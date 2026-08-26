Paris Saint-Germain Price(PSG)
Paris Saint-Germain price today is $ 0.4913, down 0.46% in the last 24 hours.
The live Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) price today is $ 0.4913, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current PSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4913 per PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain currently ranks #1019 by market capitalization at $ 7.92M, with a circulating supply of 16.12M PSG. During the last 24 hours, PSG traded between $ 0.4871 (low) and $ 0.5018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 61.23039646, while the all-time low was $ 0.5326928003997011.
In short-term performance, PSG moved -0.33% in the last hour and +3.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.96K.
No.1019
81.04%
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The current Market Cap of Paris Saint-Germain is $ 7.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.96K. The circulating supply of PSG is 16.12M, with a total supply of 19890000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.77M.
-0.33%
-0.45%
+3.27%
+3.27%
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a cryptocurrency that represents a new level of fan engagement, allowing supporters of the Paris Saint-Germain football club to vote on certain club decisions. Built on the Ethereum blockchain and powered by the Chiliz platform, PSG is a utility token that provides access to exclusive fan rewards, content, and experiences. The token operates under a fixed supply model, with the total amount of tokens pre-minted at the genesis block. PSG is part of a broader trend in the sports industry towards leveraging blockchain technology to foster deeper connections between teams and their supporters.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Paris Saint-Germain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a utility token that gives Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (“Paris Saint-Germain”) fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services.
For a more in-depth understanding of Paris Saint-Germain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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