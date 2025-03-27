WAL

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

NameWAL

RankNo.100

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.67%

Circulation Supply1,315,416,667

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.263%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Lowest Price0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Public BlockchainSUI

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.