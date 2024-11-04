What is Blast (BLAST)

Blast is the only Ethereum L2 with native yield for ETH and stablecoins.

How to buy Blast (BLAST)

Blast Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blast What is Blast Network (BLAST)? Blast Network is an Ethereum Layer 2 solution designed to enhance Ethereum's scalability by offering efficient and cost-effective alternatives to the mainnet. It enables native yield for ETH and stablecoins through automatic rebasing and partnerships with Real-World Asset (RWA) protocols. How does Blast Network generate native yields? Blast Network generates native yields for ETH and stablecoins using an automatic rebasing mechanism. For ETH, this involves Layer 1 staking through Lido, while for stablecoins, yields are derived from MakerDAO’s on-chain T-Bill protocol, converting bridged stablecoins into USDB, Blast's native stablecoin. What is the auto-rebasing feature on Blast Network? Auto-rebasing on Blast Network adjusts the ETH and USDB balances in Externally Owned Accounts (EOAs) automatically. This feature allows existing Dapps to deploy on Blast without modifications, as smart contracts can opt-in or opt-out of this rebasing mechanism. What are the advantages of using Blast Network over other Layer 2 solutions? Blast Network offers unique benefits, including native yields on ETH and stablecoins, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, enhanced transaction efficiency, and scalability. Additionally, it redistributes net gas revenue back to Dapps, which developers can use to subsidize gas fees for users. How can users participate in the BLAST token airdrop? Users can participate in the BLAST token airdrop by collecting points through activities such as bridging ETH to the BLAST L2 network, engaging with recommended DApps, and referring friends. Points accumulation is based on the user's ETH/WETH/USDB balance, with higher balances earning more points over time. What are the key dates and details for the BLAST token airdrop? The airdrop for early adopters will occur on June 26, 2024. Seventeen percent of the total supply will be allocated for the airdrop, with specific percentages given to users who bridged assets, contributed to DApps, and to the Blur Foundation for future distributions. The top 1,000 wallets by points will have their airdrop vest linearly over six months. How does gas revenue sharing work on Blast Network? Unlike other Layer 2 solutions that retain gas fee revenue, Blast Network redistributes net gas revenue programmatically back to Dapps. Developers can choose to retain this revenue or use it to subsidize gas fees for users, enhancing the user experience and reducing costs. What makes Blast Network appealing to DeFi enthusiasts and early adopters? Blast Network serves as a hub for DeFi innovation, attracting "degens" interested in exploring new financial protocols. Early participants who deposited ETH into a multisig wallet before the network's launch benefit from points accumulation for the BLAST token airdrop and earn rewards through engagement with various DeFi projects on the network.

