XEN Crypto Price(XEN)
XEN Crypto price today is $ 0.000000005653, down 8.30% in the last 24 hours.
The live XEN Crypto (XEN) price today is $ 0.000000005653, with a 8.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000000005653 per XEN.
XEN Crypto currently ranks #3922 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XEN. During the last 24 hours, XEN traded between $ 0.000000005556 (low) and $ 0.0000000065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00601448173673583, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000405840486.
In short-term performance, XEN moved +1.63% in the last hour and +37.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.61K.
No.3922
ETH
The current Market Cap of XEN Crypto is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.61K. The circulating supply of XEN is 0.00, with a total supply of 343336772376717. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.94M.
+1.63%
-8.30%
+37.00%
+37.00%
XEN is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized platform, offering users the ability to execute smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) with high scalability and efficiency. It employs a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of Activity (PoA), which combines elements of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) to maintain network security and integrity. XEN's primary use case is to facilitate transactions within its ecosystem, serving as the native currency for applications built on its platform. Furthermore, it plays a crucial role in the platform's governance system, allowing holders to vote on various proposals to improve the network.
Explore live XEN spot and futures markets, compare XEN Crypto trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for XEN Crypto: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
XEN is a self-custodial exchange of value. The XEN token is a valuable entity, intended to be optimal for p2p exchange - thus a medium of exchange.
For a more in-depth understanding of XEN Crypto, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on XEN with leverage. Explore XENUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.