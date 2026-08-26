OP Price Today

The live OP (OP) price today is $ 0.1008, with a 2.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current OP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1008 per OP.

OP currently ranks #123 by market capitalization at $ 216.97M, with a circulating supply of 2.15B OP. During the last 24 hours, OP traded between $ 0.09924 (low) and $ 0.10964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.851507085185996, while the all-time low was $ 0.08882946500927605.

In short-term performance, OP moved -0.89% in the last hour and +23.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.49K.

OP (OP) Market Information

Rank No.123 Market Cap $ 216.97M$ 216.97M $ 216.97M Volume (24H) $ 58.49K$ 58.49K $ 58.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 432.93M$ 432.93M $ 432.93M Circulation Supply 2.15B 2.15B 2.15B Max Supply 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 Total Supply 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 Circulation Rate 50.11% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of OP is $ 216.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.49K. The circulating supply of OP is 2.15B, with a total supply of 4294967296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 432.93M.