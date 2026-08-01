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The live Core DAO price today is 0.02521 USD.CORE market cap is 31,215,172.7960925472877 USD. Track real-time CORE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Core DAO price today is 0.02521 USD.CORE market cap is 31,215,172.7960925472877 USD. Track real-time CORE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is CORE

CORE Whitepaper

CORE Official Website

CORE Tokenomics

CORE Price Forecast

CORE History

CORE Buying Guide

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Core DAO Price(CORE)

1 CORE to USD Live Price:

$0.02519
$0.02519$0.02519
+0.67%1D
USD
Core DAO (CORE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:21:22 (UTC+8)

Core DAO Market Statistics

Core DAO price today is $ 0.02521, up 0.67% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02521 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02465 - $ 0.02605 USD
Market Capitalization$ 31.22M USD (rank #527)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 83.50K
Circulating Supply1.24B CORE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (58.96%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 52.94M USD
All-Time High$ 6.468239711847785 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:21:22

Core DAO Price Today

The live Core DAO (CORE) price today is $ 0.02521, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current CORE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02521 per CORE.

Core DAO currently ranks #527 by market capitalization at $ 31.22M, with a circulating supply of 1.24B CORE. During the last 24 hours, CORE traded between $ 0.02465 (low) and $ 0.02605 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.468239711847785, while the all-time low was $ 0.02329164644445909.

In short-term performance, CORE moved +1.28% in the last hour and +25.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.50K.

Core DAO (CORE) Market Information

No.527

$ 31.22M
$ 31.22M$ 31.22M

$ 83.50K
$ 83.50K$ 83.50K

$ 52.94M
$ 52.94M$ 52.94M

1.24B
1.24B 1.24B

2,100,000,000
2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000

2,093,769,839.03528109
2,093,769,839.03528109 2,093,769,839.03528109

58.96%

0.01%

CORE

The current Market Cap of Core DAO is $ 31.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.50K. The circulating supply of CORE is 1.24B, with a total supply of 2093769839.03528109. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.94M.

Core DAO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02465
$ 0.02465$ 0.02465
24H Low
$ 0.02605
$ 0.02605$ 0.02605
24H High

$ 0.02465
$ 0.02465$ 0.02465

$ 0.02605
$ 0.02605$ 0.02605

$ 6.468239711847785
$ 6.468239711847785$ 6.468239711847785

$ 0.02329164644445909
$ 0.02329164644445909$ 0.02329164644445909

+1.28%

+0.67%

+25.67%

+25.67%

About Core DAO

cVault.finance (CORE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that aims to provide a secure and sustainable platform for yield farming. The protocol is built on the Ethereum blockchain and utilizes an innovative economic and game theory model to create a self-sustaining, high-yield farming ecosystem. CORE's unique feature is its permanently locked liquidity, which means that liquidity providers cannot withdraw their liquidity, creating a stable and predictable environment for yield farmers. The token is also used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various protocol parameters and future development directions. The supply of CORE tokens is fixed at 10,000, with no provision for minting additional tokens.

Trade Core DAO (CORE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CORE spot and futures markets, compare Core DAO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CORE/USDT
$0.02521
$0.02521$0.02521
+0.84%
3.31M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Core DAO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Core DAO (CORE)

Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.

Core DAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Core DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Core DAO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Core DAO (CORE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:21:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Core DAO

COREUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CORE with leverage. Explore COREUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CORE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CORE
CORE
USD
USD

1 CORE = 0.02521 USD