1.64%

-2.00%

+9.50%

+9.50%

Trade Bana Protocol (BANA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BANA spot and futures markets, compare Bana Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BANA/USDT
$1.11
$1.11$1.11
-2.62%
18.58K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Bana Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Bana Protocol (BANA)

BANA Protocol is a next-generation financial platform designed to connect real-world assets with digital value. The project aims to bridge traditional finance and blockchain by building an RWA-based ecosystem that combines asset-backed value, digital finance, payment utility, and global ecosystem expansion. Its target users include crypto investors, RWA participants, global payment users, Web3 communities, and partners seeking asset-backed blockchain infrastructure.

Bana Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bana Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bana Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Bana Protocol (BANA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:29:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Bana Protocol

BANAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BANA with leverage. Explore BANAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BANA
BANA
USD
USD

1 BANA = 1.117 USD