ARK Price Today

The live ARK (ARK) price today is $ 0.10829, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.10829 per ARK.

ARK currently ranks #664 by market capitalization at $ 21.35M, with a circulating supply of 197.19M ARK. During the last 24 hours, ARK traded between $ 0.10667 (low) and $ 0.11242 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.914999961853027, while the all-time low was $ 0.03014319948852062.

In short-term performance, ARK moved -0.49% in the last hour and +25.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.74K.

ARK (ARK) Market Information

Rank No.664 Market Cap $ 21.35M$ 21.35M $ 21.35M Volume (24H) $ 56.74K$ 56.74K $ 56.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.35M$ 21.35M $ 21.35M Circulation Supply 197.19M 197.19M 197.19M Total Supply 197,189,770 197,189,770 197,189,770 Public Blockchain ARK

The current Market Cap of ARK is $ 21.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.74K. The circulating supply of ARK is 197.19M, with a total supply of 197189770. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.35M.