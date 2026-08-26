Paris Saint-Germain Price Today

The live Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) price today is $ 0.4913, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current PSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4913 per PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain currently ranks #1019 by market capitalization at $ 7.92M, with a circulating supply of 16.12M PSG. During the last 24 hours, PSG traded between $ 0.4871 (low) and $ 0.5018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 61.23039646, while the all-time low was $ 0.5326928003997011.

In short-term performance, PSG moved -0.33% in the last hour and +3.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.96K.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Market Information

Rank No.1019 Market Cap $ 7.92M$ 7.92M $ 7.92M Volume (24H) $ 55.96K$ 55.96K $ 55.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.77M$ 9.77M $ 9.77M Circulation Supply 16.12M 16.12M 16.12M Max Supply 19,890,000 19,890,000 19,890,000 Total Supply 19,890,000 19,890,000 19,890,000 Circulation Rate 81.04% Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Paris Saint-Germain is $ 7.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.96K. The circulating supply of PSG is 16.12M, with a total supply of 19890000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.77M.