Verge Price(XVG)
Verge price today is $ 0.002468, down 2.68% in the last 24 hours.
The live Verge (XVG) price today is $ 0.002468, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current XVG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002468 per XVG.
Verge currently ranks #453 by market capitalization at $ 40.78M, with a circulating supply of 16.52B XVG. During the last 24 hours, XVG traded between $ 0.002408 (low) and $ 0.002642 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3005880117416382, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000216713010559.
In short-term performance, XVG moved -0.05% in the last hour and +24.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.54K.
No.453
99.99%
XVG
The current Market Cap of Verge is $ 40.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.54K. The circulating supply of XVG is 16.52B, with a total supply of 16521951234.841349. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.78M.
-0.05%
-2.68%
+24.64%
+24.64%
Verge (XVG) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to maintain the anonymity and privacy of transactions. Built on the original Bitcoin blockchain, Verge uses multiple anonymity-centric networks such as TOR and I2P to obfuscate the IP addresses of users, making transactions untraceable. It employs a proof-of-work consensus mechanism and supports five different hashing algorithms for mining, which enhances its security and democratizes coin distribution. Verge is typically used for private transactions, with the goal of making every day, anonymous commerce a reality. Its Wraith Protocol allows users to seamlessly switch between private and public ledgers on the Verge blockchain.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Verge: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.
For a more in-depth understanding of Verge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on XVG with leverage. Explore XVGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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