Core DAO Price(CORE)
Core DAO price today is $ 0.02521, up 0.67% in the last 24 hours.
The live Core DAO (CORE) price today is $ 0.02521, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current CORE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02521 per CORE.
Core DAO currently ranks #527 by market capitalization at $ 31.22M, with a circulating supply of 1.24B CORE. During the last 24 hours, CORE traded between $ 0.02465 (low) and $ 0.02605 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.468239711847785, while the all-time low was $ 0.02329164644445909.
In short-term performance, CORE moved +1.28% in the last hour and +25.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.50K.
No.527
58.96%
0.01%
CORE
The current Market Cap of Core DAO is $ 31.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.50K. The circulating supply of CORE is 1.24B, with a total supply of 2093769839.03528109. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.94M.
+1.28%
+0.67%
+25.67%
+25.67%
cVault.finance (CORE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that aims to provide a secure and sustainable platform for yield farming. The protocol is built on the Ethereum blockchain and utilizes an innovative economic and game theory model to create a self-sustaining, high-yield farming ecosystem. CORE's unique feature is its permanently locked liquidity, which means that liquidity providers cannot withdraw their liquidity, creating a stable and predictable environment for yield farmers. The token is also used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various protocol parameters and future development directions. The supply of CORE tokens is fixed at 10,000, with no provision for minting additional tokens.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Core DAO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.
For a more in-depth understanding of Core DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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