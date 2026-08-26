USDP Price Today

The live USDP (USDP) price today is $ 0.9993, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9993 per USDP.

USDP currently ranks #561 by market capitalization at $ 31.93M, with a circulating supply of 31.95M USDP. During the last 24 hours, USDP traded between $ 0.9979 (low) and $ 1.0008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.02277060708566276, while the all-time low was $ 0.872764435084.

In short-term performance, USDP moved -0.06% in the last hour and -0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.48K.

USDP (USDP) Market Information

Rank No.561 Market Cap $ 31.93M$ 31.93M $ 31.93M Volume (24H) $ 22.48K$ 22.48K $ 22.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.93M$ 31.93M $ 31.93M Circulation Supply 31.95M 31.95M 31.95M Total Supply 31,954,027.03052443 31,954,027.03052443 31,954,027.03052443 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of USDP is $ 31.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.48K. The circulating supply of USDP is 31.95M, with a total supply of 31954027.03052443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.93M.