THENA Price Today

The live THENA (THE) price today is $ 0.07097, with a 1.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current THE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07097 per THE.

THENA currently ranks #1005 by market capitalization at $ 9.44M, with a circulating supply of 132.95M THE. During the last 24 hours, THE traded between $ 0.06951 (low) and $ 0.07428 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.10318040169636, while the all-time low was $ 0.0629527965588147.

In short-term performance, THE moved -0.22% in the last hour and +16.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.98K.

THENA (THE) Market Information

Rank No.1005 Market Cap $ 9.44M$ 9.44M $ 9.44M Volume (24H) $ 64.98K$ 64.98K $ 64.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.14M$ 23.14M $ 23.14M Circulation Supply 132.95M 132.95M 132.95M Max Supply 326,120,291 326,120,291 326,120,291 Total Supply 284,166,314.96603302 284,166,314.96603302 284,166,314.96603302 Circulation Rate 40.76% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of THENA is $ 9.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.98K. The circulating supply of THE is 132.95M, with a total supply of 284166314.96603302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.14M.