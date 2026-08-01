Core DAO Price Today

The live Core DAO (CORE) price today is $ 0.02521, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current CORE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02521 per CORE.

Core DAO currently ranks #527 by market capitalization at $ 31.22M, with a circulating supply of 1.24B CORE. During the last 24 hours, CORE traded between $ 0.02465 (low) and $ 0.02605 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.468239711847785, while the all-time low was $ 0.02329164644445909.

In short-term performance, CORE moved +1.28% in the last hour and +25.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.50K.

Core DAO (CORE) Market Information

Rank No.527 Market Cap $ 31.22M$ 31.22M $ 31.22M Volume (24H) $ 83.50K$ 83.50K $ 83.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.94M$ 52.94M $ 52.94M Circulation Supply 1.24B 1.24B 1.24B Max Supply 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 Total Supply 2,093,769,839.03528109 2,093,769,839.03528109 2,093,769,839.03528109 Circulation Rate 58.96% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain CORE

The current Market Cap of Core DAO is $ 31.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.50K. The circulating supply of CORE is 1.24B, with a total supply of 2093769839.03528109. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.94M.