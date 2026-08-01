ARK Price(ARK)
ARK price today is $ 0.10829, down 0.62% in the last 24 hours.
The live ARK (ARK) price today is $ 0.10829, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.10829 per ARK.
ARK currently ranks #664 by market capitalization at $ 21.35M, with a circulating supply of 197.19M ARK. During the last 24 hours, ARK traded between $ 0.10667 (low) and $ 0.11242 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.914999961853027, while the all-time low was $ 0.03014319948852062.
In short-term performance, ARK moved -0.49% in the last hour and +25.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.74K.
No.664
ARK
The current Market Cap of ARK is $ 21.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.74K. The circulating supply of ARK is 197.19M, with a total supply of 197189770. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.35M.
-0.49%
-0.62%
+25.10%
+25.10%
ARK (ARK) is a blockchain-based digital asset designed to simplify the process of blockchain adoption and interoperability. It operates on a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which allows for faster transaction times and scalability. ARK aims to create an ecosystem of interconnected blockchains, enabling different chains to communicate and interact with each other seamlessly. This interoperability is achieved through the use of ARK's SmartBridge technology, which allows for the triggering of events on different blockchains. Typical uses of ARK include the creation of customizable blockchains, the execution of smart contracts, and the facilitation of cross-chain transactions.
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ARK is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-based development platform allowing anyone to create their own fully customizable and interoperable blockchain. Reducing the industry need for Smart Contracts by using custom transactions, logic, and multiple programming languages.
For a more in-depth understanding of ARK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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