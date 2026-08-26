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The live XEN Crypto price today is 0.000000005653 USD.XEN market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live XEN Crypto price today is 0.000000005653 USD.XEN market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XEN Crypto Logo

XEN Crypto Price(XEN)

1 XEN to USD Live Price:

$0.000000005653
$0.000000005653$0.000000005653
-8.30%1D
USD
XEN Crypto (XEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:18:55 (UTC+8)

XEN Crypto Market Statistics

XEN Crypto price today is $ 0.000000005653, down 8.30% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000000005653 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000000005556 - $ 0.0000000065 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3922)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.61K
Circulating Supply0.00 XEN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.94M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00601448173673583 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:18:55

XEN Crypto Price Today

The live XEN Crypto (XEN) price today is $ 0.000000005653, with a 8.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000000005653 per XEN.

XEN Crypto currently ranks #3922 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XEN. During the last 24 hours, XEN traded between $ 0.000000005556 (low) and $ 0.0000000065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00601448173673583, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000405840486.

In short-term performance, XEN moved +1.63% in the last hour and +37.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.61K.

XEN Crypto (XEN) Market Information

No.3922

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 59.61K
$ 59.61K$ 59.61K

$ 1.94M
$ 1.94M$ 1.94M

0.00
0.00 0.00

343,336,772,376,717
343,336,772,376,717 343,336,772,376,717

ETH

The current Market Cap of XEN Crypto is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.61K. The circulating supply of XEN is 0.00, with a total supply of 343336772376717. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.94M.

XEN Crypto Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000000005556
$ 0.000000005556$ 0.000000005556
24H Low
$ 0.0000000065
$ 0.0000000065$ 0.0000000065
24H High

$ 0.000000005556
$ 0.000000005556$ 0.000000005556

$ 0.0000000065
$ 0.0000000065$ 0.0000000065

$ 0.00601448173673583
$ 0.00601448173673583$ 0.00601448173673583

$ 0.00000000405840486
$ 0.00000000405840486$ 0.00000000405840486

+1.63%

-8.30%

+37.00%

+37.00%

About XEN Crypto

XEN is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized platform, offering users the ability to execute smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) with high scalability and efficiency. It employs a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of Activity (PoA), which combines elements of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) to maintain network security and integrity. XEN's primary use case is to facilitate transactions within its ecosystem, serving as the native currency for applications built on its platform. Furthermore, it plays a crucial role in the platform's governance system, allowing holders to vote on various proposals to improve the network.

Trade XEN Crypto (XEN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XEN spot and futures markets, compare XEN Crypto trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XEN/USDT
$0.000000005654
$0.000000005654$0.000000005654
-8.15%
9812.27B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for XEN Crypto: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is XEN Crypto (XEN)

XEN is a self-custodial exchange of value. The XEN token is a valuable entity, intended to be optimal for p2p exchange - thus a medium of exchange.

XEN Crypto Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XEN Crypto, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XEN Crypto Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About XEN Crypto (XEN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:18:55 (UTC+8)

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XENUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XEN
XEN
USD
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1 XEN = 0.0000 USD