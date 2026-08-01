Aptos Price Today

The live Aptos (APT) price today is $ 0.5892, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current APT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5892 per APT.

Aptos currently ranks #75 by market capitalization at $ 490.12M, with a circulating supply of 831.83M APT. During the last 24 hours, APT traded between $ 0.5878 (low) and $ 0.6223 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.90315084342996, while the all-time low was $ 0.6096996333315067.

In short-term performance, APT moved -1.11% in the last hour and +11.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 237.09K.

Aptos (APT) Market Information

Rank No.75 Market Cap $ 490.12M$ 490.12M $ 490.12M Volume (24H) $ 237.09K$ 237.09K $ 237.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.24B$ 1.24B $ 1.24B Circulation Supply 831.83M 831.83M 831.83M Max Supply 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 Total Supply 1,204,203,935.434933 1,204,203,935.434933 1,204,203,935.434933 Circulation Rate 39.61% Market Share 0.02% Public Blockchain APTOS

The current Market Cap of Aptos is $ 490.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 237.09K. The circulating supply of APT is 831.83M, with a total supply of 1204203935.434933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.24B.