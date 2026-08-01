Bitcoin Bam Price Today

The live Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) price today is $ 0.05619, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTCBAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05619 per BTCBAM.

Bitcoin Bam currently ranks #2113 by market capitalization at $ 577.45K, with a circulating supply of 10.28M BTCBAM. During the last 24 hours, BTCBAM traded between $ 0.05596 (low) and $ 0.05677 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.04816313976678, while the all-time low was $ 0.02005952320653626.

In short-term performance, BTCBAM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.63K.

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Market Information

Rank No.2113 Market Cap $ 577.45K$ 577.45K $ 577.45K Volume (24H) $ 16.63K$ 16.63K $ 16.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.18M$ 1.18M $ 1.18M Circulation Supply 10.28M 10.28M 10.28M Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Circulation Rate 48.93% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Bam is $ 577.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.63K. The circulating supply of BTCBAM is 10.28M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.