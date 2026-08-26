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The live Paris Saint-Germain price today is 0.4913 USD.PSG market cap is 7,919,945.10842865449 USD. Track real-time PSG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Paris Saint-Germain price today is 0.4913 USD.PSG market cap is 7,919,945.10842865449 USD. Track real-time PSG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Paris Saint-Germain Logo

Paris Saint-Germain Price(PSG)

1 PSG to USD Live Price:

$0.4913
$0.4913$0.4913
-0.46%1D
USD
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:02:28 (UTC+8)

Paris Saint-Germain Market Statistics

Paris Saint-Germain price today is $ 0.4913, down 0.46% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.4913 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.4871 - $ 0.5018 USD
Market Capitalization$ 7.92M USD (rank #1019)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.96K
Circulating Supply16.12M PSG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (81.04%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 9.77M USD
All-Time High$ 61.23039646 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:02:28

Paris Saint-Germain Price Today

The live Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) price today is $ 0.4913, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current PSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4913 per PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain currently ranks #1019 by market capitalization at $ 7.92M, with a circulating supply of 16.12M PSG. During the last 24 hours, PSG traded between $ 0.4871 (low) and $ 0.5018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 61.23039646, while the all-time low was $ 0.5326928003997011.

In short-term performance, PSG moved -0.33% in the last hour and +3.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.96K.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Market Information

No.1019

$ 7.92M
$ 7.92M$ 7.92M

$ 55.96K
$ 55.96K$ 55.96K

$ 9.77M
$ 9.77M$ 9.77M

16.12M
16.12M 16.12M

19,890,000
19,890,000 19,890,000

19,890,000
19,890,000 19,890,000

81.04%

NONE

The current Market Cap of Paris Saint-Germain is $ 7.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.96K. The circulating supply of PSG is 16.12M, with a total supply of 19890000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.77M.

Paris Saint-Germain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4871
$ 0.4871$ 0.4871
24H Low
$ 0.5018
$ 0.5018$ 0.5018
24H High

$ 0.4871
$ 0.4871$ 0.4871

$ 0.5018
$ 0.5018$ 0.5018

$ 61.23039646
$ 61.23039646$ 61.23039646

$ 0.5326928003997011
$ 0.5326928003997011$ 0.5326928003997011

-0.33%

-0.45%

+3.27%

+3.27%

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a cryptocurrency that represents a new level of fan engagement, allowing supporters of the Paris Saint-Germain football club to vote on certain club decisions. Built on the Ethereum blockchain and powered by the Chiliz platform, PSG is a utility token that provides access to exclusive fan rewards, content, and experiences. The token operates under a fixed supply model, with the total amount of tokens pre-minted at the genesis block. PSG is part of a broader trend in the sports industry towards leveraging blockchain technology to foster deeper connections between teams and their supporters.

Trade Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PSG spot and futures markets, compare Paris Saint-Germain trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PSG/USDT
$0.4913
$0.4913$0.4913
-0.48%
113.38K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Paris Saint-Germain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a utility token that gives Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (“Paris Saint-Germain”) fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services.

Paris Saint-Germain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Paris Saint-Germain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Paris Saint-Germain Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:02:28 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PSG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PSG
PSG
USD
USD

1 PSG = 0.4913 USD