Arweave Price Today

The live Arweave (AR) price today is $ 2.284, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current AR to USD conversion rate is $ 2.284 per AR.

Arweave currently ranks #153 by market capitalization at $ 149.95M, with a circulating supply of 65.65M AR. During the last 24 hours, AR traded between $ 2.236 (low) and $ 2.374 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 90.94004420870436259, while the all-time low was $ 0.485449842644.

In short-term performance, AR moved -0.22% in the last hour and +28.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.95K.

Arweave (AR) Market Information

Rank No.153 Market Cap $ 149.95M$ 149.95M $ 149.95M Volume (24H) $ 162.95K$ 162.95K $ 162.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 150.74M$ 150.74M $ 150.74M Circulation Supply 65.65M 65.65M 65.65M Max Supply 66,000,000 66,000,000 66,000,000 Total Supply 65,652,466 65,652,466 65,652,466 Circulation Rate 99.47% Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Public Blockchain AR

The current Market Cap of Arweave is $ 149.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.95K. The circulating supply of AR is 65.65M, with a total supply of 65652466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.74M.