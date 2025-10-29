What is xMoney (XMN)

xMoney (XMN) is a MiCA-compliant multi-functional token designed to bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XMN is embedded directly into xMoney’s licensed and regulated payment infrastructure, enabling merchants and consumers to transact with speed, trust, and regulatory clarity. xMoney provides a unified ecosystem of fiat and crypto payments, card issuing, stablecoin settlement, and on/off-ramp solutions. By integrating XMN as the core utility token, the platform delivers tangible benefits to both merchants and users. Merchants can access lower transaction fees, loyalty-embedded payments, and token-based settlement options, while consumers earn rewards and participate in governance. Unlike most utility tokens, XMN has real-world adoption from day one. It is integrated into xMoney’s regulated payment gateway and services already used by businesses across Europe. Its design follows the EU’s MiCA framework, ensuring compliance and transparency, and establishing credibility with exchanges, institutions, and merchants worldwide. xMoney (XMN) is a MiCA-compliant multi-functional token designed to bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XMN is embedded directly into xMoney’s licensed and regulated payment infrastructure, enabling merchants and consumers to transact with speed, trust, and regulatory clarity. xMoney provides a unified ecosystem of fiat and crypto payments, card issuing, stablecoin settlement, and on/off-ramp solutions. By integrating XMN as the core utility token, the platform delivers tangible benefits to both merchants and users. Merchants can access lower transaction fees, loyalty-embedded payments, and token-based settlement options, while consumers earn rewards and participate in governance. Unlike most utility tokens, XMN has real-world adoption from day one. It is integrated into xMoney’s regulated payment gateway and services already used by businesses across Europe. Its design follows the EU’s MiCA framework, ensuring compliance and transparency, and establishing credibility with exchanges, institutions, and merchants worldwide.

xMoney is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your xMoney investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XMN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about xMoney on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your xMoney buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

xMoney Price Prediction (USD)

How much will xMoney (XMN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your xMoney (XMN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for xMoney.

Check the xMoney price prediction now!

xMoney (XMN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of xMoney (XMN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XMN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy xMoney (XMN)

Looking for how to buy xMoney? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase xMoney on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XMN to Local Currencies

Try Converter

xMoney Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of xMoney, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About xMoney How much is xMoney (XMN) worth today? The live XMN price in USD is 0.04998 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XMN to USD price? $ 0.04998 . Check out The current price of XMN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of xMoney? The market cap for XMN is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XMN? The circulating supply of XMN is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XMN? XMN achieved an ATH price of 0.11390037525327498 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XMN? XMN saw an ATL price of 0.019550382433716446 USD . What is the trading volume of XMN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XMN is $ 428.79K USD . Will XMN go higher this year? XMN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XMN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

xMoney (XMN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC