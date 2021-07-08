Cobak Token Price(CBK)
Cobak Token price today is $ 0.1694, down 0.88% in the last 24 hours.
The live Cobak Token (CBK) price today is $ 0.1694, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1694 per CBK.
Cobak Token currently ranks #730 by market capitalization at $ 16.94M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M CBK. During the last 24 hours, CBK traded between $ 0.1554 (low) and $ 0.1751 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.31319095, while the all-time low was $ 0.18669116000503233.
In short-term performance, CBK moved -0.42% in the last hour and +9.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.56K.
No.730
100.00%
2021-07-08 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Cobak Token is $ 16.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.56K. The circulating supply of CBK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.94M.
-0.42%
-0.88%
+9.78%
+9.78%
Crypto Bank (CBK) is a digital asset designed to facilitate financial transactions within the blockchain ecosystem. It operates on a decentralized platform, leveraging blockchain technology to provide users with a secure and efficient means of transferring digital assets. CBK's primary role is to act as a medium of exchange, enabling users to conduct transactions with ease and transparency. It utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, ensuring the security and integrity of transactions. CBK's issuance model is based on a fixed supply, which helps maintain its value within the ecosystem. Its typical uses include facilitating payments, executing smart contracts, and providing a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Explore live CBK spot and futures markets, compare Cobak Token trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cobak Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.
For a more in-depth understanding of Cobak Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CBK with leverage. Explore CBKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.