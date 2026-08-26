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The live THENA price today is 0.07097 USD.THE market cap is 9,435,428.8548126155734 USD. Track real-time THE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live THENA price today is 0.07097 USD.THE market cap is 9,435,428.8548126155734 USD. Track real-time THE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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THE Price Info

What is THE

THE Whitepaper

THE Official Website

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THE Price Forecast

THE History

THE Buying Guide

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THENA Price(THE)

1 THE to USD Live Price:

$0.07093
$0.07093$0.07093
-1.88%1D
USD
THENA (THE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:24:40 (UTC+8)

THENA Market Statistics

THENA price today is $ 0.07097, down 1.88% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07097 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.06951 - $ 0.07428 USD
Market Capitalization$ 9.44M USD (rank #1005)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.98K
Circulating Supply132.95M THE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (40.76%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 23.14M USD
All-Time High$ 4.10318040169636 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:24:40

THENA Price Today

The live THENA (THE) price today is $ 0.07097, with a 1.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current THE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07097 per THE.

THENA currently ranks #1005 by market capitalization at $ 9.44M, with a circulating supply of 132.95M THE. During the last 24 hours, THE traded between $ 0.06951 (low) and $ 0.07428 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.10318040169636, while the all-time low was $ 0.0629527965588147.

In short-term performance, THE moved -0.22% in the last hour and +16.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.98K.

THENA (THE) Market Information

No.1005

$ 9.44M
$ 9.44M$ 9.44M

$ 64.98K
$ 64.98K$ 64.98K

$ 23.14M
$ 23.14M$ 23.14M

132.95M
132.95M 132.95M

326,120,291
326,120,291 326,120,291

284,166,314.96603302
284,166,314.96603302 284,166,314.96603302

40.76%

BSC

The current Market Cap of THENA is $ 9.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.98K. The circulating supply of THE is 132.95M, with a total supply of 284166314.96603302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.14M.

THENA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06951
$ 0.06951$ 0.06951
24H Low
$ 0.07428
$ 0.07428$ 0.07428
24H High

$ 0.06951
$ 0.06951$ 0.06951

$ 0.07428
$ 0.07428$ 0.07428

$ 4.10318040169636
$ 4.10318040169636$ 4.10318040169636

$ 0.0629527965588147
$ 0.0629527965588147$ 0.0629527965588147

-0.22%

-1.88%

+16.65%

+16.65%

About THENA

The Evolution (THE) is a cryptocurrency that aims to provide a decentralized platform for the development and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Its primary purpose is to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions with its internal crypto asset, THE, in a secure and scalable way. The Evolution operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is designed to be more energy-efficient than the traditional proof-of-work model. The platform is often used for creating dApps that can be used in various sectors such as finance, real estate, and supply chain management, among others. The Evolution's focus on scalability, security, and sustainability positions it as a significant player in the crypto ecosystem.

Trade THENA (THE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live THE spot and futures markets, compare THENA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
THE/USDT
$0.07101
$0.07101$0.07101
-1.75%
903.39K (USDT)
THE/USDC
$0.07104
$0.07104$0.07104
-1.56%
779.05K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for THENA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is THENA (THE)

The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…

THENA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of THENA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official THENA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About THENA (THE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:24:40 (UTC+8)

Explore More about THENA

THEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on THE with leverage. Explore THEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

THE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

THE
THE
USD
USD

1 THE = 0.07097 USD