Request Price Today

The live Request (REQ) price today is $ 0.0557, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current REQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0557 per REQ.

Request currently ranks #442 by market capitalization at $ 44.38M, with a circulating supply of 796.69M REQ. During the last 24 hours, REQ traded between $ 0.05517 (low) and $ 0.05683 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.1840300559997559, while the all-time low was $ 0.00465106790287.

In short-term performance, REQ moved -0.02% in the last hour and +9.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.00K.

Request (REQ) Market Information

Rank No.442 Market Cap $ 44.38M$ 44.38M $ 44.38M Volume (24H) $ 59.00K$ 59.00K $ 59.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.67M$ 55.67M $ 55.67M Circulation Supply 796.69M 796.69M 796.69M Total Supply 999,416,740.93470852 999,416,740.93470852 999,416,740.93470852 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Request is $ 44.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.00K. The circulating supply of REQ is 796.69M, with a total supply of 999416740.93470852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.67M.