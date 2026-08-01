Bana Protocol Price Today

The live Bana Protocol (BANA) price today is $ 1.117, with a 2.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BANA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.117 per BANA.

Bana Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BANA. During the last 24 hours, BANA traded between $ 0.9199 (low) and $ 1.2269 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BANA moved +1.64% in the last hour and +9.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.21K.

Bana Protocol (BANA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 21.21K$ 21.21K $ 21.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.12B$ 1.12B $ 1.12B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Bana Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.21K. The circulating supply of BANA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12B.