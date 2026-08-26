USDP Price(USDP)
USDP price today is $ 0.9993, down 0.13% in the last 24 hours.
The live USDP (USDP) price today is $ 0.9993, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9993 per USDP.
USDP currently ranks #561 by market capitalization at $ 31.93M, with a circulating supply of 31.95M USDP. During the last 24 hours, USDP traded between $ 0.9979 (low) and $ 1.0008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.02277060708566276, while the all-time low was $ 0.872764435084.
In short-term performance, USDP moved -0.06% in the last hour and -0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.48K.
No.561
ETH
The current Market Cap of USDP is $ 31.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.48K. The circulating supply of USDP is 31.95M, with a total supply of 31954027.03052443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.93M.
-0.06%
-0.13%
-0.15%
-0.15%
Pax Dollar (USDP) is a digital stablecoin that is directly pegged to the US dollar. It is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution, and each USDP token is fully backed by the equivalent amount of USD held in reserve by Paxos. The primary purpose of USDP is to provide a stable digital asset that can be used for transactions, trading, and hedging in the volatile cryptocurrency market. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-20 token standard, which allows for seamless integration with existing blockchain infrastructure and applications. USDP is widely used in the DeFi ecosystem, where it serves as a reliable medium of exchange and store of value.
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Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.
For a more in-depth understanding of USDP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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