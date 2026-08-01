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The live Bitway price today is 0.386786 USD.BTW market cap is 850,929,200 USD. Track real-time BTW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Bitway price today is 0.386786 USD.BTW market cap is 850,929,200 USD. Track real-time BTW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Bitway Price(BTW)

1 BTW to USD Live Price:

$0.386786
$0.386786$0.386786
-13.17%1D
USD
Bitway (BTW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:53:44 (UTC+8)

Bitway Market Statistics

Bitway price today is $ 0.386786, down 13.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.386786 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.369729 - $ 0.483151 USD
Market Capitalization$ 850.93M USD (rank #221)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 831.28K
Circulating Supply2.20B BTW of 100,000,000,000 max supply (22.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.87B USD
All-Time High$ 0.128335315947161 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:53:44

Bitway Price Today

The live Bitway (BTW) price today is $ 0.386786, with a 13.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.386786 per BTW.

Bitway currently ranks #221 by market capitalization at $ 850.93M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B BTW. During the last 24 hours, BTW traded between $ 0.369729 (low) and $ 0.483151 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.128335315947161, while the all-time low was $ 0.00768680203178591.

In short-term performance, BTW moved -17.55% in the last hour and -2.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 831.28K.

Bitway (BTW) Market Information

No.221

$ 850.93M
$ 850.93M$ 850.93M

$ 831.28K
$ 831.28K$ 831.28K

$ 3.87B
$ 3.87B$ 3.87B

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

22.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Bitway is $ 850.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 831.28K. The circulating supply of BTW is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.87B.

Bitway Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.369729
$ 0.369729$ 0.369729
24H Low
$ 0.483151
$ 0.483151$ 0.483151
24H High

$ 0.369729
$ 0.369729$ 0.369729

$ 0.483151
$ 0.483151$ 0.483151

$ 0.128335315947161
$ 0.128335315947161$ 0.128335315947161

$ 0.00768680203178591
$ 0.00768680203178591$ 0.00768680203178591

-17.55%

-13.17%

-2.78%

-2.78%

Trade Bitway (BTW) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BTW spot and futures markets, compare Bitway trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTW/USDT
$0.387201
$0.387201$0.387201
-13.07%
1.92M (USDT)
BTW/USDC
$0.377325
$0.377325$0.377325
-14.36%
125.51K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Bitway: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Bitway (BTW)

Bitway is the internet capital gateway that connects on-chain liquidity with global opportunities. At its core, Bitway offers a suite of products, including Bitway Earn, an on-chain wealth management platform, and Bitway Chain, a Bitcoin-compatible PoS Layer 1 built to support native BTC financing and enterprise-grade applications.

Bitway Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitway, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bitway Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Bitway (BTW)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:53:44 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Bitway

BTWUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BTW with leverage. Explore BTWUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BTW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTW
BTW
USD
USD

1 BTW = 0.386786 USD