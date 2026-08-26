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The live Threshold price today is 0.003644 USD.T market cap is 40,648,820 USD. Track real-time T to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Threshold price today is 0.003644 USD.T market cap is 40,648,820 USD. Track real-time T to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Threshold Price(T)

1 T to USD Live Price:

$0.003644
$0.003644$0.003644
-2.69%1D
USD
Threshold (T) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:19:35 (UTC+8)

Threshold Market Statistics

Threshold price today is $ 0.003644, down 2.69% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.003644 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.003605 - $ 0.003809 USD
Market Capitalization$ 40.65M USD (rank #451)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.80K
Circulating Supply11.16B T of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 40.65M USD
All-Time High$ 0.22445049623222693 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:19:35

Threshold Price Today

The live Threshold (T) price today is $ 0.003644, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current T to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003644 per T.

Threshold currently ranks #451 by market capitalization at $ 40.65M, with a circulating supply of 11.16B T. During the last 24 hours, T traded between $ 0.003605 (low) and $ 0.003809 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.22445049623222693, while the all-time low was $ 0.00356064847828198.

In short-term performance, T moved -0.36% in the last hour and +12.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.80K.

Threshold (T) Market Information

No.451

$ 40.65M
$ 40.65M$ 40.65M

$ 56.80K
$ 56.80K$ 56.80K

$ 40.65M
$ 40.65M$ 40.65M

11.16B
11.16B 11.16B

11,155,000,000
11,155,000,000 11,155,000,000

11,155,000,000
11,155,000,000 11,155,000,000

100.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Threshold is $ 40.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.80K. The circulating supply of T is 11.16B, with a total supply of 11155000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.65M.

Threshold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003605
$ 0.003605$ 0.003605
24H Low
$ 0.003809
$ 0.003809$ 0.003809
24H High

$ 0.003605
$ 0.003605$ 0.003605

$ 0.003809
$ 0.003809$ 0.003809

$ 0.22445049623222693
$ 0.22445049623222693$ 0.22445049623222693

$ 0.00356064847828198
$ 0.00356064847828198$ 0.00356064847828198

-0.36%

-2.69%

+12.26%

+12.26%

About Threshold

Tether (T) is a type of cryptocurrency known as a stablecoin, which aims to keep its market value as close to one US dollar as possible through an asset reserve. It was originally launched on the Bitcoin blockchain but has since been issued on the Ethereum, Tron, and other blockchains. Tether is one of the most popular stablecoin in the market. It is typically used as a medium of exchange and store of value in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing a stable asset for traders and investors to move into during periods of high volatility. Its issuance and redemption are managed by Tether Ltd., which claims that each token is backed by one US dollar held in reserve, although this has been a subject of controversy.

Trade Threshold (T) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live T spot and futures markets, compare Threshold trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
T/USDT
$0.003644
$0.003644$0.003644
-2.56%
15.24M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Threshold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Threshold (T)

Threshold powers user sovereignty on the public blockchain. Access cryptographic tools that ensure full control over your digital assets.

Threshold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Threshold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Threshold Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Threshold (T)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:19:35 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

T-to-USD Calculator

Amount

T
T
USD
USD

1 T = 0.003644 USD