Prosper Price(PROSPER)
Prosper price today is $ 0.02149, up 1.89% in the last 24 hours.
The live Prosper (PROSPER) price today is $ 0.02149, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROSPER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02149 per PROSPER.
Prosper currently ranks #1883 by market capitalization at $ 1.10M, with a circulating supply of 51.39M PROSPER. During the last 24 hours, PROSPER traded between $ 0.0204 (low) and $ 0.0236 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.39432895, while the all-time low was $ 0.0179475908557077.
In short-term performance, PROSPER moved -0.10% in the last hour and +9.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.17K.
No.1883
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The current Market Cap of Prosper is $ 1.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.17K. The circulating supply of PROSPER is 51.39M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.15M.
-0.10%
+1.89%
+9.14%
+9.14%
Prosper (PROS) is a cross-chain prediction market and hedging platform that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide users with the ability to create and participate in prediction markets, with a focus on cryptocurrency price predictions. PROS uses a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model for governance, allowing token holders to vote on various aspects of the platform, including fee rates and prediction categories. The platform also features a unique "Bettor's Edge" mechanism that aims to balance the odds in prediction markets. The PROS token is used for governance, staking, and as a reward for successful predictions. The supply of PROS tokens is fixed, with a portion set aside for staking rewards.
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Prosper is bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin, the most decentralized cryptocurrency.
Prosper sets out to redefine the possibilities of on-chain liquidity and what a decentralized protocol can bring to the community. Prosper sees a unique opportunity to further decentralize the Bitcoin ecosystem, by bringing Bitcoin’s underlying network layer—Bitcoin mining power—on-chain to enable community participation and ownership and creating a new fundamental building block for the broader ecosystem
For a more in-depth understanding of Prosper, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on PROSPER with leverage. Explore PROSPERUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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