Bitcoin Bam Price(BTCBAM)
Bitcoin Bam price today is $ 0.05619, down 0.01% in the last 24 hours.
The live Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) price today is $ 0.05619, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTCBAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05619 per BTCBAM.
Bitcoin Bam currently ranks #2113 by market capitalization at $ 577.45K, with a circulating supply of 10.28M BTCBAM. During the last 24 hours, BTCBAM traded between $ 0.05596 (low) and $ 0.05677 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.04816313976678, while the all-time low was $ 0.02005952320653626.
In short-term performance, BTCBAM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.63K.
No.2113
48.93%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Bam is $ 577.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.63K. The circulating supply of BTCBAM is 10.28M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.
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BTCBAM is a crypto asset that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-20 token standard. It is primarily designed to serve as a digital asset within the BTCBAM ecosystem, which is focused on providing blockchain solutions for the mining industry. The platform aims to leverage blockchain technology to increase transparency, efficiency, and traceability in the mining sector. BTCBAM's token issuance model is based on a fixed supply, with tokens being used to facilitate transactions within the platform, incentivize participation, and reward contributors. The project's overall objective is to create a more sustainable and accountable mining industry through the use of decentralized technology.
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Based on the UTXO model BTCBAM adopts the consensus mechanism of PoS and is public blockchain in the world to make this innovation for investors and token developers. The BTCBAM Coin also has wrapped token in Ethereum chain and can easily swap mainnet coin to Erc20 token. Blockchain based coin also provide the services and integrations that have been provided by its own chain.
For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin Bam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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