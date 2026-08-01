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The live ARK price today is 0.10829 USD.ARK market cap is 21,353,680.1933 USD. Track real-time ARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ARK price today is 0.10829 USD.ARK market cap is 21,353,680.1933 USD. Track real-time ARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ARK Price Info

What is ARK

ARK Whitepaper

ARK Official Website

ARK Tokenomics

ARK Price Forecast

ARK History

ARK Buying Guide

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ARK Price(ARK)

1 ARK to USD Live Price:

$0.10829
$0.10829$0.10829
-0.62%1D
USD
ARK (ARK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:11:13 (UTC+8)

ARK Market Statistics

ARK price today is $ 0.10829, down 0.62% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.10829 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.10667 - $ 0.11242 USD
Market Capitalization$ 21.35M USD (rank #664)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.74K
Circulating Supply197.19M ARK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 21.35M USD
All-Time High$ 10.914999961853027 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:11:13

ARK Price Today

The live ARK (ARK) price today is $ 0.10829, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.10829 per ARK.

ARK currently ranks #664 by market capitalization at $ 21.35M, with a circulating supply of 197.19M ARK. During the last 24 hours, ARK traded between $ 0.10667 (low) and $ 0.11242 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.914999961853027, while the all-time low was $ 0.03014319948852062.

In short-term performance, ARK moved -0.49% in the last hour and +25.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.74K.

ARK (ARK) Market Information

No.664

$ 21.35M
$ 21.35M$ 21.35M

$ 56.74K
$ 56.74K$ 56.74K

$ 21.35M
$ 21.35M$ 21.35M

197.19M
197.19M 197.19M

197,189,770
197,189,770 197,189,770

ARK

The current Market Cap of ARK is $ 21.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.74K. The circulating supply of ARK is 197.19M, with a total supply of 197189770. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.35M.

ARK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.10667
$ 0.10667$ 0.10667
24H Low
$ 0.11242
$ 0.11242$ 0.11242
24H High

$ 0.10667
$ 0.10667$ 0.10667

$ 0.11242
$ 0.11242$ 0.11242

$ 10.914999961853027
$ 10.914999961853027$ 10.914999961853027

$ 0.03014319948852062
$ 0.03014319948852062$ 0.03014319948852062

-0.49%

-0.62%

+25.10%

+25.10%

About ARK

ARK (ARK) is a blockchain-based digital asset designed to simplify the process of blockchain adoption and interoperability. It operates on a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which allows for faster transaction times and scalability. ARK aims to create an ecosystem of interconnected blockchains, enabling different chains to communicate and interact with each other seamlessly. This interoperability is achieved through the use of ARK's SmartBridge technology, which allows for the triggering of events on different blockchains. Typical uses of ARK include the creation of customizable blockchains, the execution of smart contracts, and the facilitation of cross-chain transactions.

Trade ARK (ARK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ARK spot and futures markets, compare ARK trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARK/USDT
$0.10839
$0.10839$0.10839
-0.54%
525.69K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ARK: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ARK (ARK)

ARK is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-based development platform allowing anyone to create their own fully customizable and interoperable blockchain. Reducing the industry need for Smart Contracts by using custom transactions, logic, and multiple programming languages.

ARK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ARK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ARK Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ARK (ARK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:11:13 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ARK

ARKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARK with leverage. Explore ARKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARK
ARK
USD
USD

1 ARK = 0.10829 USD