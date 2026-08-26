OP Price(OP)
OP price today is $ 0.1008, down 2.70% in the last 24 hours.
The live OP (OP) price today is $ 0.1008, with a 2.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current OP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1008 per OP.
OP currently ranks #123 by market capitalization at $ 216.97M, with a circulating supply of 2.15B OP. During the last 24 hours, OP traded between $ 0.09924 (low) and $ 0.10964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.851507085185996, while the all-time low was $ 0.08882946500927605.
In short-term performance, OP moved -0.89% in the last hour and +23.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.49K.
No.123
50.11%
0.01%
NONE
The current Market Cap of OP is $ 216.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.49K. The circulating supply of OP is 2.15B, with a total supply of 4294967296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 432.93M.
-0.89%
-2.70%
+23.27%
+23.27%
OP (Opulus) is a decentralized finance platform that aims to democratize the music industry by providing a marketplace for artists and investors. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to create music copyright-backed non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing artists to raise funds by selling a portion of their future royalties. Investors, in turn, can earn returns from the royalties generated by these music tracks. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Opulus uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The OP token serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including governance voting rights and as a medium of exchange for services. The platform's goal is to disrupt traditional music financing models, offering a more transparent and equitable solution for artists and investors alike.
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Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.
For a more in-depth understanding of OP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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