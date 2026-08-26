USAT Price Today

The live USAT (USAT) price today is $ 0.9997, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current USAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9997 per USAT.

USAT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10.00M, with a circulating supply of 10.00M USAT. During the last 24 hours, USAT traded between $ 0.999 (low) and $ 0.9999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, USAT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.10K.

USAT (USAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.00M$ 10.00M $ 10.00M Volume (24H) $ 56.10K$ 56.10K $ 56.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.00M$ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,002,050 10,002,050 10,002,050 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of USAT is $ 10.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.10K. The circulating supply of USAT is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10002050. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.00M.