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The live OP price today is 0.1008 USD.OP market cap is 216,973,984.8528 USD. Track real-time OP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live OP price today is 0.1008 USD.OP market cap is 216,973,984.8528 USD. Track real-time OP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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OP Price Info

What is OP

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OP Price(OP)

1 OP to USD Live Price:

$0.10082
$0.10082$0.10082
-2.70%1D
USD
OP (OP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:32:00 (UTC+8)

OP Market Statistics

OP price today is $ 0.1008, down 2.70% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1008 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.09924 - $ 0.10964 USD
Market Capitalization$ 216.97M USD (rank #123)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.49K
Circulating Supply2.15B OP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (50.11%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 432.93M USD
All-Time High$ 4.851507085185996 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:32:00

OP Price Today

The live OP (OP) price today is $ 0.1008, with a 2.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current OP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1008 per OP.

OP currently ranks #123 by market capitalization at $ 216.97M, with a circulating supply of 2.15B OP. During the last 24 hours, OP traded between $ 0.09924 (low) and $ 0.10964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.851507085185996, while the all-time low was $ 0.08882946500927605.

In short-term performance, OP moved -0.89% in the last hour and +23.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.49K.

OP (OP) Market Information

No.123

$ 216.97M
$ 216.97M$ 216.97M

$ 58.49K
$ 58.49K$ 58.49K

$ 432.93M
$ 432.93M$ 432.93M

2.15B
2.15B 2.15B

4,294,967,296
4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296

4,294,967,296
4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296

50.11%

0.01%

NONE

The current Market Cap of OP is $ 216.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.49K. The circulating supply of OP is 2.15B, with a total supply of 4294967296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 432.93M.

OP Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09924
$ 0.09924$ 0.09924
24H Low
$ 0.10964
$ 0.10964$ 0.10964
24H High

$ 0.09924
$ 0.09924$ 0.09924

$ 0.10964
$ 0.10964$ 0.10964

$ 4.851507085185996
$ 4.851507085185996$ 4.851507085185996

$ 0.08882946500927605
$ 0.08882946500927605$ 0.08882946500927605

-0.89%

-2.70%

+23.27%

+23.27%

About OP

OP (Opulus) is a decentralized finance platform that aims to democratize the music industry by providing a marketplace for artists and investors. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to create music copyright-backed non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing artists to raise funds by selling a portion of their future royalties. Investors, in turn, can earn returns from the royalties generated by these music tracks. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Opulus uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The OP token serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including governance voting rights and as a medium of exchange for services. The platform's goal is to disrupt traditional music financing models, offering a more transparent and equitable solution for artists and investors alike.

Trade OP (OP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OP spot and futures markets, compare OP trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OP/USDT
$0.10082
$0.10082$0.10082
-2.71%
557.58K (USDT)
OP/USDC
$0.10115
$0.10115$0.10115
-2.32%
241.05K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for OP: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is OP (OP)

Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.

OP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official OP Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About OP (OP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:32:00 (UTC+8)

Explore More about OP

OPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OP with leverage. Explore OPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OP
OP
USD
USD

1 OP = 0.1008 USD