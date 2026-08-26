Threshold Price Today

The live Threshold (T) price today is $ 0.003644, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current T to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003644 per T.

Threshold currently ranks #451 by market capitalization at $ 40.65M, with a circulating supply of 11.16B T. During the last 24 hours, T traded between $ 0.003605 (low) and $ 0.003809 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.22445049623222693, while the all-time low was $ 0.00356064847828198.

In short-term performance, T moved -0.36% in the last hour and +12.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.80K.

Threshold (T) Market Information

Rank No.451 Market Cap $ 40.65M$ 40.65M $ 40.65M Volume (24H) $ 56.80K$ 56.80K $ 56.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.65M$ 40.65M $ 40.65M Circulation Supply 11.16B 11.16B 11.16B Max Supply 11,155,000,000 11,155,000,000 11,155,000,000 Total Supply 11,155,000,000 11,155,000,000 11,155,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Threshold is $ 40.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.80K. The circulating supply of T is 11.16B, with a total supply of 11155000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.65M.