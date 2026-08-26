Threshold Price(T)
Threshold price today is $ 0.003644, down 2.69% in the last 24 hours.
The live Threshold (T) price today is $ 0.003644, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current T to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003644 per T.
Threshold currently ranks #451 by market capitalization at $ 40.65M, with a circulating supply of 11.16B T. During the last 24 hours, T traded between $ 0.003605 (low) and $ 0.003809 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.22445049623222693, while the all-time low was $ 0.00356064847828198.
In short-term performance, T moved -0.36% in the last hour and +12.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.80K.
No.451
100.00%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Threshold is $ 40.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.80K. The circulating supply of T is 11.16B, with a total supply of 11155000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.65M.
-0.36%
-2.69%
+12.26%
+12.26%
Tether (T) is a type of cryptocurrency known as a stablecoin, which aims to keep its market value as close to one US dollar as possible through an asset reserve. It was originally launched on the Bitcoin blockchain but has since been issued on the Ethereum, Tron, and other blockchains. Tether is one of the most popular stablecoin in the market. It is typically used as a medium of exchange and store of value in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing a stable asset for traders and investors to move into during periods of high volatility. Its issuance and redemption are managed by Tether Ltd., which claims that each token is backed by one US dollar held in reserve, although this has been a subject of controversy.
Explore live T spot and futures markets, compare Threshold trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Threshold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Threshold powers user sovereignty on the public blockchain. Access cryptographic tools that ensure full control over your digital assets.
For a more in-depth understanding of Threshold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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