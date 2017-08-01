Arweave Price(AR)
Arweave price today is $ 2.284, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live Arweave (AR) price today is $ 2.284, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current AR to USD conversion rate is $ 2.284 per AR.
Arweave currently ranks #153 by market capitalization at $ 149.95M, with a circulating supply of 65.65M AR. During the last 24 hours, AR traded between $ 2.236 (low) and $ 2.374 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 90.94004420870436259, while the all-time low was $ 0.485449842644.
In short-term performance, AR moved -0.22% in the last hour and +28.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.95K.
No.153
99.47%
0.01%
2017-08-01 00:00:00
AR
The current Market Cap of Arweave is $ 149.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.95K. The circulating supply of AR is 65.65M, with a total supply of 65652466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.74M.
-0.22%
-0.04%
+28.45%
+28.45%
Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that aims to provide a permanent, low-cost, and tamper-proof home for data. The network uses a novel consensus mechanism called "Proof of Access" that rewards miners for storing data, rather than for solving complex mathematical problems. The AR token is used to compensate miners for their storage space and to incentivize them to store data permanently. Arweave's unique approach to data storage makes it a popular choice for developers looking to build decentralized applications that require long-term data storage, such as decentralized versions of social media platforms, blogs, and archives.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Arweave: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam.
For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.
For a more in-depth understanding of Arweave, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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