Aptos Price(APT)
Aptos price today is $ 0.5892, down 1.22% in the last 24 hours.
The live Aptos (APT) price today is $ 0.5892, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current APT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5892 per APT.
Aptos currently ranks #75 by market capitalization at $ 490.12M, with a circulating supply of 831.83M APT. During the last 24 hours, APT traded between $ 0.5878 (low) and $ 0.6223 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.90315084342996, while the all-time low was $ 0.6096996333315067.
In short-term performance, APT moved -1.11% in the last hour and +11.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 237.09K.
No.75
39.61%
0.02%
APTOS
The current Market Cap of Aptos is $ 490.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 237.09K. The circulating supply of APT is 831.83M, with a total supply of 1204203935.434933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.24B.
-1.11%
-1.22%
+11.27%
+11.27%
APT is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. Its primary role is to facilitate transactions within its ecosystem, providing a decentralized platform for the exchange of value. The APT blockchain utilizes a consensus mechanism known as Proof of Stake (PoS), which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to other consensus models. The supply of APT is pre-determined and released according to a fixed issuance model. Users typically utilize APT for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for participation in the network's governance through voting rights. It's important to note that the value and utility of APT are intrinsically tied to the health and activity of its broader ecosystem.
Explore live APT spot and futures markets, compare Aptos trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Aptos: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.
For a more in-depth understanding of Aptos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on APT with leverage. Explore APTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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