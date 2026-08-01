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The live Aptos price today is 0.5892 USD.APT market cap is 490,116,821.1370024956 USD. Track real-time APT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Aptos price today is 0.5892 USD.APT market cap is 490,116,821.1370024956 USD. Track real-time APT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Aptos Price(APT)

1 APT to USD Live Price:

$0.5892
$0.5892$0.5892
-1.22%1D
USD
Aptos (APT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:07:41 (UTC+8)

Aptos Market Statistics

Aptos price today is $ 0.5892, down 1.22% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.5892 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.5878 - $ 0.6223 USD
Market Capitalization$ 490.12M USD (rank #75)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 237.09K
Circulating Supply831.83M APT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (39.61%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.24B USD
All-Time High$ 19.90315084342996 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:07:41

Aptos Price Today

The live Aptos (APT) price today is $ 0.5892, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current APT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5892 per APT.

Aptos currently ranks #75 by market capitalization at $ 490.12M, with a circulating supply of 831.83M APT. During the last 24 hours, APT traded between $ 0.5878 (low) and $ 0.6223 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.90315084342996, while the all-time low was $ 0.6096996333315067.

In short-term performance, APT moved -1.11% in the last hour and +11.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 237.09K.

Aptos (APT) Market Information

No.75

$ 490.12M
$ 490.12M$ 490.12M

$ 237.09K
$ 237.09K$ 237.09K

$ 1.24B
$ 1.24B$ 1.24B

831.83M
831.83M 831.83M

2,100,000,000
2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000

1,204,203,935.434933
1,204,203,935.434933 1,204,203,935.434933

39.61%

0.02%

APTOS

The current Market Cap of Aptos is $ 490.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 237.09K. The circulating supply of APT is 831.83M, with a total supply of 1204203935.434933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.24B.

Aptos Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.5878
$ 0.5878$ 0.5878
24H Low
$ 0.6223
$ 0.6223$ 0.6223
24H High

$ 0.5878
$ 0.5878$ 0.5878

$ 0.6223
$ 0.6223$ 0.6223

$ 19.90315084342996
$ 19.90315084342996$ 19.90315084342996

$ 0.6096996333315067
$ 0.6096996333315067$ 0.6096996333315067

-1.11%

-1.22%

+11.27%

+11.27%

About Aptos

APT is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. Its primary role is to facilitate transactions within its ecosystem, providing a decentralized platform for the exchange of value. The APT blockchain utilizes a consensus mechanism known as Proof of Stake (PoS), which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to other consensus models. The supply of APT is pre-determined and released according to a fixed issuance model. Users typically utilize APT for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for participation in the network's governance through voting rights. It's important to note that the value and utility of APT are intrinsically tied to the health and activity of its broader ecosystem.

Trade Aptos (APT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live APT spot and futures markets, compare Aptos trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
APT/USDT
$0.5892
$0.5892$0.5892
-1.22%
393.03K (USDT)
APT/USDC
$0.589
$0.589$0.589
-1.14%
95.93K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Aptos: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.

Whitepaper

Aptos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aptos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aptos Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Aptos (APT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:07:41 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Aptos

APTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on APT with leverage. Explore APTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

APT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

APT
APT
USD
USD

1 APT = 0.5891 USD