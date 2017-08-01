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The live Arweave price today is 2.284 USD.AR market cap is 149,950,232.344 USD. Track real-time AR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Arweave price today is 2.284 USD.AR market cap is 149,950,232.344 USD. Track real-time AR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AR Price Info

What is AR

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AR Official Website

AR Tokenomics

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Arweave Logo

Arweave Price(AR)

1 AR to USD Live Price:

$2.284
$2.284$2.284
-0.04%1D
USD
Arweave (AR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:08:25 (UTC+8)

Arweave Market Statistics

Arweave price today is $ 2.284, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2.284 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2.236 - $ 2.374 USD
Market Capitalization$ 149.95M USD (rank #153)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 162.95K
Circulating Supply65.65M AR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.47%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 150.74M USD
All-Time High$ 90.94004420870436259 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:08:25

Arweave Price Today

The live Arweave (AR) price today is $ 2.284, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current AR to USD conversion rate is $ 2.284 per AR.

Arweave currently ranks #153 by market capitalization at $ 149.95M, with a circulating supply of 65.65M AR. During the last 24 hours, AR traded between $ 2.236 (low) and $ 2.374 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 90.94004420870436259, while the all-time low was $ 0.485449842644.

In short-term performance, AR moved -0.22% in the last hour and +28.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.95K.

Arweave (AR) Market Information

No.153

$ 149.95M
$ 149.95M$ 149.95M

$ 162.95K
$ 162.95K$ 162.95K

$ 150.74M
$ 150.74M$ 150.74M

65.65M
65.65M 65.65M

66,000,000
66,000,000 66,000,000

65,652,466
65,652,466 65,652,466

99.47%

0.01%

2017-08-01 00:00:00

AR

The current Market Cap of Arweave is $ 149.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.95K. The circulating supply of AR is 65.65M, with a total supply of 65652466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.74M.

Arweave Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.236
$ 2.236$ 2.236
24H Low
$ 2.374
$ 2.374$ 2.374
24H High

$ 2.236
$ 2.236$ 2.236

$ 2.374
$ 2.374$ 2.374

$ 90.94004420870436259
$ 90.94004420870436259$ 90.94004420870436259

$ 0.485449842644
$ 0.485449842644$ 0.485449842644

-0.22%

-0.04%

+28.45%

+28.45%

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that aims to provide a permanent, low-cost, and tamper-proof home for data. The network uses a novel consensus mechanism called "Proof of Access" that rewards miners for storing data, rather than for solving complex mathematical problems. The AR token is used to compensate miners for their storage space and to incentivize them to store data permanently. Arweave's unique approach to data storage makes it a popular choice for developers looking to build decentralized applications that require long-term data storage, such as decentralized versions of social media platforms, blogs, and archives.

Trade Arweave (AR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AR spot and futures markets, compare Arweave trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AR/USDT
$2.284
$2.284$2.284
0.00%
71.15K (USDT)
AR/USDC
$2.282
$2.282$2.282
-0.08%
24.04K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Arweave: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Arweave (AR)

Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam.

For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.

Whitepaper

Arweave Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arweave, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arweave Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Arweave (AR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:08:25 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Arweave

ARUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AR with leverage. Explore ARUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AR
AR
USD
USD

1 AR = 2.284 USD