The live Tradoor price today is 2.5788 USD. Track real-time TRADOOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TRADOOR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Tradoor price today is 2.5788 USD. Track real-time TRADOOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TRADOOR price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TRADOOR

TRADOOR Price Info

TRADOOR Whitepaper

TRADOOR Official Website

TRADOOR Tokenomics

TRADOOR Price Forecast

TRADOOR History

TRADOOR Buying Guide

TRADOOR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TRADOOR Spot

TRADOOR USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Tradoor Logo

Tradoor Price(TRADOOR)

1 TRADOOR to USD Live Price:

$2.5788
$2.5788$2.5788
+0.46%1D
USD
Tradoor (TRADOOR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:30:55 (UTC+8)

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.4453
$ 2.4453$ 2.4453
24H Low
$ 2.8
$ 2.8$ 2.8
24H High

$ 2.4453
$ 2.4453$ 2.4453

$ 2.8
$ 2.8$ 2.8

--
----

--
----

+0.26%

+0.46%

+13.83%

+13.83%

Tradoor (TRADOOR) real-time price is $ 2.5788. Over the past 24 hours, TRADOOR traded between a low of $ 2.4453 and a high of $ 2.8, showing active market volatility. TRADOOR's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TRADOOR has changed by +0.26% over the past hour, +0.46% over 24 hours, and +13.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Market Information

--
----

$ 171.55K
$ 171.55K$ 171.55K

$ 154.73M
$ 154.73M$ 154.73M

--
----

60,000,000
60,000,000 60,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Tradoor is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.55K. The circulating supply of TRADOOR is --, with a total supply of 60000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.73M.

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Tradoor for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.011808+0.46%
30 Days$ +0.2295+9.76%
60 Days$ +2.4788+2,478.80%
90 Days$ +2.4788+2,478.80%
Tradoor Price Change Today

Today, TRADOOR recorded a change of $ +0.011808 (+0.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Tradoor 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2295 (+9.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Tradoor 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TRADOOR saw a change of $ +2.4788 (+2,478.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Tradoor 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.4788 (+2,478.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Tradoor (TRADOOR)?

Check out the Tradoor Price History page now.

What is Tradoor (TRADOOR)

Tradoor is the fastest and friendliest way to trade Options and Perps on web, mobile, and Telegram. Get started with less money upfront, and enjoy private, one-tap trades, with no hidden costs.

Tradoor is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Tradoor investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TRADOOR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Tradoor on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Tradoor buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Tradoor Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Tradoor (TRADOOR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Tradoor (TRADOOR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Tradoor.

Check the Tradoor price prediction now!

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tradoor (TRADOOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRADOOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Tradoor (TRADOOR)

Looking for how to buy Tradoor? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Tradoor on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TRADOOR to Local Currencies

1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to VND
67,861.122
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to AUD
A$3.919776
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to GBP
1.9341
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to EUR
2.217768
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to USD
$2.5788
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MYR
RM10.779384
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to TRY
108.206448
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to JPY
¥391.9776
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to ARS
ARS$3,705.168264
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to RUB
206.304
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to INR
227.811192
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to IDR
Rp42,979.982808
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to PHP
151.427136
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to EGP
￡E.121.951452
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BRL
R$13.79658
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to CAD
C$3.584532
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BDT
315.206724
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to NGN
3,742.792956
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to COP
$10,073.4375
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to ZAR
R.44.329572
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to UAH
108.43854
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to TZS
T.Sh.6,336.1116
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to VES
Bs564.7572
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to CLP
$2,426.6508
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to PKR
Rs728.046816
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to KZT
1,362.998952
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to THB
฿83.501544
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to TWD
NT$79.04022
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to AED
د.إ9.464196
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to CHF
Fr2.037252
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to HKD
HK$20.037276
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to AMD
֏986.90676
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MAD
.د.م23.776536
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MXN
$47.630436
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to SAR
ريال9.6705
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to ETB
Br394.29852
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to KES
KSh333.206748
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to JOD
د.أ1.8283692
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to PLN
9.41262
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to RON
лв11.295144
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to SEK
kr24.24072
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BGN
лв4.332384
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to HUF
Ft863.046996
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to CZK
54.1548
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to KWD
د.ك0.7891128
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to ILS
8.3811
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BOB
Bs17.79372
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to AZN
4.38396
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to TJS
SM23.72496
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to GEL
7.014336
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to AOA
Kz2,363.702292
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BHD
.د.ب0.9696288
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BMD
$2.5788
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to DKK
kr16.581684
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to HNL
L67.745076
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MUR
117.361188
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to NAD
$44.123268
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to NOK
kr25.813788
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to NZD
$4.461324
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to PAB
B/.2.5788
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to PGK
K10.985688
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to QAR
ر.ق9.386832
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to RSD
дин.260.561952
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to UZS
soʻm31,069.872372
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to ALL
L214.453008
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to ANG
ƒ4.616052
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to AWG
ƒ4.616052
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BBD
$5.1576
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BAM
KM4.332384
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BIF
Fr7,628.0904
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BND
$3.326652
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BSD
$2.5788
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to JMD
$412.066452
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to KHR
10,356.615528
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to KMF
Fr1,090.8324
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to LAK
56,060.868444
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to LKR
රු785.012508
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MDL
L43.736448
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MGA
Ar11,564.11284
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MOP
P20.6304
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MVR
39.45564
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MWK
MK4,477.080468
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to MZN
MT164.811108
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to NPR
रु363.713952
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to PYG
18,288.8496
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to RWF
Fr3,741.8388
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to SBD
$21.223524
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to SCR
35.58744
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to SRD
$99.644832
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to SVC
$22.538712
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to SZL
L44.123268
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to TMT
m9.051588
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to TND
د.ت7.5713568
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to TTD
$17.458476
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to UGX
Sh8,984.5392
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to XAF
Fr1,457.022
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to XCD
$6.96276
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to XOF
Fr1,457.022
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to XPF
Fr263.0376
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BWP
P34.323828
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to BZD
$5.183388
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to CVE
$244.47024
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to DJF
Fr456.4476
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to DOP
$165.507384
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to DZD
د.ج333.851448
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to FJD
$5.828088
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to GNF
Fr22,422.666
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to GTQ
Q19.72782
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to GYD
$539.48496
1 Tradoor(TRADOOR) to ISK
kr319.7712

Tradoor Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tradoor, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tradoor Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tradoor

How much is Tradoor (TRADOOR) worth today?
The live TRADOOR price in USD is 2.5788 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TRADOOR to USD price?
The current price of TRADOOR to USD is $ 2.5788. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Tradoor?
The market cap for TRADOOR is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TRADOOR?
The circulating supply of TRADOOR is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TRADOOR?
TRADOOR achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TRADOOR?
TRADOOR saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TRADOOR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TRADOOR is $ 171.55K USD.
Will TRADOOR go higher this year?
TRADOOR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TRADOOR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:30:55 (UTC+8)

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TRADOOR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TRADOOR
TRADOOR
USD
USD

1 TRADOOR = 2.5788 USD

Trade TRADOOR

TRADOOR/USDT
$2.5788
$2.5788$2.5788
+0.42%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,602.70
$111,602.70$111,602.70

+0.08%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,947.09
$3,947.09$3,947.09

-0.12%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02854
$0.02854$0.02854

-22.42%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.73
$195.73$195.73

-0.51%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0339
$3.0339$3.0339

+15.88%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,947.09
$3,947.09$3,947.09

-0.12%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,602.70
$111,602.70$111,602.70

+0.08%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.73
$195.73$195.73

-0.51%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.6117
$2.6117$2.6117

-0.55%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19585
$0.19585$0.19585

+2.48%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7935
$0.7935$0.7935

+3,074.00%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000033705
$0.00000000000033705$0.00000000000033705

+490.90%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001520
$0.00001520$0.00001520

+202.18%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00600
$0.00600$0.00600

+200.00%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00820
$0.00820$0.00820

+64.00%