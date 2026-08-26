Verge Price Today

The live Verge (XVG) price today is $ 0.002468, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current XVG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002468 per XVG.

Verge currently ranks #453 by market capitalization at $ 40.78M, with a circulating supply of 16.52B XVG. During the last 24 hours, XVG traded between $ 0.002408 (low) and $ 0.002642 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3005880117416382, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000216713010559.

In short-term performance, XVG moved -0.05% in the last hour and +24.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.54K.

Verge (XVG) Market Information

Rank No.453 Market Cap $ 40.78M$ 40.78M $ 40.78M Volume (24H) $ 77.54K$ 77.54K $ 77.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.78M$ 40.78M $ 40.78M Circulation Supply 16.52B 16.52B 16.52B Max Supply 16,521,951,235.741348 16,521,951,235.741348 16,521,951,235.741348 Total Supply 16,521,951,234.841349 16,521,951,234.841349 16,521,951,234.841349 Circulation Rate 99.99% Public Blockchain XVG

The current Market Cap of Verge is $ 40.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.54K. The circulating supply of XVG is 16.52B, with a total supply of 16521951234.841349. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.78M.