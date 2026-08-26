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The live Verge price today is 0.002468 USD.XVG market cap is 40,776,175.647588449332 USD. Track real-time XVG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Verge price today is 0.002468 USD.XVG market cap is 40,776,175.647588449332 USD. Track real-time XVG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Verge Price(XVG)

1 XVG to USD Live Price:

$0.002468
$0.002468$0.002468
-2.68%1D
USD
Verge (XVG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:28:30 (UTC+8)

Verge Market Statistics

Verge price today is $ 0.002468, down 2.68% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002468 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002408 - $ 0.002642 USD
Market Capitalization$ 40.78M USD (rank #453)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 77.54K
Circulating Supply16.52B XVG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.99%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 40.78M USD
All-Time High$ 0.3005880117416382 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:28:30

Verge Price Today

The live Verge (XVG) price today is $ 0.002468, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current XVG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002468 per XVG.

Verge currently ranks #453 by market capitalization at $ 40.78M, with a circulating supply of 16.52B XVG. During the last 24 hours, XVG traded between $ 0.002408 (low) and $ 0.002642 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3005880117416382, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000216713010559.

In short-term performance, XVG moved -0.05% in the last hour and +24.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.54K.

Verge (XVG) Market Information

No.453

$ 40.78M
$ 40.78M$ 40.78M

$ 77.54K
$ 77.54K$ 77.54K

$ 40.78M
$ 40.78M$ 40.78M

16.52B
16.52B 16.52B

16,521,951,235.741348
16,521,951,235.741348 16,521,951,235.741348

16,521,951,234.841349
16,521,951,234.841349 16,521,951,234.841349

99.99%

XVG

The current Market Cap of Verge is $ 40.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.54K. The circulating supply of XVG is 16.52B, with a total supply of 16521951234.841349. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.78M.

Verge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002408
$ 0.002408$ 0.002408
24H Low
$ 0.002642
$ 0.002642$ 0.002642
24H High

$ 0.002408
$ 0.002408$ 0.002408

$ 0.002642
$ 0.002642$ 0.002642

$ 0.3005880117416382
$ 0.3005880117416382$ 0.3005880117416382

$ 0.00000216713010559
$ 0.00000216713010559$ 0.00000216713010559

-0.05%

-2.68%

+24.64%

+24.64%

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to maintain the anonymity and privacy of transactions. Built on the original Bitcoin blockchain, Verge uses multiple anonymity-centric networks such as TOR and I2P to obfuscate the IP addresses of users, making transactions untraceable. It employs a proof-of-work consensus mechanism and supports five different hashing algorithms for mining, which enhances its security and democratizes coin distribution. Verge is typically used for private transactions, with the goal of making every day, anonymous commerce a reality. Its Wraith Protocol allows users to seamlessly switch between private and public ledgers on the Verge blockchain.

Trade Verge (XVG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XVG spot and futures markets, compare Verge trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XVG/USDT
$0.002467
$0.002467$0.002467
-2.68%
30.49M (USDT)
XVG/USDC
$0.002469
$0.002469$0.002469
-2.75%
20.90M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Verge: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Verge (XVG)

The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.

Verge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Verge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Verge Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Verge (XVG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:28:30 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Verge

XVGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XVG with leverage. Explore XVGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XVG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XVG
XVG
USD
USD

1 XVG = 0.002468 USD