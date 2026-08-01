Bitway Price Today

The live Bitway (BTW) price today is $ 0.386786, with a 13.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.386786 per BTW.

Bitway currently ranks #221 by market capitalization at $ 850.93M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B BTW. During the last 24 hours, BTW traded between $ 0.369729 (low) and $ 0.483151 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.128335315947161, while the all-time low was $ 0.00768680203178591.

In short-term performance, BTW moved -17.55% in the last hour and -2.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 831.28K.

Bitway (BTW) Market Information

Rank No.221 Market Cap $ 850.93M$ 850.93M $ 850.93M Volume (24H) $ 831.28K$ 831.28K $ 831.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.87B$ 3.87B $ 3.87B Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 22.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Bitway is $ 850.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 831.28K. The circulating supply of BTW is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.87B.