JUST Price Today

The live JUST (JST) price today is $ 0.09928, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current JST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09928 per JST.

JUST currently ranks #71 by market capitalization at $ 848.22M, with a circulating supply of 8.54B JST. During the last 24 hours, JST traded between $ 0.09875 (low) and $ 0.10299 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.20825091, while the all-time low was $ 0.00476612780651.

In short-term performance, JST moved +0.28% in the last hour and -7.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.35K.

JUST (JST) Market Information

Rank No.71 Market Cap $ 848.22M$ 848.22M $ 848.22M Volume (24H) $ 59.35K$ 59.35K $ 59.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 848.22M$ 848.22M $ 848.22M Circulation Supply 8.54B 8.54B 8.54B Total Supply 8,543,764,567.31273541 8,543,764,567.31273541 8,543,764,567.31273541 Market Share 0.02% Issue Date 2020-04-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.00202$ 0.00202 $ 0.00202 Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of JUST is $ 848.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.35K. The circulating supply of JST is 8.54B, with a total supply of 8543764567.31273541. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 848.22M.