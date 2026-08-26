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The live Request price today is 0.0557 USD.REQ market cap is 44,375,902.066596936468 USD. Track real-time REQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Request price today is 0.0557 USD.REQ market cap is 44,375,902.066596936468 USD. Track real-time REQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is REQ

REQ Whitepaper

REQ Official Website

REQ Tokenomics

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Request Price(REQ)

1 REQ to USD Live Price:

$0.05567
$0.05567$0.05567
-0.64%1D
USD
Request (REQ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:21:22 (UTC+8)

Request Market Statistics

Request price today is $ 0.0557, down 0.64% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0557 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05517 - $ 0.05683 USD
Market Capitalization$ 44.38M USD (rank #442)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.00K
Circulating Supply796.69M REQ of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 55.67M USD
All-Time High$ 1.1840300559997559 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:21:22

Request Price Today

The live Request (REQ) price today is $ 0.0557, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current REQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0557 per REQ.

Request currently ranks #442 by market capitalization at $ 44.38M, with a circulating supply of 796.69M REQ. During the last 24 hours, REQ traded between $ 0.05517 (low) and $ 0.05683 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.1840300559997559, while the all-time low was $ 0.00465106790287.

In short-term performance, REQ moved -0.02% in the last hour and +9.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.00K.

Request (REQ) Market Information

No.442

$ 44.38M
$ 44.38M$ 44.38M

$ 59.00K
$ 59.00K$ 59.00K

$ 55.67M
$ 55.67M$ 55.67M

796.69M
796.69M 796.69M

999,416,740.93470852
999,416,740.93470852 999,416,740.93470852

ETH

The current Market Cap of Request is $ 44.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.00K. The circulating supply of REQ is 796.69M, with a total supply of 999416740.93470852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.67M.

Request Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05517
$ 0.05517$ 0.05517
24H Low
$ 0.05683
$ 0.05683$ 0.05683
24H High

$ 0.05517
$ 0.05517$ 0.05517

$ 0.05683
$ 0.05683$ 0.05683

$ 1.1840300559997559
$ 1.1840300559997559$ 1.1840300559997559

$ 0.00465106790287
$ 0.00465106790287$ 0.00465106790287

-0.02%

-0.64%

+9.84%

+9.84%

Trade Request (REQ) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live REQ spot and futures markets, compare Request trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
REQ/USDT
$0.05568
$0.05568$0.05568
-0.60%
1.06M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Request: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Request (REQ)

Request is a decentralized network built on the Ethereum network, which allows anyone to initiate a payment request anywhere and provides a secure payment method to the recipient. All data is stored in a decentralized real ledger, creating a financial platform for asset invoices, accounting, auditing and payment standards. That is, a financial platform for enterprise level payment financial audit based on cryptocurrency and blockchain network.

Request Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Request, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Request Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Request (REQ)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:21:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Request

REQUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on REQ with leverage. Explore REQUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

REQ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

REQ
REQ
USD
USD

1 REQ = 0.0557 USD