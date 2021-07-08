Cobak Token Price Today

The live Cobak Token (CBK) price today is $ 0.1694, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1694 per CBK.

Cobak Token currently ranks #730 by market capitalization at $ 16.94M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M CBK. During the last 24 hours, CBK traded between $ 0.1554 (low) and $ 0.1751 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.31319095, while the all-time low was $ 0.18669116000503233.

In short-term performance, CBK moved -0.42% in the last hour and +9.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.56K.

Cobak Token (CBK) Market Information

Rank No.730 Market Cap $ 16.94M$ 16.94M $ 16.94M Volume (24H) $ 53.56K$ 53.56K $ 53.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.94M$ 16.94M $ 16.94M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Issue Date 2021-07-08 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Cobak Token is $ 16.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.56K. The circulating supply of CBK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.94M.