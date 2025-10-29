What is Mitosis (MITO)

Mitosis is a DeFi protocol that transforms illiquid liquidity positions into programmable, composable building blocks by converting user deposits into Vanilla Assets on the Mitosis Chain, which can then be committed to yield-generating opportunities through Matrix (curated campaigns) or EOL (collective governance-driven allocation). The protocol solves DeFi's liquidity inefficiency problems by aggregating individual deposits to provide collective bargaining power for accessing premium yields previously exclusive to large participants, while enabling position tokens (miAssets/maAssets) to be traded, used as collateral, or combined into sophisticated financial instruments. Through its three-token system (MITO, gMITO, LMITO) and governance mechanisms, Mitosis creates sustainable incentive alignment that democratizes access to superior yields while enabling advanced financial engineering capabilities previously unavailable in decentralized finance.

Mitosis Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mitosis (MITO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mitosis (MITO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mitosis.

Mitosis (MITO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mitosis (MITO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MITO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mitosis How much is Mitosis (MITO) worth today? The live MITO price in USD is 0.11056 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MITO to USD price? $ 0.11056 . Check out The current price of MITO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Mitosis? The market cap for MITO is $ 21.70M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MITO? The circulating supply of MITO is 196.27M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MITO? MITO achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MITO? MITO saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of MITO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MITO is $ 60.89K USD . Will MITO go higher this year? MITO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MITO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

