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The live JUST price today is 0.09928 USD.JST market cap is 848,224,946.2428083715048 USD. Track real-time JST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live JUST price today is 0.09928 USD.JST market cap is 848,224,946.2428083715048 USD. Track real-time JST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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JUST Price(JST)

1 JST to USD Live Price:

$0.09927
$0.09927$0.09927
-0.84%1D
USD
JUST (JST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:12:19 (UTC+8)

JUST Market Statistics

JUST price today is $ 0.09928, down 0.84% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.09928 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.09875 - $ 0.10299 USD
Market Capitalization$ 848.22M USD (rank #71)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.35K
Circulating Supply8.54B JST of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 848.22M USD
All-Time High$ 0.20825091 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:12:19

JUST Price Today

The live JUST (JST) price today is $ 0.09928, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current JST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09928 per JST.

JUST currently ranks #71 by market capitalization at $ 848.22M, with a circulating supply of 8.54B JST. During the last 24 hours, JST traded between $ 0.09875 (low) and $ 0.10299 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.20825091, while the all-time low was $ 0.00476612780651.

In short-term performance, JST moved +0.28% in the last hour and -7.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.35K.

JUST (JST) Market Information

No.71

$ 848.22M
$ 848.22M$ 848.22M

$ 59.35K
$ 59.35K$ 59.35K

$ 848.22M
$ 848.22M$ 848.22M

8.54B
8.54B 8.54B

8,543,764,567.31273541
8,543,764,567.31273541 8,543,764,567.31273541

0.02%

2020-04-01 00:00:00

$ 0.00202
$ 0.00202$ 0.00202

TRX

The current Market Cap of JUST is $ 848.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.35K. The circulating supply of JST is 8.54B, with a total supply of 8543764567.31273541. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 848.22M.

JUST Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09875
$ 0.09875$ 0.09875
24H Low
$ 0.10299
$ 0.10299$ 0.10299
24H High

$ 0.09875
$ 0.09875$ 0.09875

$ 0.10299
$ 0.10299$ 0.10299

$ 0.20825091
$ 0.20825091$ 0.20825091

$ 0.00476612780651
$ 0.00476612780651$ 0.00476612780651

+0.28%

-0.84%

-7.09%

-7.09%

About JUST

Just (JST) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the TRON blockchain. It aims to provide a fair, transparent, and inclusive financial system by leveraging blockchain technology to offer various DeFi services, including a stablecoin lending platform and a governance token. The JST token, which is part of the Just ecosystem, is used for paying interest, participating in governance through voting, and other platform activities. Just's design allows anyone, anywhere to participate in the global economy, providing a more equitable alternative to traditional financial systems.

Trade JUST (JST) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JST spot and futures markets, compare JUST trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JST/USDT
$0.09928
$0.09928$0.09928
-0.89%
590.13K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for JUST: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is JUST (JST)

JUST is built on the TRON Network, the largest decentralized application ecosystem, and aims to provide a set of easy-to-use and transparent financial services for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.

Whitepaper

JUST Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JUST, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official JUST Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About JUST (JST)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:12:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about JUST

JSTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JST with leverage. Explore JSTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JST
JST
USD
USD

1 JST = 0.09928 USD