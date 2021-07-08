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The live Cobak Token price today is 0.1694 USD.CBK market cap is 16,940,000 USD. Track real-time CBK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cobak Token price today is 0.1694 USD.CBK market cap is 16,940,000 USD. Track real-time CBK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Cobak Token Price(CBK)

1 CBK to USD Live Price:

$0.1685
$0.1685$0.1685
-0.88%1D
USD
Cobak Token (CBK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:01:55 (UTC+8)

Cobak Token Market Statistics

Cobak Token price today is $ 0.1694, down 0.88% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1694 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1554 - $ 0.1751 USD
Market Capitalization$ 16.94M USD (rank #730)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.56K
Circulating Supply100.00M CBK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 16.94M USD
All-Time High$ 16.31319095 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:01:55

Cobak Token Price Today

The live Cobak Token (CBK) price today is $ 0.1694, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1694 per CBK.

Cobak Token currently ranks #730 by market capitalization at $ 16.94M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M CBK. During the last 24 hours, CBK traded between $ 0.1554 (low) and $ 0.1751 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.31319095, while the all-time low was $ 0.18669116000503233.

In short-term performance, CBK moved -0.42% in the last hour and +9.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.56K.

Cobak Token (CBK) Market Information

No.730

$ 16.94M
$ 16.94M$ 16.94M

$ 53.56K
$ 53.56K$ 53.56K

$ 16.94M
$ 16.94M$ 16.94M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100.00%

2021-07-08 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of Cobak Token is $ 16.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.56K. The circulating supply of CBK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.94M.

Cobak Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1554
$ 0.1554$ 0.1554
24H Low
$ 0.1751
$ 0.1751$ 0.1751
24H High

$ 0.1554
$ 0.1554$ 0.1554

$ 0.1751
$ 0.1751$ 0.1751

$ 16.31319095
$ 16.31319095$ 16.31319095

$ 0.18669116000503233
$ 0.18669116000503233$ 0.18669116000503233

-0.42%

-0.88%

+9.78%

+9.78%

About Cobak Token

Crypto Bank (CBK) is a digital asset designed to facilitate financial transactions within the blockchain ecosystem. It operates on a decentralized platform, leveraging blockchain technology to provide users with a secure and efficient means of transferring digital assets. CBK's primary role is to act as a medium of exchange, enabling users to conduct transactions with ease and transparency. It utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, ensuring the security and integrity of transactions. CBK's issuance model is based on a fixed supply, which helps maintain its value within the ecosystem. Its typical uses include facilitating payments, executing smart contracts, and providing a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Trade Cobak Token (CBK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CBK spot and futures markets, compare Cobak Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CBK/USDT
$0.1686
$0.1686$0.1686
-0.64%
312.97K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cobak Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cobak Token (CBK)

Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.

Cobak Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cobak Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cobak Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Cobak Token (CBK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:01:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Cobak Token

CBKUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CBK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CBK
CBK
USD
USD

1 CBK = 0.1694 USD