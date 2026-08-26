THENA Price(THE)
THENA price today is $ 0.07097, down 1.88% in the last 24 hours.
The live THENA (THE) price today is $ 0.07097, with a 1.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current THE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07097 per THE.
THENA currently ranks #1005 by market capitalization at $ 9.44M, with a circulating supply of 132.95M THE. During the last 24 hours, THE traded between $ 0.06951 (low) and $ 0.07428 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.10318040169636, while the all-time low was $ 0.0629527965588147.
In short-term performance, THE moved -0.22% in the last hour and +16.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.98K.
No.1005
40.76%
BSC
The current Market Cap of THENA is $ 9.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.98K. The circulating supply of THE is 132.95M, with a total supply of 284166314.96603302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.14M.
-0.22%
-1.88%
+16.65%
+16.65%
The Evolution (THE) is a cryptocurrency that aims to provide a decentralized platform for the development and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Its primary purpose is to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions with its internal crypto asset, THE, in a secure and scalable way. The Evolution operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is designed to be more energy-efficient than the traditional proof-of-work model. The platform is often used for creating dApps that can be used in various sectors such as finance, real estate, and supply chain management, among others. The Evolution's focus on scalability, security, and sustainability positions it as a significant player in the crypto ecosystem.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for THENA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…
For a more in-depth understanding of THENA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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