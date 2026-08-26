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The live GoldZip price today is 149.3 USD.XGZ market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XGZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live GoldZip price today is 149.3 USD.XGZ market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XGZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GoldZip Price(XGZ)

1 XGZ to USD Live Price:

$149.3
$149.3$149.3
-0.02%1D
USD
GoldZip (XGZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:19:42 (UTC+8)

GoldZip Market Statistics

GoldZip price today is $ 149.3, down 0.02% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 149.3 USD
24-Hour Range$ 147.54 - $ 150.45 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4031)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 353.73K
Circulating Supply0.00 XGZ of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.69M USD
All-Time High$ 269.7016410914292 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:19:42

GoldZip Price Today

The live GoldZip (XGZ) price today is $ 149.3, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGZ to USD conversion rate is $ 149.3 per XGZ.

GoldZip currently ranks #4031 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XGZ. During the last 24 hours, XGZ traded between $ 147.54 (low) and $ 150.45 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 269.7016410914292, while the all-time low was $ 116.86605494273000709.

In short-term performance, XGZ moved -0.35% in the last hour and +7.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 353.73K.

GoldZip (XGZ) Market Information

No.4031

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 353.73K
$ 353.73K$ 353.73K

$ 2.69M
$ 2.69M$ 2.69M

0.00
0.00 0.00

18,000
18,000 18,000

39,000
39,000 39,000

0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of GoldZip is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 353.73K. The circulating supply of XGZ is 0.00, with a total supply of 39000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.69M.

GoldZip Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 147.54
$ 147.54$ 147.54
24H Low
$ 150.45
$ 150.45$ 150.45
24H High

$ 147.54
$ 147.54$ 147.54

$ 150.45
$ 150.45$ 150.45

$ 269.7016410914292
$ 269.7016410914292$ 269.7016410914292

$ 116.86605494273000709
$ 116.86605494273000709$ 116.86605494273000709

-0.35%

-0.02%

+7.00%

+7.00%

Trade GoldZip (XGZ) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XGZ spot and futures markets, compare GoldZip trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XGZ/USDT
$149.3
$149.3$149.3
-0.02%
2.37K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for GoldZip: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is GoldZip (XGZ)

GoldZip (XGZ) is a digital token issued in Singapore by GoldZip Pte. Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Gold Exchange Limited. Each GoldZip token is backed by physical Gold stored in internationally approved gold vaults highly trusted by the industry. Holders of GoldZip token may redeem GoldZip Eligible Gold Bars upon complying with AML requirements.

GoldZip Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GoldZip, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GoldZip Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About GoldZip (XGZ)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:19:42 (UTC+8)

Explore More about GoldZip

XGZUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XGZ with leverage. Explore XGZUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XGZ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XGZ
XGZ
USD
USD

1 XGZ = 149.3 USD