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The live USAT price today is 0.9997 USD.USAT market cap is 9,999,049.385 USD. Track real-time USAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live USAT price today is 0.9997 USD.USAT market cap is 9,999,049.385 USD. Track real-time USAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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USAT Price Info

What is USAT

USAT Official Website

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USAT Price(USAT)

1 USAT to USD Live Price:

$0.9997
$0.9997$0.9997
+0.03%1D
USD
USAT (USAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:49:55 (UTC+8)

USAT Market Statistics

USAT price today is $ 0.9997, up 0.03% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.9997 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.999 - $ 0.9999 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.00M USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.10K
Circulating Supply10.00M USAT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 10.00M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:49:55

USAT Price Today

The live USAT (USAT) price today is $ 0.9997, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current USAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9997 per USAT.

USAT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10.00M, with a circulating supply of 10.00M USAT. During the last 24 hours, USAT traded between $ 0.999 (low) and $ 0.9999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, USAT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.10K.

USAT (USAT) Market Information

$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M$ 10.00M

$ 56.10K
$ 56.10K$ 56.10K

$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M$ 10.00M

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

10,002,050
10,002,050 10,002,050

ETH

The current Market Cap of USAT is $ 10.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.10K. The circulating supply of USAT is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10002050. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.00M.

USAT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.999
$ 0.999$ 0.999
24H Low
$ 0.9999
$ 0.9999$ 0.9999
24H High

$ 0.999
$ 0.999$ 0.999

$ 0.9999
$ 0.9999$ 0.9999

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+0.03%

-0.02%

-0.02%

Trade USAT (USAT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live USAT spot and futures markets, compare USAT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
USAT/USDT
$0.9998
$0.9998$0.9998
+0.03%
56.18K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for USAT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is USAT (USAT)

USA₮ is Tether’s answer to the modernized U.S. financial landscape. While USD₮ serves the world as a savings tool, USA₮ is engineered specifically for the U.S. market as a payments-first, checking-style digital dollar. Issued under the newly established GENIUS Act framework, USA₮ combines Tether’s decade of liquidity dominance with full federal compliance. For exchanges and fintechs, this offers a clean, regulatory-native asset that unlocks domestic payments, 24/7 institutional settlement, and compliant consumer access.

USAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official USAT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About USAT (USAT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:49:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about USAT

USATUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on USAT with leverage. Explore USATUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

USAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

USAT
USAT
USD
USD

1 USAT = 0.9997 USD